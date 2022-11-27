Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants Live, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Kick Off at 7:30; lineups out as Gujarat looks to snap losing streak against Tamil

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the Pro Kabaddi fixture between Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Players to watch out for

Tamil Thalaivas: Narender

Gujarat Giants: Parteek Dahiya

7:10 PM,IST, Lineups Out!

Tamil Thalaivas: Narender, M Abhishek, Mohit, Ajinkya Pawar, Himanshu, Arpit Saroha, Sahil Gulia

Gujarat Giants: Rakesh, Manuj, Parteek Dahiya, Dong Geon, Arkam Shaikh, Sourav Gulia, Sandeep Kandola

Previous Encounter

In their previous encounter, Pawan Sehrawat injured his leg in the first 10 minutes of the fixture, eventually getting ruled out of the season. Tamil Thalaivas fought to settle the game 31-31. They may head into the repeat fixture without Sagar who injured his leg in the game against Jaipur Pink Panthers a few days ago.

Head-to-head record

Tamil Thalaivas and Gujarat Giants have played against each other in seven matches. Tamil Thalaivas have won twice whereas Gujarat Giants have won four matches. One game ended in a tie.

Tamil Thalaivas Form

Drew 31-31 vs Gujarat Giants

Lost 22-27 vs Haryana Steelers

Lost 32-39 vs U Mumba

Beat Patna Pirates 33-32

Lost 28-45 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 24-41 to UP Yoddhas

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 38-27

Beat Dabang Delhi 49-39

Tied 41-41 to Bengal Warriors

Beat Telugu Titans 39-31

Beat Puneri Paltan 35-34

Lost 34-35 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 34-40 to Bengaluru Bulls

Draw 31-31 to Patna Pirates

Beat Bengal Warriors 35-30

Beat U Mumba 20-34

Lost to Jaipur Pink Panthers 41-26

Gujarat Giants Form

Drew 31-31 with Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 53-33 to Dabang Delhi

Beat Puneri Paltan 47-37

Lost 18-25 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Beat UP Yoddhas 51-45

Beat Haryana Steelers 42-38

Lost 29-37 to U Mumba

Beat Telugu Titans 30-19

Lost 28-34 to Patna Pirates

Lost 40-45 to Bengal Warriors

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 46-44

Lost 27-46 to Bengal Warriors

Lost 32-33 to Haryana Steelers

Lost 38-45 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 31-35 to UP Yoddhas

Lost to Dabang Delhi 47-50

PREVIEW

Tamil Thalaivas

Tamil Thalaivas head into this game after a loss in their previous outing. They have recorded seven wins, seven losses as well as three ties so far. Narender has been the standout raider for the Thalaivas with 173 raid points. He has had support from Ajinkya Pawar who has scored 68 raid points, while Himanshu Singh managed 36 raid points. In defence, Sagar has led the way with 53 tackle points. Sahil Gulia has also played a key role with 41 tackle points along with M. Abishek who has registered 28 tackle points.

Raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:

Gujarat Giants

Gujarat Giants, meanwhile, has managed five wins, suffered 10 losses and played out a tie in Season 9. Rakesh has been prolific for them in attack with 126 raid points. Parteek Dhaiya and Chandran Ranjit have also done well with 103 and 82 raid points respectively. However, the Giants’ defence could do better with Sourav Gulia and Arkam Shaikh currently their best performers with 26 and 24 tackle points respectively, while Rinku Narwal has chipped in with 22 tackle points.

SQUADS TAMIL THALAIVAS Raiders: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat [out injured], Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Sachin, Himanshu Narwal, Himanshu Singh, Narender. Defenders: Sagar, Ankit, M Abhishek, Ashish, Md. Arif Rabbani, Himanshu, Mohit, Sahil Gulia, Arpit Saroha. All-Rounders: Visvanath V, Thanushan Laxmamoha, K Abhimanyu GUJARAT GIANTS Raiders: Dong Geon Lee, Chandran Ranjit, Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Rohit Kumar, Purna Singh, Sawin, Sonu, Gaurav Chhikara, Parteek Dhaiya, Sohit, Sonu Singh, Mohammad Ghorbani Defenders: Rinku Narwal, Sandeep Kandola, Baldev Singh, Ujjval Singh, Kapil, Sourav Gulia, Manuj, Vijay Thangadurai, All-Rounders: Shankar Gadai, Arkam Shaikh, Rohan Singh, Parteek Dhaiya

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Sunday, November 27.