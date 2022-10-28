Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Live Score, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Thalaivas look for 2nd win, Panthers eye top spot

Welcome to the live coverage of the 1st fixture of 28th October of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 between Tamil Thalaivas and Jaipur Pink Panthers at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune on Friday.

Player to watch out for: Himanshu

The Thalaivas defender collected seven points in the last match against UP Yoddhas. Surprisingly, five of these were from raids.

Player to watch out for: Arjun Deshwal

The raider from Jaipur Pink Panthers has collected 72 points in the tournament so far. He will again be crucial for Panthers against Thalaivas.

Head to Head Record

Matches: 6 | Tamil Thalaivas: 1 | Jaipur Pink Panthers: 3 | Tie: 2

Tamil Thalaivas Form

Pawan Sehrawat’s injury saw the Tamil Thalaivas’ campaign get derailed. Having played six games so far, it has lost four and managed just one win. Under new coach, Arshan Kumar, the team will hope to start its road to recovery.

Drew 31-31 vs Gujarat Giants

Lost 22-27 vs Haryana Steelers

Lost 32-39 vs U Mumba

Beat Patna Pirates 33-32

Lost 28-45 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 24-41 to UP Yoddhas

Jaipur Pink Panthers Form

The Panthers were on a five-game winning streak before they lost to Puneri Paltan 24-32. Despite the loss the team sits 2nd on the points table, just one point off leader Dabang Delhi. Here are is the form guide for Jaipur Pink Panthers:

Lost to UP Yoddhas 32-34

Beat Patna Pirates 35-30

Beat Haryana Steelers 41-33

Beat Gujarat Giants 25-18

Beat Bengal Warriors 39-24

Beat Telugu Titans 51-27

Lost to 24-32 to Puneri Paltan

Tamil Thalaivas is in the 11th spot in the standings with a win, four losses and a tie so far. The Thalaivas lack experience in the offence as debutant Narender has been its strike raider with 48 raid points. Himanshu Singh and Himanshu have played their part with 19 and 13 raid points respectively and they will look to contribute more often. Sahil Gulia has been the pick of their defenders with 17 tackle points and he has been assisted well by his skipper Sagar, who has scored 14 tackle points. M. Abishek has also chipped in with nine tackle points and he will be hoping to add more points to his tally in the coming games.

On the other hand, Jaipur Pink Panthers has played some quality kabaddi and are in the second position on the points table with five wins and two losses. Arjun Deshwal has been the top raider for the Panthers with 72 raid points. Rahul Chaudhari and V Ajith Kumar have chipped in with 25 and 21 raid points respectively and they will look to improve their numbers in the coming game. As far as defence is concerned, Sunil Kumar and Ankush have worked well in tandem for the Panthers with 25 and 23 tackle points respectively. Sahul Kumar has also been an asset in defence with 14 tackle points to show for his efforts.

Squads TAMIL THALAIVAS Raiders: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Sachin, Himanshu Narwal, Himanshu Singh, Narender. Defenders: Sagar, Ankit, M Abhishek, Ashish, Md. Arif Rabbani, Himanshu, Mohit, Sahil Gulia, Arpit Saroha. All-Rounders: Visvanath V, Thanushan Laxmamoha, K Abhimanyu. JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, Ajith V Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari, Bhavani Rajput, Nitin Panwar, Navneet, Devank Defenders: Sunil Kumar, Woosan KO, Sahul Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Ankush, Deepak Singh, Lucky Sharma, Nitin Chandel, Marimuthu Kamaraj All-Rounders: Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade

Where can you watch Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Friday, October 28.