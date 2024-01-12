PKL 10 Live Score: Jaipur Pink Panthers faces Telugu Titans in Pro Kabaddi League; Lineups out; live streaming info

Key Updates
- January 12, 2024 19:29PKL Points Table - January 12
- January 12, 2024 19:24LINEUPS OUT!!
Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar (C), Reza Mirbagheri, V Ajith, Bhavani Rajput, Sahul Kumar, Ankush
Telugu Titans: Pawan Sehrawat (C), Omkar R, Ajit Pawar, Prafull Zaware, Shankar Gadai, Mohit, Sandeep Dhull
- January 12, 2024 19:21Can Jaipur make it 3 in a row?
- January 12, 2024 19:13LIVE STREAMING INFO
The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
- January 12, 2024 19:13January 12 Schedule
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans - 8 pm IST
Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Titans - 9 pm IST
- January 12, 2024 19:02Stay Tuned
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live commentary from the PKL fixtures on January 12. We have two matches lined up today with Jaipur Pink Panthers taking on the Telugu Titans followed by the Puneri Paltan taking on the Gujarat Giants. Stay Tuned for all live updates and scores!
