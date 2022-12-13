UP Yoddhas 7-10 Tamil Thalaivas, Eliminator 2, Live, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Early lead for Tamil Thalaivas

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the Pro Kabaddi fixture between UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas at NSCI Dome, NVP Stadium, in Mumbai on 13th December, Tuesday.

The second encounter is underway. The scores will read as UP vs Tamil:

10-12

8-12 Narender gets rid off Rohit Tomar to reduce UP with only two man in the mat.

8-11 A bonus for Rohit Tomar.

7-11 Ajinkya Pawar goes in the do-or-die raid and he touches Nitesh Kumar this time to send the man in form for UP.

7-10 Surender Gill goes in the do-or-die raid but Mohit pounces on him and tackle him for a point.

7-9 A brilliant ankle hold by Nitesh Kumar, who jumped on Narender to disbalance him and take his tackle point.

6-9 Sahil Gulia tackles Pardeep and it seems the Ashan has planned well against the record breaker.

6-8 Ajinkya Pawar gets his first point from the game as he goes in the raid and touches Sumit.

6-7 Pardeep Narwal touches Mohit and he reduced the lead to just one point.

5-7 Nitesh Kumar came good against Narender to tackle him for a point.

4-7 Oh! A beautiful ankle hold by Arpit Saroha to catch thump Sandeep Narwal down. A bonus for Sandeep, though.

3-6 Himanshu goes in the raid and removes Surender Gill by running hand touch and all of a sudden it is Tamil, who looks dominating against veterens of UP.

3-5 A bonus for Surender Gill to start.

2-5 An error from Narender this time as he goes in the lobby, gifting his crucial point to UP.

1-5 Sahil Gulia in the act now to tame the beast as he tackled the dubki king - Pardeep Narwal.

1-4 Ajinkya Pawar goes in the raid but Sumit was attentive as he pounces on him to tackle him. First point for UP.

0-4 First touchpoint for Narender as he comes back with a touchpoint of Gurdeep.

0-3 Abhishek pounces on Sandeep Narwal to attack his legs and thumps him down to get first tackle point.

0-2 Another bonus for Narender to make it a two point lead for Tamil.

0-1 Narender goes into the raid and attempts for a bonus, the refs did not think so but they overturn the decision, eventually, a bonus point to Narender.

Toss Update

Tamil Thalaivas has won the toss and chose to raid first.

PKL Live Update

Bengaluru Bulls beat Dabang Delhi 56-24 to qualify for the semifinal of PKL 9.

Future ahead!

The winner of this game will face Puneri Paltan in the second semifinal on 13th December.

Where they finished in points standing?

UP Yoddhas: 4th place; 71 points

Tamil Thalaivas: 5th place; 66 points

Previous Encounters

UP Yoddhas and Tamil Thalaivas have won one game each in the group stage. UP got the better off Tamil, winning 41-24 in the first clash. While Tamil beat UP 43-28 to qualify for the top 6 in their second encounter.

Lineups Out!

U.P. Yoddhas: Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Gurdeep, Sandeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit

Tamil Thalaivas: Narender, M Abishek, Mohit, Himanshu, Ajinkya Pawar, Arpit Saroha, Sahil Gulia

Players to watch out for

UP Yoddhas: Pardeep Narwal

Tamil Thalaivas: Narender

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Played: 12 | UP Yoddhas: 5 | Tamil Thalaivas: 4 | Tied: 3

UP Yoddhas Form

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 34-32

Lost 23-30 to U Mumba

Lost 42-44 to Dabang Delhi

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 44-37

Lost 45-51 to Gujarat Giants

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 41-24

Lost 29-34 Patna Pirates

Beat Telugu Titans 43-24

Lost 31-40 to Puneri Paltan

Drew 36-36 with Haryana Steelers

Drew 41-41 with Bengal Warriors

Beat Haryana Steelers 40-34

Beat Telugu Titans 41-30

Beat Dabang Delhi 50-31

Lost 29-42 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Beat Gujarat Giants 35-31

Beat Patna Pirates 35-33

Beat Bengal Warriors 33-32

Beat U Mumba 36-26

Lost 35-38 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 28-43 Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 45-41 to Puneri Paltan

Tamil Thalaivas Form

Drew 31-31 vs Gujarat Giants

Lost 22-27 vs Haryana Steelers

Lost 32-39 vs U Mumba

Beat Patna Pirates 33-32

Lost 28-45 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 24-41 to UP Yoddhas

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 38-27

Beat Dabang Delhi 49-39

Tied 41-41 to Bengal Warriors

Beat Telugu Titans 39-31

Beat Puneri Paltan 35-34

Lost 34-35 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 34-40 to Bengaluru Bulls

Draw 31-31 to Patna Pirates

Beat Bengal Warriors 35-30

Beat U Mumba 20-34

Lost to Jaipur Pink Panthers 41-26

Beat Gujarat Giants 42-39

Drew 37-37 with Dabang Delhi

Beat Telugu Titans 52-24

Beat UP Yoddhas 43-28

Lost 38-61 to Haryana Steelers

PREVIEW

UP Yoddhas

A team to never miss qualifying for the playoffs since it joined the league, UP Yoddhas has finished in the fourth spot in the league stage with 12 wins, eight losses and two ties. Earlier in the campaign, UP Yoddhas lost and won one of their two encounters against Tamil Thalaivas in Season 9. Captain Pardeep Narwal has been the driving force for the Yoddhas with 208 raid points. Surender Gill has also been a top contributor with 132 raid points, while Rohit Tomar has made his mark with 68 raid points. As far as the defence goes, Sumit and Ashu Singh have amassed 49 and 47 tackle points respectively. Gurdeep (35 tackle points) and Nitesh Kumar (32 tackle points) have added good value to the Yoddhas’ defence.

PKL 9: Playoffs preview. Who will make it to the final?- We’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:

Tamil Thalaivas

On the other hand, Tamil Thalaivas has had a season to remember as it qualified for the playoffs for the first time in its history by ending the league stage in the fifth spot. Narender has been their best raider in this campaign with 220 raid points. He has been aided in an attack by Ajinkya Pawar who has scored 114 raid points. Himanshu Singh has also made his presence felt with 45 raid points. Defensively, Sagar and Sahil Gulia have been the pillars for the Thalaivas with 53 and 51 tackle points, respectively. The likes of M. Abishek (38 tackle points), Mohit (28 tackle points) and Himanshu (26 tackle points) have also played their part in the defence.

SQUADS

UP YODDHAS Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Nitin Tomar, James Namaba Kamweti, Rathan K, Gulveer Singh, Durgesh Kumar, Anil Kumar, Rohit Tomar, Aman, Mahipal, Rathan K Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Abozar Mohajer Mighani, Shubham Kumar, Babu Murugasan, Jaideep, Sumit, Ashu Singh All-Rounders: Nehal Desai, Nitin Panwar, Gurdeep TAMIL THALAIVAS Raiders: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat [out injured], Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Sachin, Himanshu Narwal, Himanshu Singh, Narender. Defenders: Sagar, Ankit, M Abhishek, Ashish, Md. Arif Rabbani, Himanshu, Mohit, Sahil Gulia, Arpit Saroha. All-Rounders: Visvanath V, Thanushan Laxmamoha, K Abhimanyu

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Tuesday, December 13.