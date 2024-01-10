PKL LIVE Score, U Mumba 36-40 Haryana Steelers: Mumba concedes lead and second all-out to Steelers; Tamil Thalaivas back to winning ways after beating UP Yoddhas 46-27

- January 10, 2024 21:5636-40
Amirmohammad Zafardanesh gets the touch of Mohit Nandal as the game is tilting once again.
- January 10, 2024 21:5535-40
Mahender gets a first touch on Vinay before Sombir single-handedly blocks the raider near the midline.
- January 10, 2024 21:5534-40
Guman picks Mohit with a toe touch.
- January 10, 2024 21:5333-40
Sombir gets a bonus before Jaideep Dahiya gets his eighth tackle point as Haryana Steelers gets its second all-out on Mumba.
- January 10, 2024 21:5332-37
Vinay gets Mahender Singh as Mumba left with only one player on the mat.
- January 10, 2024 21:5232-36
Jai Bhagwan comes in for Surinder Singh on the mat only to go back to the bench after Chandran Ranjit tackles him. A bonus for the raider.
- January 10, 2024 21:5131-35
Shivam Patare picks up the touch of Rinku in the do-or-die raid.
- January 10, 2024 21:5031-34
Haryana getting crucial points here. Mohit tackles Guman Singh.
- January 10, 2024 21:4931-33
Amirmohammad Zafardanesh is taken down by Mohit.
- January 10, 2024 21:4831-32
Shivam Patare forced Alireza Mirzaeian to make an error and come back with his touchpoint after the defender came ahead looking for an anklehold.
- January 10, 2024 21:4731-31
Guman Singh lands a toe touch on Rahul Sethpal to restore parity.
- January 10, 2024 21:4530-31
A bonus for Chandran Ranjit.
- January 10, 2024 21:4430-30
Rahul Sethpal tries his best but Amirmohammad Zafardanesh comes back with his point as Mumba levels the scoreline after getting an all-out!
- January 10, 2024 21:4427-30
Amirmohammad Zafardanesh gets Siddharth Desai’s ankles as Haryana is left with only one man on the mat now.
- January 10, 2024 21:4326-30
Guman Singh picks up Jaideep Dahiya to reduce the Steelers to two men on the mat.
- January 10, 2024 21:4025-30
Rinku makes the first move on Vinay before the whole Mumba defence comes to keep the raider down.
- January 10, 2024 21:4024-30
A point each was awarded to both teams as Mohit Nandal went out of bounds while taking Amirmohammad Zafardanesh.
- January 10, 2024 21:3823-29
Amirmohammad Zafardanesh picks Mohit in the do-or-die raid.
- January 10, 2024 21:3822-29
Finally a point for U Mumba in this half! Surinder Singh pounces on Chandran Ranjit to get two SUPER TACKLE points!
- January 10, 2024 21:3720-29
Alireza Mirzaeian is taken down by Jaideep Dahiya and it has been a very poor start for U Mumba in the second half as it has conceded six points within three minutes after halftime.
- January 10, 2024 21:3620-28
Mahender Singh goes to Chandran Ranjit and gives him an almost a freebie point in the do-or-die raid.
- January 10, 2024 21:3520-27
Another SUPER TACKLE for Haryana Steelers as Jaideep Dahiya and Rahul Sethpal dash Guman Singh out. The lead now has jumped to seven points.
- January 10, 2024 21:3420-25
Rahul Sethpal and Sunny Sehrawat take down Amirmohammad Zafardanesh for two points via a SUPER TACKLE.
- January 10, 2024 21:29HALFTIME | U Mumba 20-23 Haryana Steelers
A bonus for Chandran Ranjit to end the first half of this exciting game.
- January 10, 2024 21:2820-22
Amirmohammad Zafardanesh escapes the leg hold of Naveen Kundu this time.
- January 10, 2024 21:2719-22
Amirmohammad Zafardanesh gets Mohit in this raid.
- January 10, 2024 21:2718-22
Sombir delivers a wrestling effort on Vijay to take him down for a point in defence.
- January 10, 2024 21:2617-22
Guman Singh gets a tag on Mohit Nandal.
- January 10, 2024 21:2616-22
Siddharth Desai does the unthinkable! He somehow manages to escape the Mumba’s defence by taking not one, not two, not three but a total of four points from this raid! He gets a bonus alongside three touchpoints of Rinku, Mahender Singh and Surinder Singh.
