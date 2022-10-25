Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Live Score, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Fazel and Co. face Rahul Chaudhari’s upbeat Jaipur

Welcome to the live coverage of the 1st fixture of 25th October of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 between Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers at the Shree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday.
Puneri Paltan have looked a completely different unit after their captain Fazel Atrachali joined the team having missed the team’s earlier matches. The Paltans have three wins, two losses and a tie from their six matches so far. Aslam Inamdar has been in sublime form for them and is their lead raider with 55 raid points in six games. He has been well supported by Mohit Goyat who has scored 38 raid points and Akash Shinde also chipped in with 15 raid points. In defence, Fazel Atrachali has been the pick of the defenders for Puneri Paltan with 15 tackle points, while Sombir and Gaurav Khatri scored nine and eight tackle points respectively.
PUNERI PALTAN RESULTS SO FAR:
JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS RESULTS SO FAR:
HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 18 | | Puneri Paltan: 6 Jaipur Pink Panthers: 10 | Tie: 2
PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:
Puneri Paltan: Fazel Atrachali
Jaipur Pink Panthers: Rahul Chaudhari
Where can you watch Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers PKL 9?
Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Tuesday, October 25.