PKL 10, Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates: Head-to-head record; When, where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match?

Bengal Warriors will face Patna Pirates on the fourth day of the Bengaluru leg of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10 being played on Tuesday.
Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates head-to-head record
In a total of 21 matches, the Patna Pirates has won 13, while the Bengal Warriors has won five of them. Three encounters between them ended in a tie.
Live streaming details
When will the Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates PKL 10 match start?
The Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates PKL 2023-24 match will start at 8:00 PM IST, on Saturday, December 12.
Where to watch PKL 10?
The PKL 2023-24 matches will be telecasted on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.