- January 10, 2024 21:2416-18
Guman Singh first lands a kick on Rahul Sethpal before running away with a touchpoint of Jaideep Dahiya.
- January 10, 2024 21:2214-18
Rinku pounces on Chandra Ranjit to tackle him from the back.
- January 10, 2024 21:2213-18
Jaideep gets a back hold of Amirmohammad Zafardanesh to get another point in defence.
- January 10, 2024 21:2013-17
Vinay goes into the raid but has been dashed out by Rinku.
- January 10, 2024 21:1912-17
A bonus for Alireza Mirzaeian.
- January 10, 2024 21:1911-17
Vinay gets a touch on Sombir.
- January 10, 2024 21:1811-16
Guman Singh is taken down by Jaideep Dahiya.
- January 10, 2024 21:1811-15
Rahul Sethpal tackles Amirmohammad Zafardanesh but a point was given to both teams as one of Haryana’s defence went out of bounds
- January 10, 2024 21:1710-14
Mahender Singh pounces on Chandran Ranjit to tackle him after giving him a bonus.
- January 10, 2024 21:169-13
Guman Singh goes into the raid and picks up Mohit with a running hand touch.
- January 10, 2024 21:158-13
Chandran Ranjit picks up Amirmohammad Zafardanesh in return.
- January 10, 2024 21:148-12
Amirmohammad Zafardanesh dents the Jai-Mo duo! He picks up two crucial touchpoints of Jaideep Dahiya and Mohit Nandal.
- January 10, 2024 21:136-12
Chandran Ranjit picks Rinku.
- January 10, 2024 21:126-11
Alireza Mirzaeian has been ushered out after allowing a bonus by Mohit Nandal as Haryana Steelers get an early all-out on U Mumba!
- January 10, 2024 21:125-8
Vinay picks Bittu to leave Mumba with only one man on the court.
- January 10, 2024 21:115-7
Jaideep Dahiya dashes Guman Singh out.
- January 10, 2024 21:115-6
Bittu comes in for Alireza Mirzaeian and he combines with Sombir to SUPER TACKLE Siddharth Desai for two points.
- January 10, 2024 21:103-6
Siddharth Desai picks Mahender Singh to leave Mumba with only Alireza Mirzaeian and Sombir on the mat.
- January 10, 2024 21:093-5
Rahul Sethpal tackles Amirmohammad Zafardanesh after allowing him a bonus.
- January 10, 2024 21:072-4
Vinay uses his pace to get a running hand touch on Rinku.
- January 10, 2024 21:072-3
Amirmohammad Zafardanesh gets a bonus.
- January 10, 2024 21:071-3
Siddharth Desai picks Surinder Singh’s touch and a bonus.
- January 10, 2024 21:061-1
The Jai-Mo duo works! Jaideep Dahiya came with Mohit Nandal to tackle Guman Singh in a tight chain.
- January 10, 2024 21:051-0
Rinku tackles Chandran Ranjit, who came in the first raid for Haryana Steelers.
- January 10, 2024 21:05Toss Update
U Mumba won the toss and elected the court.
- January 10, 2024 21:02Lineups out for U Mumba vs Haryana Steeelrs
U Mumba: Amirmohammed Zafardanesh, Alireza Mirzeian, Surinder Singh, Guman Singh, Mahender Singh, Sombir, Rinku
Haryana Steelers: Rahul Sethpal, Mohit Nandal, Jaideep Dahiya, Mohit, Siddharth Desai, Vinay, Chandran Ranjit
- January 10, 2024 20:57FULLTIME | Tamil Thalaivas beat UP Yoddhas 27-46
Gagana Gowda touches Sahil Gulia but it is the men in yellow who came back to winning ways after thrashing UP Yoddhas. Tamil wins comprehensively by 19 points to get its second win of the season.
- January 10, 2024 20:5626-46
Samuel Wafula makes an error on Vishal Chahal to give the raider his touchpoint.
- January 10, 2024 20:5526-45
Gagana Gowda gets a tag on Ronak.
- January 10, 2024 20:5525-45
Vishal Chahal comes into the mat for Ajinkya Pawar and goes into the raid. Vishal escapes Nitesh Kumar’s hold.
- January 10, 2024 20:5425-44
Samuel Wafula has been taken down by Sagar.
- January 10, 2024 20:5325-43
A bonus for Narender but Nitish Kumar tackles him to salvage a point.
