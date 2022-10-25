Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Live Score, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Fazel and Co. face Rahul Chaudhari’s upbeat Jaipur

Welcome to the live coverage of the 1st fixture of 25th October of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 between Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers at the Shree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Puneri Paltan have looked a completely different unit after their captain Fazel Atrachali joined the team having missed the team’s earlier matches. The Paltans have three wins, two losses and a tie from their six matches so far. Aslam Inamdar has been in sublime form for them and is their lead raider with 55 raid points in six games. He has been well supported by Mohit Goyat who has scored 38 raid points and Akash Shinde also chipped in with 15 raid points. In defence, Fazel Atrachali has been the pick of the defenders for Puneri Paltan with 15 tackle points, while Sombir and Gaurav Khatri scored nine and eight tackle points respectively.

PUNERI PALTAN RESULTS SO FAR:

Drew 34-34 with Patna Pirates

Lost 39-41 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 37-47 to Gujarat Giants

Beat U Mumba 30-28

Beat Telugu Titans 26-25

Beat Bengal Warriors 27-25

JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS RESULTS SO FAR:

Lost to UP Yoddhas 32-34

Beat Patna Pirates 35-30

Beat Haryana Steelers 41-33

Beat Gujarat Giants 25-18

Beat Bengal Warriors 39-24

Beat Telugu Titans 51-27

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 18 | | Puneri Paltan: 6 Jaipur Pink Panthers: 10 | Tie: 2

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:

Puneri Paltan: Fazel Atrachali

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Rahul Chaudhari

Squads PUNERI PALTAN Raiders: Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Saurabh Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Akash Chaudhary, Badal Taqdir Singh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, D Mahindraprasad, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Gaurav Khatri All-Rounders: Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Govind Gurjar, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, Ajith V Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari, Bhavani Rajput, Nitin Panwar, Navneet, Devank Defenders: Sunil Kumar, Woosan KO, Sahul Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Ankush, Deepak Singh, Lucky Sharma, Nitin Chandel, Marimuthu Kamaraj All-Rounders: Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade

Where can you watch Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Tuesday, October 25.