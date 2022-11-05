Tamil Thalaivas 39-31 Telugu Titans Highlights, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Ajinkya Pawar’s six-point raid seals win for Tamil Thalaivas

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans game.

Full Time: That was perhaps a bit cruel on Telugu Titans, but they deserved the loss for that school boy error. Within two plays, a one-point deficit turned into 10 points. Sums up the season they’ve had. They won’t even get the consolation point for the loss. Thalaivas, meanwhile, scrap out with another win. Narender was not at his usual best but they still managed to get the win.

The Southern Derby is underway. The scores will read Thalaivas vs Titans

39-31: Titans win another point with a raid from Desai but that is the end of the game.

39-30: Titans win a point on a raid. This will be of no avail though. Poor display from the Titans.

39-29: Titans lose the plot. Desai is picked up with an ankle grab. This means the Titans are all out.

36-29: Pawar what have you done? Oh my god is that even real? That really happened? Ajinkya Pawar gets six points off a raid. The raider was down and out. He had been tackled but from below the six bodies piled on top of him, Pawar fought out and managed a touch on the mid way line. The refs didn’t blow the whistle yet the Titans players let their guard down.

30-29: Another do-or-die raid for Titans. Desai, the Bahubali gets anothr point. Sahil Gulia is the one who thinks to get a tackle in but cannot stop the raider.

30-28: A do-or-die raid and Vishal Bhardwaj gets a tackle on Himanshu but only after he gets a bonus. Surjeet decides to review the bonus point call and loses it.

29-27: Titans get another two points on a raid courtesy Desai. He gets two players in the hook and then gets a touch past the mid way line. Super 10 for Desai.

29-25: Pawar gets a point on a raid.

28-25: Desai is out on a raid. He gets a bonus and breaks past Narender’s ankle hold.

28-23: Narender is convinced he has a sliding toe touch on a Titans shirt. The refs do not agree and Thalaivas review. The replays show that Narender is miles away from getting a tag. Thalaivas lose their referral.

28-23: Another point for Thalaivas as they get the raider Virender is tackled out of play. Titans review the call, claiming that a defender had stepped out of bounds. They are right and Titans gets a point.

28-22: Another do-or-die raid. This time for Titans, Mohsen is the raider. Thalaivas get the tackle in to bring the raider down on the mat. And with that Titans are all out.

24-22: Himanshu steps up for a do-or-die raid and he gets a tag on Vishal. The first point after timeout.

Thalaivas have outscored Titans 6 points to 1 in the last five minutes.

23-22: Titans get a point with a bonus on a raid.

23-21: Himanshu slips away from a hold attempted by Vijay Kumar.

22-21: A do or die raid for Titans and Abhishek Singh comes forward. Thalaivas get the point for the tackle on the raider. Back in the lead.

21-21: A do-or-die raid gets two points for Thalaivas and just like that the scores are level.

19-21: Another super tackle by Thalaivas. Sagar gets the tackle in again. Two more points.

17-21: A point a piece for the teams Narender gets a bonus on a raid but is brought down by Titans.

16-20: Desai is finally caught this time. That’s valuable two points for Thalaivas.

13-20: Ajinkya Pawar is on a must score raid and he is brought down in an instant as Mohsen succeeds with a thigh hold.

13-19: Desai starts the half in spectacular fashion. He wins three points on a raid. Massive!

Half Time: The Titans have kept a leash on Narender and that has hurt the Thalaivas. For the Titans, Desai has been able to get the points. The half way point has Titans in the lead but it will need to keep the momentum if it wants the second win.

13-16: Ajinkya Pawar is the last man as he steps out on a raid. He is unable to escape and Thalaivas are all out.

12-13: Desai step out for raid where he must score. The raider is able to win two points by getting contacts on the right corner.

12-11: Ajinkya Pawar gets a point for Tamil Thalaivas on a raid. Less than two minutes to go in the first half.

11-11: Mohsen is on a do-or-die raid and he is able to escape the defence and get a tag. The refs award only one point even though the Titans are convinced it should have been two.

11-10: A do-or-die raid for Narender and he has yet again been pinned by Surjeet.

11-9: Thalaivas pick a two point advantage as Pawar gets a tackle on Desai with a double thigh hold.

10-9: Thalaivas get a points after Himanshu gets a tag on Himanshu Bhainswal.

9-9: Desai with an incredible leg touch on Sahil.

9-8: Thalaivas gets a super tackle. Sagar gets a lunge on Abhishek and wins two points for his team.

7-8: Titans get into the lead again with a tackle on Sachin.

6-7: Narender is inches away from getting a hand into his own half, but the Titans defence is out with purpose today.

