PKL LIVE Score, U Mumba 36-40 Haryana Steelers: Mumba concedes lead and second all-out to Steelers; Tamil Thalaivas back to winning ways after beating UP Yoddhas 46-27

January 10, 2024 19:21

Top Players

U.P. Yoddhas

Pardeep Narwal has been the prime raider for UP this season after racking up 87 raid points in 11 matches. He scored 6 raid points in his last match.

Meanwhile, the UP’s defensive duties will be shouldered mainly by Sumit, who has scored 37 tackle points in 11 matches in PKL 10.

All-rounder Vijay Malik is also a player to watch out for after amassing 33 points in Season 10.

Tamil Thalaivas

Ajinkya Pawar has been the top raider for Tamil in Season 10. He has scored 66 raid points in 10 matches, including 10 do-or-die raid points.

Sahil Gulia is the best defender from the side having claimed 34 tackle points in 10 matches so far.