- January 10, 2024 20:5324-42
Sagar gets to his high-five as he tackles Shivam Chaudhary to give Tamil its third all-out on UP!
- January 10, 2024 20:5224-39
Narender turns around and comes back with two touchpoints of Sumit and Gurdeep. The UP is on the brink of third all-out.
- January 10, 2024 20:5124-37
Samuel Wafula subbed in for Nitin Panwar. He goes into the raid but Ronak tackles him and sends him back on the bench.
- January 10, 2024 20:4924-36
Pardeep has had a terrible night! And he goes out for the eighth time in the game. Sagar gets the point.
- January 10, 2024 20:4824-35
Himanshu tackles Gagana Gowda.
- January 10, 2024 20:4824-34
Narender takes out the dangerman Vijay Malik in the raid this time.
- January 10, 2024 20:4724-33
Gagana Gowda gets a quick toe touch on Sahil Gulia.
- January 10, 2024 20:4723-33
Ajinkya Pawar goes into the do-or-die raid. Gurdeep and Sumit take the raider down.
- January 10, 2024 20:4622-33
Vijay Malik gets to his deserved SUPER 10 after touching Mohit.
- January 10, 2024 20:4521-33
A bonus for Vijay Malik in the do-or-die raid.
- January 10, 2024 20:4420-33
Nitin Panwar, Gurdeep and Sumit get two points via a super tackle of Nitin Singh.
- January 10, 2024 20:4018-33
Pardeep gets a bonus but he has been tackled, yet again! Ajinkya Pawar gets the point.
- January 10, 2024 20:3917-32
Nitesh Kumar escapes the hold of Nitin Panwar in the do-or-die raid.
- January 10, 2024 20:3917-31
Skipper Sagar gets the second point in a row. He tackles Gagana Gowda.
- January 10, 2024 20:3817-30
Sagar tackles Vijay Malik.
- January 10, 2024 20:3817-29
Vijay Mali, the lone performer for UP tonight, picks Mohit and Ronak in the raid.
- January 10, 2024 20:3715-29
Narender delivers again! He cleans up the two-man UP Yoddhas defence of Nitesh Kumar and Gurdeep to give Tamil its second all-out in this game.
- January 10, 2024 20:3615-25
Mohit sends the off-colour Pardeep Narwal for the sixth time today.
- January 10, 2024 20:3515-24
Sahil Gulia gets his HIGH-FIVE after taking down Vijay Malik! UP reduced to three man.
- January 10, 2024 20:3415-23
Nitin Panwar touches Nitin Panwar as Tamil is managing to counter Vijay’s efforts in raids.
- January 10, 2024 20:3415-22
Vijay Malik touches the in-form Sahil Gulia this time.
- January 10, 2024 20:3314-22
Narender quickly closing in on a Super 10 after he picks two touchpoints of Sumit and Gagana Gowda.
- January 10, 2024 20:3314-20
Sahil Gulia gets his fourth tackle point after taking Pardeep Narwal down!
- January 10, 2024 20:3214-19
Vijay Malik claims a touch on Mohit and the defenders walk off! Another point for Malik in the raid as UP is making an impressive comeback in the second half.
- January 10, 2024 20:3113-19
Nitesh Kumar gets a brilliant tackle point. He goes into Nitin Singh and grabs his thighs.
- January 10, 2024 20:3012-19
A bonus for Gagana Gowda.
- January 10, 2024 20:25HALFTIME | UP Yoddhas 11-19 Tamil Thalaivas
Sumit grabs Ajinkya Pawar’s thigh to thump him down in his do-or-die raid and eventually pulls one point back as the first half ends.
- January 10, 2024 20:2310-19
Sahil Gulia tackles Pardeep Narwal, who was in the do-or-die raid.
- January 10, 2024 20:2210-18
Narender ventures way too deep into the opponent’s half in the do-or-die raid and has been taken down by Sumit this time.
- January 10, 2024 20:219-18
Sagar tackles Vijay Malik to extend the lead for Tamil.
- January 10, 2024 20:219-17
Gurdeep pounces on Narender early and takes him down, but the young raider crosses the midline with the extension of his left hand.
- January 10, 2024 20:209-16
Vijay Malik uses his pace to get a touch on Mohit.
- January 10, 2024 20:178-16
Sahil Gulia, in return, takes down Pardeep Narwal.
- January 10, 2024 20:178-15
Ajinkya Pawar tries to escape from the hold of Sumit with a jump but has been taken down.
