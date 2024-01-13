PKL LIVE Score, UP Yoddhas 27-35 Bengal Warriors: Pardeep helps Yoddhas get all-out; Arjun Deshwal leads Jaipur to 36-34 win vs Puneri Paltan

- January 13, 2024 22:0328-34
Shrikant Jadhav goes into the do-or-die raid. Sumit gets the first touch on Jadhav, but it’s Nitesh Kumar who puts his body on the line to tackle the raider which had momentum on his side.
- January 13, 2024 22:0127-34
Pardeep Narwal has been tackled once more. Jaskirat Singh gets the point.
- January 13, 2024 22:0027-34
Gagana Gowda feels the heat this time! Vaibhav Garje dashed him out with a hefty push but he also went out of bounds as one point was given to both teams.
- January 13, 2024 21:5926-33
Shubham Shinde initiated the tackle on Pardeep, who once was looking to escape the hold from the other side but was thumped down by the Bengal defence.
- January 13, 2024 21:5726-32
Nitin Kumar gets a bonus.
- January 13, 2024 21:5726-31
Gagana Gowda gets another touch on Maninder Singh.
- January 13, 2024 21:5725-31
Nitesh Kumar ushered Shrikant Jadhav off the mat with a solo risky dash.
- January 13, 2024 21:5624-31
Pardeep goes way too deep in the opposition half, looking for a point but Vaibhav Garje makes sure to take him down to extend UP’s lead.
- January 13, 2024 21:5224-30
Pardeep, who was revived by Gowda, goes into the raid and touches Jaskeerat Singh.
- January 13, 2024 21:5123-30
Gagana Gowda gets a running hand touch on Maninder Singh in the raid. UP will need many more of these.
- January 13, 2024 21:5022-30
Nitin Kumar uses his right leg to get a touch on Sumit in the do-or-die raid.
- January 13, 2024 21:5022-29
Vaibhav Garje tackles Vijay Malik single-handedly.
- January 13, 2024 21:5022-28
Shrikant Jadhav pounces on Pardeep Narwal to take the dangerman from UP.
- January 13, 2024 21:4922-27
Pardeep is keeping UP in the hunt as he tags Shubham Shinde this time.
- January 13, 2024 21:4821-27
A bonus for Shrikant Jadhav.
- January 13, 2024 21:4821-26
Pardeep Narwal gets his 11th raid point as he picks Aditya S. Shinde.
- January 13, 2024 21:4820-26
Maninder Singh rolls over to come back with the touchpoints of Ashu Singh and Harendra Kumar.
- January 13, 2024 21:4620-24
Pardeep Narwal tags Shubham Shinde as UP Yodhas inflicts an all-out in return on Bengal Warriors.
- January 13, 2024 21:4517-24
Shubham Shinde gets a bonus.
- January 13, 2024 21:4517-22
Harsh Lad is the next prey of Pardeep Narwal in the raid.
- January 13, 2024 21:4516-22
A bonus for Nitin Kumar.
- January 13, 2024 21:4416-21
Pardeep Narwal tags Vaibhav Garje.
- January 13, 2024 21:4315-21
Sumit gets the ankles of Maninder Singh to take him down for a point.
- January 13, 2024 21:36HALFTIME | UP Yoddhas 14-21 Bengal Warriors
Pardeep Narwal goes into the raid and gets a running hand touch on Shrikant Jadhav.
- January 13, 2024 21:3613-21
Another bonus for Maninder Singh.
- January 13, 2024 21:3513-20
Ashu Singh tries for a solo dash on Nitin Kumar but failed to do so.
- January 13, 2024 21:3513-19
Pardeep Narwal runs in deep to tag Jaskeerat Singh.
- January 13, 2024 21:3412-19
Maninder gets a bonus in the do-or-die raid.
- January 13, 2024 21:3212-18
Pardeep Narwal goes into the raid and comes back with two touchpoints of Bengal corners - Shubham Shinde and Aditya S. Shinde.
- January 13, 2024 21:3210-18
A bonus for Shrikant Jadhav.
- January 13, 2024 21:3110-17
A bonus for Gagana Gowda but Aditya S. Shinde tackles him to inflict an all-out on UP Yoddhas.
- January 13, 2024 21:309-14
Gurdeep goes out while trying to defend himself against Maninder, who also goes back with another touchpoint of Ashu Singh.
- January 13, 2024 21:289-12
Gagana Gowda gets a bonus.
- January 13, 2024 21:288-12
Maninder Singh gets a very faint touch on Vijay Malik. The verdict remains the same even after Vijay’s review.
- January 13, 2024 21:268-11
Vijay Malik goes into the raid and extends his left leg to get a touch on Nitin Kumar.
- January 13, 2024 21:227-11
Hitesh and Sumit try to tackle Maninder but the strong raider eases past them with two points.
- January 13, 2024 21:217-9
Aditya and Vaibhav came with a chain to tackle Pardeep Narwal before Shubham Shine ushered the raider out of the mat.
- January 13, 2024 21:207-8
Maninder Singh gets a bonus.
- January 13, 2024 21:207-7
Hitesh gets his first point of the match as he tackles Nitin Kumar.
- January 13, 2024 21:196-7
Gagana Gowda is taken down by the strong hold of Vaibhav Garje.
- January 13, 2024 21:186-6
Shrikant Jadhav goes into the lobby without any touch in the raid as the scoreline equalises.
- January 13, 2024 21:175-6
Vijay Malik takes one point back after touching Jaskirat Singh.
- January 13, 2024 21:174-6
Nitin Kumar picks up Ashu Singh this time in the raid.
- January 13, 2024 21:174-5
Jaskirat Singh tackles Pardeep to send him away for the first time today.
- January 13, 2024 21:164-4
Shrikant Jadhav escapes the hold of Sumit to get a point.
- January 13, 2024 21:164-3
Pardeep Narwal gets a tag on Shubham Shinde.
- January 13, 2024 21:153-3
Harendra Kumar has to go out yet again as Nitin Kumar gets a tag on him this time.
- January 13, 2024 21:153-2
Pardeep announces his comeback! He takes out Vaibhav Garje and Jaskirat Singh to open his account.
- January 13, 2024 21:141-2
Maninder Singh gets a touch on Harendra Kumar.
- January 13, 2024 21:131-1
Vijay Malik goes into the raid and gets a running hand touch on Aditya S. Shinde
- January 13, 2024 21:130-1
Maninder Singh starts with a bonus for Bengal Warriors after Pardeep goes back with an empty raid.
- January 13, 2024 21:12Toss update
Bengal Warriors won the toss and elected the court.
- January 13, 2024 21:10Lineups out for UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors
UP Yoddhas: Pardeep Narwal, Harendra Kumar, Ashu Singh, Gagana Gowda, Hitesh, Sumit, Vijay Malik
Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Nitin Kumar, Shrikant Jadhav, Jaskirat Singh, Vaibhav Garje, Shubham Jadhav, Aditya S.
- January 13, 2024 21:08UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors
Don’t go anywhere as the second matchup of the day -- UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors -- will be underway now! Stay tuned for all the live action.
- January 13, 2024 21:05FULLTIME| Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Puneri Paltan 36-34
Bhavani Rajput kept his calm and not only crossed the white line but also came back with a touchpoint of Aslam Inamdar to seal the win for Jaipur as the home team broke the eight-match winning streak of Puneri Paltan! What a match, what a result!
- January 13, 2024 21:0335-34
Sunil gives his point to Chiyaneh as Bhavani Rajput is the lone man left for Jaipur.
- January 13, 2024 21:0335-33
Arjun Deshwal goes into the raid with just 40 seconds left on the clock. He first runs down the clock before attempting for a bonus but has been tackled by Shadloui!
- January 13, 2024 21:0135-32
Aditya Shinde gets a toe touch on Lucky Sharma.
- January 13, 2024 21:0035-31
Skipper leads the comeback from Puneri! He gets two touchpoints of Abhishek KS and Sahul Kumar.
- January 13, 2024 20:5935-29
The contest between Akash Shinde and Reza Mirbagheri has been absolutely lopsided as the Iranian has conceded his point to Akash once again.
- January 13, 2024 20:5835-28
Another two-pointer for Arjun! He gets a bonus along with a touchpoint of Abinesh Nadarajan.
- January 13, 2024 20:5733-28
Akash Shinde only takes 5 seconds to touch and come back with the point of Sahul Kumar.
- January 13, 2024 20:5633-27
No one can stop Arjun today! He gets a tag on Mohammadreza Chiyaneh once again!
- January 13, 2024 20:5632-37
Akash Shinde escapes the hold of Reza Mirbagheri.
- January 13, 2024 20:5532-26
Aslam Mustafa Inamdar has been thumped down by Sahul Kumar after allowing him a bonus as Jaipur gets one more all-out!
- January 13, 2024 20:5529-25
Arjun reduces Puneri to one man once again after jumping over Aditya Shinde to escape from his hold.
- January 13, 2024 20:5428-25
Akash Shinde not only gets a bonus but also picks Reza Mirbagheri to delay the all-out.
- January 13, 2024 20:5328-23
Arjun Deshwal gets Gaurav Khatri to reduce Puneri to only one man.
- January 13, 2024 20:5227-23
Sunil Kumar tackles Pankaj Mohite, who was in the do-or-die raid.
- January 13, 2024 20:5226-23
Bhavani Rajput goes into the do-or-die raid and gets an important point from Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.
- January 13, 2024 20:5125-23
Ankush tackles Akash Shinde as the home team now has three points lead.
- January 13, 2024 20:5124-23
Arjun is just unstoppable today! He gets two touchpoints of Aslam Mustafa Inamdar and Abinesh Nadarajan.
- January 13, 2024 20:4822-23
Akash Shinde, the last man for Puneri, gets a bonus but has been tackled by Ankush as Jaipur gets its revenge with a solid comeback and an all-out!
- January 13, 2024 20:4719-22
Arjun Deshwal reduces Puneri with only one man after picking Aslam Mustafa Inamdar.
