Kabaddi

Pro Kabaddi League 9: Defending champions Dabang Delhi to face U Mumba in opening match

Defending champions, Dabang Delhi K.C. will take on U-Mumba in the opening match of Pro Kabaddi League season 9 on October 7.

Team Sportstar
21 September, 2022 10:25 IST
Dabang Delhi KC, winners of the PKL Season 8.

Dabang Delhi KC, winners of the PKL Season 8. | Photo Credit: Ajay

Defending champions, Dabang Delhi K.C. will take on U-Mumba in the opening match of Pro Kabaddi League season 9 on October 7 at the Sri Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru .

After which the Bengaluru Bulls will face Telugu Titans in the second match, while UP Yoddhas will square off with the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the last match on the opening day.

The organisers of Pro Kabaddi League have announced the schedule of the first half for the upcoming season, with the matches to take place in Bengaluru and move to Shree Shivchatrapati Sports Complex (Badminton Court), Balewadi, Pune on October 28 for its next leg.

The first two days will see all 12 teams play with triple headers every Friday and Saturday, through the league stage.

The second-part of the schedule will be released by end of October 2022 to help the 12 teams assess and rebuild their competition strategies for the second half of the tournament.

Anupam Goswami, the league’s commissioner, said, “PKL season 9 is set to bring the high-voltage action of the best kabaddi in the world before Indian sports lovers across the three select cities of Bangalore, Pune, and Hyderabad. As with each previous PKL season, season 9 will set strong benchmarks by the League and its broadcast partner, as well as our 12 teams, to continue the growth of kabaddi in India for in-stadia and on-screen kabaddi fans”.

Season 9 of the Pro Kabaddi League will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.

Here is the full schedule of the first-half of PKL season 9:

 

Season 9 - First Part Match Schedule

 

Match 1

Match 2

Match 3

Date

Day of the Week

Team A

Team B

Team A

Team B

Team A

Team B

7-Oct-22

Friday

Dabang Delhi K.C.

U Mumba

Bengaluru Bulls

Telugu Titans

Jaipur Pink Panthers

U.P.Yoddhas

8-Oct-22

Saturday

Patna Pirates

Puneri Paltan

Gujarat Giants

Tamil Thalaivas

Bengal Warriors

Haryana Steelers

9-Oct-22

Sunday

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Patna Pirates

Telugu Titans

Bengal Warriors

Puneri Paltan

Bengaluru Bulls

10-Oct-22

Monday

U Mumba

U.P.Yoddhas

Dabang Delhi K.C.

Gujarat Giants

  

11-Oct-22

Tuesday

Haryana Steelers

Tamil Thalaivas

Patna Pirates

Telugu Titans

  

12-Oct-22

Wednesday

Bengaluru Bulls

Bengal Warriors

U.P.Yoddhas

Dabang Delhi K.C.

  

13-Oct-22

Thursday

BREAK DAY

14-Oct-22

Friday

Tamil Thalaivas

U Mumba

Haryana Steelers

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Gujarat Giants

Puneri Paltan

15-Oct-22

Saturday

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Gujarat Giants

Telugu Titans

Dabang Delhi K.C.

Bengal Warriors

Patna Pirates

16-Oct-22

Sunday

Puneri Paltan

U Mumba

U.P.Yoddhas

Bengaluru Bulls

  

17-Oct-22

Monday

Tamil Thalaivas

Patna Pirates

Dabang Delhi K.C.

Haryana Steelers

  

18-Oct-22

Tuesday

Bengal Warriors

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Telugu Titans

Puneri Paltan

  

19-Oct-22

Wednesday

Gujarat Giants

U.P.Yoddhas

Bengaluru Bulls

Tamil Thalaivas

  

20-Oct-22

Thursday

BREAK DAY

21-Oct-22

Friday

U Mumba

Haryana Steelers

Puneri Paltan

Bengal Warriors

Patna Pirates

Dabang Delhi K.C.

22-Oct-22

Saturday

U Mumba

Bengaluru Bulls

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Telugu Titans

Haryana Steelers

Gujarat Giants

23-Oct-22

Sunday

Bengaluru Bulls

Patna Pirates

U.P.Yoddhas

Tamil Thalaivas

  

24-Oct-22

Monday

BREAK DAY

25-Oct-22

Tuesday

Puneri Paltan

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Telugu Titans

Haryana Steelers

  

26-Oct-22

Wednesday

Gujarat Giants

U Mumba

Dabang Delhi K.C.

Bengal Warriors

  

27-Oct-22

Thursday

BREAK DAY

28-Oct-22

Friday

Tamil Thalaivas

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Haryana Steelers

Puneri Paltan

Patna Pirates

U.P.Yoddhas

29-Oct-22

Saturday

Bengaluru Bulls

Dabang Delhi K.C.

Telugu Titans

Gujarat Giants

Bengal Warriors

U Mumba

30-Oct-22

Sunday

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Bengaluru Bulls

Tamil Thalaivas

Dabang Delhi K.C.

  

31-Oct-22

Monday

Gujarat Giants

Patna Pirates

U.P.Yoddhas

Telugu Titans

  

1-Nov-22

Tuesday

Puneri Paltan

Dabang Delhi K.C.

Haryana Steelers

Bengaluru Bulls

  

2-Nov-22

Wednesday

U Mumba

Telugu Titans

Bengal Warriors

Tamil Thalaivas

  

3-Nov-22

Thursday

BREAK DAY

4-Nov-22

Friday

Patna Pirates

U Mumba

Dabang Delhi K.C.

Jaipur Pink Panthers

U.P.Yoddhas

Puneri Paltan

5-Nov-22

Saturday

Gujarat Giants

Bengal Warriors

Tamil Thalaivas

Telugu Titans

Haryana Steelers

U.P.Yoddhas

6-Nov-22

Sunday

Bengaluru Bulls

Gujarat Giants

Puneri Paltan

Tamil Thalaivas

  

7-Nov-22

Monday

U Mumba

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Patna Pirates

Haryana Steelers

  

8-Nov-22

Tuesday

Bengal Warriors

U.P.Yoddhas

TBC

TBC

  

*Matches Start 1930 hrs IST

