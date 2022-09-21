Pro Kabaddi League 9: Defending champions Dabang Delhi to face U Mumba in opening match

Defending champions, Dabang Delhi K.C. will take on U-Mumba in the opening match of Pro Kabaddi League season 9 on October 7 at the Sri Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru .

After which the Bengaluru Bulls will face Telugu Titans in the second match, while UP Yoddhas will square off with the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the last match on the opening day.

The organisers of Pro Kabaddi League have announced the schedule of the first half for the upcoming season, with the matches to take place in Bengaluru and move to Shree Shivchatrapati Sports Complex (Badminton Court), Balewadi, Pune on October 28 for its next leg.

The first two days will see all 12 teams play with triple headers every Friday and Saturday, through the league stage.

The second-part of the schedule will be released by end of October 2022 to help the 12 teams assess and rebuild their competition strategies for the second half of the tournament.

Anupam Goswami, the league’s commissioner, said, “PKL season 9 is set to bring the high-voltage action of the best kabaddi in the world before Indian sports lovers across the three select cities of Bangalore, Pune, and Hyderabad. As with each previous PKL season, season 9 will set strong benchmarks by the League and its broadcast partner, as well as our 12 teams, to continue the growth of kabaddi in India for in-stadia and on-screen kabaddi fans”.

Season 9 of the Pro Kabaddi League will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.

Here is the full schedule of the first-half of PKL season 9: