Telugu Titans 24-43 Haryana Steelers Highlights, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Meetu helps Haryana break losing streak with big win

Welcome to the live coverage of the 1st fixture of 25th October of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 between Telugu Titans and Haryana Steelers at the Shree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Scores read Telugu vs Haryana:

24-43 Siddharth Desai takes out Amirhossein Bastami yet again.

23-43 MASSIVE SUPER RAID! MEETU has four points as he gets the bonus plus three - Vijay Kumar, Mohit, Vishal Bhardwaj

23-39 Steelers will still keep at it. The lead going up to 16 points thanks to Meetu getting rid of Mohsen Maghsoudlou

23-38 The Titans defense is not done trying. Nitin brings down Manjeet while Siddharth Desai follows it up with a daft kick on Amirhossein Bastami

21-38There’s the all-out. Mohsen Maghsoudlou is brought down with not as much of a sweat.

21-35 Manjeet takes out Nitin

21-34 Far too easy for Jaideep and Nitin Rawal as Adarsh T is thumped down.

21-33 Prapanjan now plays the waiting game. Crosses the baulk line and kills the clock

21-33 SUPER TACKLE for the Titans! How about that. Meetu is off the mat as Nitin does well to stop the imperious all rounder in his tracks and turns him around

Five minutes to go for the full-time whistle. I know the Titans are waiting to get this over with. It’s only going from bad to worse for the men in black and yellow.

19-33 Siddharth Desai is brought down on the left flank by the Steelers. Amirhossein Bastami makes amends for being sent out a few seconds back.

19-32 Meetu compensates by taking out two Titans men and it’s the two defenders Vishal and Vijay Kumar

19-30 Amirhossein Bastami goes for Siddharth Desai on his own but the Titans man is too tall and strong to be held back, even by the Iranian.

18-30 Prapanjan takes out Mohit to keep the Haryana side of the scoreboard ticking.

18-29 Siddharth Desai gets a bonus. Why not more? Poor intent from the Titans and one of its biggest stars.

17-29 Meetu seemed to take just a little bit too much time which is not a bad ploy given how much Haryana leads by but a chain comes for him and he can’t find his way out and ends up allowing Titans a point.

16-29 Adarsh tried to get a bonus from under Amirhossein Bastami who punishes him for his audacity. How good has he been for the Steelers!

16-28 Haryana Steelers have yet another point with Manjeet claiming a touch on Mohsen Maghsoudlou

16-27 Has Manjeet managed a low running hand touch on the right leg of Nitin. Titans don’t think he’s out and they review. Referees deem the review unsuccessful. And Titans can’t use technology anymore in this match.

16-26 How about that from Adarsh T. He has removed the two big men in the Haryana defense. Jaideep Dahiya and Amirhossein Bastami. Is this the opening Titans need?

14-26 Vishal Bhardwaj is firing all cylinders today as he initiates the takedown of Prapanjan there in the middle of the mat. Dangerously close to the midline and he’s a bit too aggressive there so he gets a green card.

13-26 Mohit Nandal snuffs out Mohsen Maghsoudlou. Too simple for the Haryana defense as Mohsen is unsuccessful in a do-or-die raid.

13-25 SOLID defensive ploy here as Meetu is brought down with a combined tackle here, but majorly thanks to a strong dash from Vishal Bhardwaj

12-25 Strength from Bastami with that back hold on Monu Goyat! Nitin Rawal comes in with the assist helping turn Monu’s direction to the side, to deny any chance of recovery!

12-24 That was a slow raid but one that goes Titans’ way. Manjeet slowed down and Nitin triggers a takedown the entire team helps out in.

HALF-TIME UPDATE: Telugu Titans had a strong start to the game, but Haryana rapidly turned the tide against them, forcing two all-outs and building a sizable lead that lasted until halftime. Meetu and Manjeet both appeared to be quite solid today. For the Titans to mount a comeback, they will need to limit both of these raiders in the second half.

11-24 Adarsh fails yet again and he didn’t look the same for Titans and the lead has jumped to 13 points.

11-23 Vijay showed his power and tackled Prapanjan who could not escape from his hold.

10-22 A lot has happened very quickly on the mat, Haryana has INFLICTED another All-OUT and the lead is 12 points.

8-17 Meetu fails this time and points are being traded.

7-17 Mohsen Maghsoudlou fails to take a point in a Do-or-Die raid. The Titans are failing to contest with Haryana here.

7-16 Three continuous points for Haryana and they are making it difficult for the Titans. Meetu and Manjeet got points in the raids while Nitin Rawal tackled Monu Goyat.

7-13 Two unsuccessful raids from both the teams, Adarsh for Titans and Prapanajan for Haryana will have to go out.