- January 13, 2024 20:4718-22
Ankush tackles Pankaj Mohite as the home team is making a strong case for themselves..
- January 13, 2024 20:4617-22
Arjun gets a sliding toe touch on Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.
- January 13, 2024 20:4616-22
Arjun delivers a SUPER RAID! He gets a bonus and two touchpoints of Abinesh Nadarajan and Sanket Sawant
- January 13, 2024 20:4513-22
A bonus for Aslam.
- January 13, 2024 20:4413-21
Shadloui comes back from behind to hold and tackle Bhavani Rajput single-handedly!
- January 13, 2024 20:3713-20
Sunil Kumar tackles Mohit Goyat, who came in the do-or-die raid.
- January 13, 2024 20:3612-20
Bhavani Rajput gets a touch on Gaurav Khatri with a well-rounded hand extension
- January 13, 2024 20:27HALFTIME | Jaipur Pink Panthers 11-20 Puneri Paltan
Ahh, the frustrating mistakes continue. Arjun goes into the lobby in the do-or-die raid as Puneri’s lead extended to nine points.
- January 13, 2024 20:2611-19
Arjun Deshwal went into the raid and was coming back when Shadloui went for pursuit and came back with Sahul Kumar after catching him off guard.
- January 13, 2024 20:2511-18
Aslam cleans up the two-man defence of Jaiput by picking up both Sahul Kumar and Ankush as Puneri inflicts an all-out on Jaipur!
- January 13, 2024 20:2311-14
Reza Mirbagheri and Sunil Kumar have been sent back to the bench by Pankaj Mohite in a single raid as Jaipur is only left with two men.
- January 13, 2024 20:2211-12
Bhavani Rajput goes into the lobby in the do-or-die raid without any touch as Puneri comes into the lead.
- January 13, 2024 20:2111-11
Shubham Shelke makes a mistake on Panjak to hand him an easy point in his do-or-die raid. He jumps early and is alone as the raider goes back quickly with no harm.
- January 13, 2024 20:2011-10
Shadloui!! The Iranian pounces on Arjun and does not let him cross the midline with a very strong double thigh hold.
- January 13, 2024 20:1811-9
Mohit Goyat gets a bonus in the do-or-die raid but has been thumped down by Sunil Kumar.
- January 13, 2024 20:1710-8
Shubham Shelke has been taken down by Gaurav Khatri, as the relentless Puneri does not seem to lose its grip on the match.
- January 13, 2024 20:1310-7
Sunil Kumar dashes Aslam out, extending the home team’s lead by three points. Puneri takes a review, requesting a bonus and two touchpoints because they believe Aslam crosses the midline with some of his body still in play. The verdict remains unchanged following a video referral.
- January 13, 2024 20:119-7
Shubham Shelke goes out of bounds to hand a free point to Puneri.
- January 13, 2024 20:109-6
Sunil Kumar gets his revenge on Pankaj Mohite as he thumps down the quick raider this time.
- January 13, 2024 20:108-6
Aslam goes into the do-or-die raid and gets the touch of Reza Mirbagheri for the second time in the match today.
- January 13, 2024 20:098-5
Arjun Deshwal comes back with two touchpoints of Mohit Goyat and Sanket Sawant.
- January 13, 2024 20:086-5
A bonus for Arjun Deshwal.
- January 13, 2024 20:075-5
Shubham Shelke gets the touchpoint of Abinesh Nadarajan to make it 5-5.
- January 13, 2024 20:064-5
Pankaj Mohite puts Puneri in the lead. He touches Sunil Kumar this time.
- January 13, 2024 20:054-4
Gaurav Khatri takes one back! He tackles Arjun Deshwal to square off the scoreline.
- January 13, 2024 20:054-3
Sahul Kumar gets the anklehold of Aslam Inamdar to tackle him after allowing him a bonus.
- January 13, 2024 20:043-2
Arjun Deshwal starts the match with a two-pointer! He gets a bonus and also touches Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.
- January 13, 2024 20:031-2
Mohit Goyat enters the raid and gets a running hand touch on Sahul Kumar.
- January 13, 2024 20:021-1
It is Shubham Shelke who will start the proceedings for Jaipur Pink Panthers instead of Arjun Deshwal. He forces an error from Gaurav Khatri as the defender went out of the bounds.
- January 13, 2024 20:010-1
Aslam Inamdar gets a touch on Reza Mirbagheri to start the match with a point.
- January 13, 2024 20:00Toss Update
Jaipur Pink Panthers won the toss and elected the court.
- January 13, 2024 19:36Lineups out for Jaipur vs Puneri
Jaipur: Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Abhishek KS, Sahul Kumar, Ankush, Shubham Shelke
Puneri: Mohammadeza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Aslam Inamdar, Abhinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Gaurav Khatri, Pankaj Mohite, Mohit Goyat
- January 13, 2024 19:19Live Streaming Info
The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
- January 13, 2024 19:18Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live blog from the PKL fixtures on January 13. We have two matches lined up today with Jaipur Pink Panthers taking on the Puneri Paltan followed by the UP Yoddhas taking on the Bengal Warriors. Stay Tuned for all live updates and scores!