- January 10, 2024 20:167-15
Surender Gill has been tackled by Sahil Gulia as the lead continues to grow larger for Tamil.
- January 10, 2024 20:157-14
A do-or-die raid for Ajinkya Pawar this time. He gets a sliding toe touch on Nitin Panwar.
- January 10, 2024 20:147-13
Pardeep Narwal goes into the do-or-die raid and lures Himanshu to come on him, but turns away and goes back to the midline.
- January 10, 2024 20:126-13
A bonus for Narender but he has been ushered off by Gurdeep this time.
- January 10, 2024 20:105-12
Pardeep Narwal gets to midline after getting a touch of Sahil Gulia.
- January 10, 2024 20:094-12
Narender extends Tamil lead with a point of Sumit in the raid.
- January 10, 2024 20:094-11
Vijay Malik gets a bonus and a touchpoint of Tamil captain, Sagar.
- January 10, 2024 20:082-11
Nitin Panwar surrenders to Ajinkya Pawar as Tamil inflicts first all-out on UP Yoddhas.
- January 10, 2024 20:072-8
Mohit gets another tackle point. He takes down Vijay Malik this time.
- January 10, 2024 20:062-7
Ajinkya Pawar tags Kiran Magar to make UP a two man team.
- January 10, 2024 20:062-6
Surender Gill gets a bonus.
- January 10, 2024 20:051-6
Narender gets a running hand touch on Nitesh Kumar.
- January 10, 2024 20:041-5
Mohit tackles Pardeep Narwal to send him out for the second time in a row.
- January 10, 2024 20:041-4
Narender not only comes back after escaping Gurdeep’s hold but he gets a bonus too.
- January 10, 2024 20:031-2
Vijay Malik tags Mohit. He gets first points for Tamil.
- January 10, 2024 20:010-2
Ajiknya Pawar dives onto Sumit for his touchpoint.
- January 10, 2024 20:010-1
Pardeep Narwal has been brought down by Himanshu. Tamil gets the first points in the game.
- January 10, 2024 20:000-0
Narender starts the game with an empty raid.
- January 10, 2024 20:00Toss Update
U.P. Yoddhas won the ross and elected the court.
- January 10, 2024 19:41Top 3 defenders in PKL 10 till now
1. Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh - 39 points in 10 games
2. Shubham Shinde - 38 points in 11 games
3. Sumit - 37 points in 11 games
- January 10, 2024 19:37Top 3 raiders in PKL 10 till now
Arjun Deshwal - 107 points in 10 games
Ashu Malik - 99 points in 11 games
Pawan Sehrawat - 97 points in 10 games
- January 10, 2024 19:36Points Table
- January 10, 2024 19:29Lineups out for UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas
UP Yoddhas: Pardeep Narwal, Gurdeep, Nitin Panwar, Surender Gill, Vijay Malik, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit
Tamil Thalaivas: Ajinkya Pawar, Narender, Sahil Gulia, Sagar, M. Abhishek, Mohit, Himanshu
- January 10, 2024 19:21Top Players
U.P. Yoddhas
Pardeep Narwal has been the prime raider for UP this season after racking up 87 raid points in 11 matches. He scored 6 raid points in his last match.
Meanwhile, the UP’s defensive duties will be shouldered mainly by Sumit, who has scored 37 tackle points in 11 matches in PKL 10.
All-rounder Vijay Malik is also a player to watch out for after amassing 33 points in Season 10.
Tamil Thalaivas
Ajinkya Pawar has been the top raider for Tamil in Season 10. He has scored 66 raid points in 10 matches, including 10 do-or-die raid points.
Sahil Gulia is the best defender from the side having claimed 34 tackle points in 10 matches so far.
- January 10, 2024 19:15Previous Encounter
The last U.P. Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas match in Season 9 saw the latter come out on top in a tie-breaker.
- January 10, 2024 19:15Head-to-head
In PKL history, UP and Tamil have played each other 13 times.
Both teams have won 5 and lost 5 matches, while 3 matches ended in ties.
- January 10, 2024 19:06Live Streaming Info
The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
- January 10, 2024 19:03January 10 Schedule
Match 1: UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas - 8 PM, IST
Match 2: U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers - 9 PM, IST
- January 10, 2024 19:03Welcome
Hello, and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 36 where the UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas and U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers matches will take place at the DOME by NSCI, Mumbai on Wednesday.
Stay tuned as we bring you all the live-action.
