Live

PKL 10 Live Score: Jaipur Pink Panthers faces Telugu Titans in Pro Kabaddi League; Lineups out; live streaming info

PKL 10, Live Score: Catch the scores and live commentary from the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 fixtures taking place on January 12 at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur.

Updated : Jan 12, 2024 19:29 IST

Team Sportstar
Jaipur Pink Panther’s Arjun Deshwal will take on Telugu Titans’ Pawan Sehrawat in the PKL match on Friday.
Jaipur Pink Panther's Arjun Deshwal will take on Telugu Titans' Pawan Sehrawat in the PKL match on Friday.
Jaipur Pink Panther’s Arjun Deshwal will take on Telugu Titans’ Pawan Sehrawat in the PKL match on Friday.

Follow Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 matches between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Telugu Titans followed by Puneri Paltan and Gujarat Giants

Key Updates
  • January 12, 2024 19:29
    PKL Points Table - January 12

    pkl table jan 12.png

  • January 12, 2024 19:24
    LINEUPS OUT!!

    Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar (C), Reza Mirbagheri, V Ajith, Bhavani Rajput, Sahul Kumar, Ankush

    Telugu Titans: Pawan Sehrawat (C), Omkar R, Ajit Pawar, Prafull Zaware, Shankar Gadai, Mohit, Sandeep Dhull

  • January 12, 2024 19:21
    Can Jaipur make it 3 in a row?
  • January 12, 2024 19:13
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

  • January 12, 2024 19:13
    January 12 Schedule

    Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans - 8 pm IST

    Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Titans - 9 pm IST

  • January 12, 2024 19:02
    Stay Tuned

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live commentary from the PKL fixtures on January 12. We have two matches lined up today with Jaipur Pink Panthers taking on the Telugu Titans followed by the Puneri Paltan taking on the Gujarat Giants. Stay Tuned for all live updates and scores!

