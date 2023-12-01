Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Know the coaches of all 12 teams 

In the dynamic world of Pro Kabaddi, coaches hold a pivotal role in shaping the success of their teams. Before the Season 10 Player Auction, franchises revealed their coaching lineups for this momentous season, who have played a crucial part in selecting the right players to build a winning squad.

Beyond the spotlight, coaches tirelessly work behind the scenes, meticulously preparing their players for the intense battles that define the Pro Kabaddi League. Their expertise guides the team’s strategies and tactics, ensuring they are well-equipped to face their opponents.

Now, let’s take a look at the 12 head coaches appointed by the franchises for Pro Kabaddi Season 10:

K Baskaran

Kasinathan Baskaran - Bengal Warriors

Baskaran, a seasoned coach with a proven track record, will continue to helm the Bengal Warriors in the upcoming Pro Kabaddi Season 10. Despite Bengal Warriors finishing 11th in the standings under Baskaran’s guidance last season, he is undeterred and eager to put the past behind him.

Baskaran’s credentials are impressive, boasting an inaugural Pro Kabaddi trophy victory with the Jaipur Pink Panthers and an Asian Games 1994 gold medal. His coaching experience spans across various teams, including stints as the head coach of Puneri Paltan and Tamil Thalaivas.

Randhir Sehrawat

Randhir Singh Sehrawat - Bengaluru Bulls

Randhir Singh Sehrawat stands out as the only coach who has remained with the same team, Bengaluru Bulls, since the inception of Pro Kabaddi. His guidance has propelled Bengaluru Bulls to success, including its PKL victory in Season six.

Before joining Bengaluru Bulls, Sehrawat honed the skills of both the Railways men’s and women’s teams. This Arjun Awardee possesses an exceptional ability to identify and nurture promising raw talent for Pro Kabaddi’s grand stage.

Rambir Singh Khokhar

Rambir Singh Khokhar - Dabang Delhi K.C.

Dabang Delhi K.C. has appointed R.S. Khokhar as its new head coach. Khokhar is an experienced coach of the Pro Kabaddi arena. He was at the helm of Patna Pirates in the inaugural season and later went on to coach Haryana Steelers.

Khokhar is rated as one of the most seasoned coaches in the Indian kabaddi circuit and will bring fresh ideas to the Dabang Delhi K.C. setup which fell short of qualifying for the final after advancing to the eliminators from the league stage.

Ram Mehar Singh

Ram Mehar Singh - Gujarat Giants

Ram Mehar Singh, a seasoned kabaddi coach with a proven track record of success in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), is poised to guide the Gujarat Giants to new heights in the upcoming milestone season. Having joined the Giants as head coach in Season 9, Singh is determined to propel the team beyond their previous eighth-place finish.

Singh’s coaching prowess is well-established, having led the Patna Pirates to championship glory in Season five. The two-time Asian Games Gold Medalist is also renowned for his strategies off the mat and the Giants will have high expectations from their coach in Pro Kabaddi’s milestone season.

Manpreet Singh | Photo Credit: Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan

Manpreet Singh - Haryana Steelers

Manpreet Singh, a name synonymous with tactical brilliance and aggressive coaching, has carved a niche for himself in the dynamic world of Pro Kabaddi. His coaching journey began on a resounding note with Gujarat Giants in Season 5, where he steered the team to the final in consecutive seasons, cementing his reputation as a formidable strategist.

Since becoming the head coach of Haryana Steelers in Season nine, Singh has infused the team with his infectious energy and tactical expertise. Under his astute guidance, the Steelers have delivered some impressive performances, captivating the hearts of kabaddi enthusiasts.

Sanjeev Baliyan

Sanjeev Baliyan - Jaipur Pink Panthers

Defending champion, Jaipur Pink Panthers has decided to stick with Sanjeev Baliyan as its head coach for Season 10 after a triumphant campaign last term.

Baliyan is among the most successful coaches in Pro Kabaddi League’s history. Before his stint at Jaipur, he made a straightaway impact as a coach when Patna Pirates won the championship in Season three trophy with him at the helm. He has also spent time as the coach of U Mumba and Telugu Titans.

Narender Redu

Narender Redu - Patna Pirates

Narender Redu, seasoned kabaddi coach and former assistant coach of Haryana Steelers, has been appointed as the head coach of Patna Pirates for the upcoming Season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).

Redu’s extensive experience and proven track record in elevating the kabaddi prowess of the Services’ kabaddi team make him a promising choice to lead the three-time champions, Patna Pirates, towards further success in the tenth edition of PKL.

BC Ramesh

BC Ramesh - Puneri Paltan

BC Ramesh steered Puneri Paltan to a remarkable season in the ninth edition of Pro Kabaddi, culminating in their first-ever PKL final appearance. Building on this success, Puneri Paltan aims to reach even greater heights in Season 10.

Ramesh’s coaching expertise extends beyond Puneri Paltan, as he previously served as an assistant coach for Bengaluru Bulls and played a pivotal role in Bengal Warriors’ championship victory in Season 7.

Ashan Kumar | Photo Credit: Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan

Ashan Kumar - Tamil Thalaivas

Ashan Kumar’s mid-season appointment as Tamil Thalaivas coach in the previous PKL season proved to be a turning point for the team. His leadership and coaching expertise transformed the struggling Thalaivas into playoff contenders.

Kumar’s experience training the Indian and Iranian national teams further enhances his credentials. Under his guidance, the Thalaivas reached their first-ever semi-final in Season nine, a testament to the confidence he instilled in the young team. This season, the Thalaivas aspire to go a step further and claim the coveted trophy.

Srinivas Reddy

Srinivas Reddy - Telugu Titans

Srinivas Reddy, a well-known name in the Pro Kabaddi League circuit, is set to make a comeback with the Telugu Titans, the team he guided to a second-place finish in the league stage of Season four.

Reddy has also served as an assistant coach for the Haryana Steelers and the head coach of the Jaipur Pink Panthers. However, his coaching experience extends beyond the PKL having coached both the Indian men’s and women’s kabaddi teams.

Gholamreza Mazandarani (C)

Gholamreza Mazandarani - U Mumba

Gholamreza Mazandarani returns to U Mumba after previously being the head coach of the side in Pro Kabaddi Season 6. Apart from guiding U Mumba, Mazandarani has also helmed Telugu Titans in PKL. However, he is best known for his tenure as coach of Iran in the 2018 Asian Games, which the Iranians won.

Mazandarani previously also took the U Mumba to the playoffs in Season 6 and will be expected to take Mumboys to new heights in the upcoming Season 10.

Jasveer Singh

Jasveer Singh - U.P. Yoddhas

U.P. Yoddhas has kept its faith in Jasveer Singh as the head coach of the side. The former Services coach believes in backing players by giving them a long run on the mat to boost their confidence.

Since joining the league, Yoddhas has been one of the most consistent sides in the tournament over the seasons by making it to the playoffs in every edition of PKL. The Lucknow-based team would like to cross the final hurdle this season under the guidance of Singh.