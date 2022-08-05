Kabaddi

PKL Auction season 9 LIVE: Full list of unsold players

Here’s a full list of players who have gone unsold on day 1 of the Pro Kabaddi (PKL 9) auctions in Mumbai on Friday.

Team Sportstar
05 August, 2022 20:33 IST
Former Dabang Delhi and U Mumba all-rounder Sandeep Narwal went unsold on day 1

Former Dabang Delhi and U Mumba all-rounder Sandeep Narwal went unsold on day 1 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2022) season nine player auctions will be held in Mumbai on August 5-6. The 12 teams will battle it out to sign the 500-odd players who will go under the hammer.

The Domestic, Overseas, and New Young Players (NYPs) will be divided into four categories: Category A, B, C and D. The players will be further sub-divided as ‘All-Rounders’, ‘Defenders’ and ‘Raiders’ within each category.

Here’s a full list of players who have gone unsold on day 1 of the auction:

PLAYERS PREVIOUS TEAM BASE PRICE
Sandeep Narwal Dabang Delhi KC INR 30 LAKH

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