6-12 Siddharth Desai fails to take a point from the Steelers’ defence and Mohit Nandal will get the point with this Haryana has INFLICTED the first ALL-OUT of the Match.

5-9 Meetu gets a quick bonus.

5-8 Amirhossein Bastami shows his power this time, he will capture Adarsh who came for a Do-or-Die raid.

4-7 Meetu takes Monu Goyat’s point as he seems not ready for his hand touch.

4-6 Manjeet makes the first multiple points of this game. He escaped from the Titan’s defence and takes Nitin and Vijay Kumar out of the mat.

4-4 Adarsh comes in and he levels the score with Nitin Rawal’s point, defence has lacked the fire till now in this match.

3-4 Manjeet takes Vinay’s touchpoint and Haryana leads for the first time in this match.

3-3 Prapanjan continuing his good form, this time he gets Mohit and this game has started on a positive note.

3-2 Vinay and Meetu get a bonus each for their teams.

2-1 Vinay goes in deep and he will get the touchpoint of Amirhossein Bastami.

1-1 Prapanjan touches Mohit and he brings the score to one all in his first raid.

1-0 Monu starts the proceedings for Telugu and he will go back with the touchpoint of Jaideep Dahiya.

TOSS UPDATE: Haryana Steelers won the toss, Telugu Titans to raid first.

8:20PM IST: LINEUPS

TELUGU TITANS: Vinay, Nitin, Mohit, Adarsh T, Monu Goyat, Vijay, Vishal Bhardwaj

HARYANA STEELERS: Manjeet, Mohit Nandal, Jaideep Dahiya, Meetu Sharma, K Prapanjan, Amirhossein Bastami, Nitin Rawal

Telugu Titans have plenty of work to do as they are sitting at the bottom of the points table with a win and five losses. The Titans have lacked firepower in raiding and players like Siddharth Desai, Vinay and Monu Goyat are not in the best form at the moment. Both Desai and Vinay have scored 30 raid points each while Monu has scored 27 raid points. This raiding trio will have to up their offensive game if the Titans are to start winning. On the defensive front, Surjeet Singh and Vishal Bhardwaj have been their top defenders with 10 and nine tackle points respectively. Parvesh Bhainswal is also an important player in defence for Telugu Titans and has managed six tackle points thus far.

From top performances to top duds, we discuss them all in our weekly PKL recap YouTube live stream. Check out this week’s analysis here:

Meanwhile, Haryana Steelers will be eager to get a victory having secured just two wins and suffered four losses in six games. Meetu Sharma and Manjeet have been the driving forces in the raiding department for Haryana Steelers with 45 and 44 raid points respectively but they will hope for more help from the likes of Vinay, K. Prapanjan and all-rounder Nitin Rawal. As far as their defence goes, Jaideep Dahiya and Mohit Nandal have been their top performers with 17 and 16 tackle points respectively. All-rounder Nitin Rawal is their next-best contributor in defence with 10 tackle points, while Manjeet has also chipped in with seven tackle points.

TELUGU TITANS RESULTS SO FAR:

Lost 34-29 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 25-45 to Bengal Warriors

Beat Patna Pirates 30-21

Lost 26-46 to Dabang Delhi

Lost 25-26 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 27-51 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

HARYANA STEELERS RESULTS THIS SEASON

Beat Bengal Warriors 41-33

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 27-22

Lost 31-44 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 36-38 to Dabang Delhi

Lost 32-31 to U Mumba

Lost 38-42 to Gujarat Giants

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 7 | Telugu: 3 | Haryana: 3 | Tie: 1

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:

Telugu Titans: Adarsh T

Haryana: Amirhossien Bastami

Squads TELUGU TITANS Raiders: Abhishek Singh, Monu Goyat, Siddharth Sirish Desai, Rajnish, Ankit Beniwal, Vinay. Defenders: Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Vishal Bhardwaj, Adarsh T, Ravinder Pahal, Vijay Kumar, Mohit, Mohit Pahal. Muhammed Shihas S, Palla Ramakrishna, Prince D, Ankit, Nitin. All-Rounders: Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari, K Hanumanthu, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Ravinder. HARYANA STEELERS Raiders: Manjeet, Meetu, K. Prapanjan, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou Mahalli, Rakesh Narwal, Vinay, Sushil, Manish Gulia, Lovepreet Singh, Lovepreet Singh Defenders: Jaideep Dahiya, Joginder Singh Narwal, Amirhossein Bastami, Naveen, Sunny, Monu, Harsh, Ankit, Mohit All-Rounders: Nitin Rawal

Where can you watch Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Tuesday, October 25.