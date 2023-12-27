PKL 2023 Points Table: Puneri Paltan on top after Chennai leg of Pro Kabaddi League season 10

The Chennai leg of the 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League kicked off at with home team Tamil Thalaivas squaring off against Patna Pirates on December 22.
Over the next five days, a total of 11 matches were played in the fourth leg of PKL 10 where all of the 12 teams showcased their talents on the mat.
Let’s take a look at the points table of Pro Kabaddi League 10 after the conclusion of the Chennai leg.
|Position
|Teams
|Played
|Win
|Loss
|Tie
|Score Diff
|Points
|1.
|Puneri Paltan
|7
|6
|1
|0
|90
|31
|2.
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|8
|4
|2
|2
|16
|28
|3.
|Gujarat Giants
|8
|5
|3
|0
|14
|28
|4.
|Haryana Steelers
|7
|5
|2
|0
|-3
|26
|5.
|Bengal Warriors
|8
|3
|3
|2
|-11
|22
|6.
|U Mumba
|6
|4
|2
|0
|7
|21
|7.
|Dabang Delhi KC
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|20
|8.
|Bengaluru Bulls
|8
|3
|5
|0
|-37
|19
|9.
|Patna Pirates
|7
|3
|4
|0
|-1
|17
|10.
|UP Yoddhas
|7
|2
|4
|1
|15
|15
|11.
|Tamil Thalaivas
|8
|2
|6
|0
|-40
|12
|12.
|Telugu Titans
|7
|1
|6
|0
|-57
|8
*After the Chennai leg the Kabaddi moves to Noida for the fifth leg.