6-6: Abhishek is greedy. He is up against four defenders and he goes too deep to get the point. Thalaivas defence is looking for it and gets him down with a tackle.

5-6: Ajinkya Pawar is out on a do-or-die raid but Vishal comes swooping in to bring him down.

5-5: Titans draw parity as Abhishek Singh gets a point with a tag on his namesake.

5-4: Thalaivas defence is able to pounce on Desai to send him to the bench.

4-4: Ajinkya Pawar gets a running touch on a Titans defender to get a point for Tamil Thalaivas.

3-4: Mohsen lunges in on the leg of Narender to bring him down. Good defending.

3-3: Desai gets a raid point to draw level.

3-2: Himanshu gets a touch on Vishal Bhardwaj which gets Thalaivas back ahead.

2-2: Abhishek Singh is able to win a raid point to get the Titans level.

2-1: This time Narender is caught while running back to his half. Vijay Kumar nabs him on the right corner.

2-0: Sagar and Mohit get the tackle on Titans raider. Desai is sent to the bench.

1-0: Narender starts the match with ease. He tags Mohsen to open the account for Thalaivas.

Tamil Thalaivas’ Narender will be in the hunt for 100 raid points. He’ll be the third one to reach the haul this season.

Players have made their way to the mat.

Players to watch out for

Narender - The raider has been in blazing form and responsible for the Thalaivas resurgence. Narender has picked up 99 raid points this season.

Head to Head Record

Played: 10 | Tamil Thalaivas: 4 | Telugu Titans: 5 | Tied: 1

Lineups out!

Thalaivas: Narender, Abishek, Mohit, Himanshu, Ajinkya, Sagar, Sahil

Titans: Abhishek, Surjeet, Parvesh, Siddarth, Mohsen, Vijay, Vishal

Telugu Titans Form

Lost 34-29 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 25-45 to Bengal Warriors

Beat Patna Pirates 30-21

Lost 26-46 to Dabang Delhi

Lost 25-26 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 27-51 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 24-43 to Haryana Steelers

Lost 19-30 to Gujarat Giants

Lost 24-43 to UP Yoddhas

Lost 37-40 to U Mumba

Tamil Thalaivas Form

Drew 31-31 vs Gujarat Giants

Lost 22-27 vs Haryana Steelers

Lost 32-39 vs U Mumba

Beat Patna Pirates 33-32

Lost 28-45 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 24-41 to UP Yoddhas

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 38-27

Beat Dabang Delhi 49-39

Tied 41-41 to Bengal Warriors

PREVIEW

Tamil Thalaivas

After an underwhelming start to the season, Tamil Thalaivas seem to have turned a corner and are unbeaten in their last three games. They will be feeling confident heading into Saturday’s encounter and will hope that Narender, who has scored 99 raid points for them in his debut season and has been a revelation, can shine again. Narender though could do with more help in attack from Ajinkya Pawar (22 raid points) and Himanshu Singh (19 raid points). In defence, Sahil Gulia (21 tackle points) and skipper Sagar (19 tackle points) have been their best performers, while M. Abishek has chipped in with 18 tackle points.

Telugu Titans

Telugu Titans, on the other hand, find themselves in a difficult situation as they are rooted to the bottom of the standings having won once and lost nine matches this season. Needless to say, the Titans need to start picking up wins quickly to bolster their bleak hopes of qualifying beyond the league phase. For positive results, they will need the whole team to step up and Siddharth Desai - their best raider with 53 raid points this season - showed glimpses of finding form in their last match. He will also need help from the likes of Vinay (32 raid points) and Monu Goyat (31 raid points). Defensively, players like Parvesh Bhainswal (18 tackle points), Vishal Bhardwaj (12 tackle points) and Surjeet Singh (11 tackle points) need to do much better.

SQUADS

Tamil Thalaivas Raiders: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Sachin, Himanshu Narwal, Himanshu Singh, Narender. Defenders: Sagar, Ankit, M Abhishek, Ashish, Md. Arif Rabbani, Himanshu, Mohit, Sahil Gulia, Arpit Saroha. All-Rounders: Visvanath V, Thanushan Laxmamoha, K Abhimanyu. Telugu Titans Raiders: Abhishek Singh, Monu Goyat, Siddharth Sirish Desai, Rajnish, Ankit Beniwal, Vinay. Defenders: Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Vishal Bhardwaj, Adarsh T, Ravinder Pahal, Vijay Kumar, Mohit, Mohit Pahal. Muhammed Shihas S, Palla Ramakrishna, Prince D, Ankit, Nitin. All-Rounders: Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari, K Hanumanthu, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Ravinder.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Saturday, November 5.