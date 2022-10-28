Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan Live Score, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Steelers lead close contest 7-6

Welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd fixture of 28th October of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 between Haryana Steelers and Puneri Paltans at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune on Friday.

Scores read Paltan vs Steelers:

6-7: A do-or-die for Puneri Paltan and Aslam thinks he has got a bonus point. The referees differ and give a point to Steelers. Call challenged by Paltan and it is unsuccessful.

6-6: The contest in neck and neck as Nabibakhsh is picked out by Manjeet on his raid.

6-5: Prapanjan is ousted from the mat and that gets Paltan in the lead.

5-5: Aslam Inamdar again draws parity in the score with a raid point.

4-5: Two points for Meetu Sharma draws in tackles from Sombir and Sanket. Despite that, he is able to find the line as he lies on the floor.

4-3: A do-or-die raid for Paltan and Goyat is able get a point.

3-3: Prapanjan gets a point for the Steelers according to the umpired, but Paltan wants a review. The replays show that the left foot of the raider was not in the air. The point is scrapped. Review is declared successful and the crowd lets out a big cheer.

3-3: Meetu Sharma gets a tag on Balasaheb Jadhav to level the scores. A couple of empty raids as the game gets off to a simmered start.

3-2: Oh what a raid! The crowd on its feet as Mohit Goyat draws in three defenders and wins three points. This composure on a do-or-die raid.

0-2: Meetu gets the other Iranian. Sliding toe touch to get rid of Nabibakhsh.

0-1: Mohit Goyat returns empty handed.

0-1: Manjeet gets a touch on Fazel. A big point.

0-0: Prapanjan starts with an empty raid. Aslam Inamdar too gets nothing off his raid.

With the tournament moving to Pune for the 2nd leg, the Paltan will be in front of its home crowd.

The teams are out on the mat. Gear up folks!

Lineups out!

Steelers: Manjeet, Mohit, Jaideep, Meetu, Prapanjan, Amirhossein, Nitin

Paltan: Nabibakhsh, Jadhav, Sanket, Aslam, Mohit, Sombir, Fazel

Head to Head Record

Matches: 10 | | Haryana: 4 | Puneri: 6 | Tie: 0

Puneri Paltan

Puneri is sitting comfortably in the fourth position in the points table by the tremendous form they showed in the last few games.

Drew 34-34 with Patna Pirates

Lost 39-41 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 37-47 to Gujarat Giants

Beat U Mumba 30-28

Beat Telugu Titans 26-25

Beat Bengal Warriors 27-25

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 32-24

Haryana Steelers

Haryana had a rough patch after starting the season with back-to-back wins. Manpreet’s men had four consecutive losses, but they ended their losing streak by defeating Telugu Titans in the previous match.

Beat Bengal Warriors 41-33

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 27-22

Lost 31-44 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 36-38 to Dabang Delhi

Lost 32-31 to U Mumba

Lost 38-42 to Gujarat Giants

Beat Telugu Titans 43-24

Haryana Steelers looked solid in its previous game as they clinched a victory to make it three wins and four losses in Season 9. Meetu Sharma and Manjeet have been their go-to raiders with 58 and 51 raid points respectively. K. Prapanjan and Vinay are experienced campaigners and will look to contribute more to the team. In defence, Jaideep Dahiya and Mohit Nandal have been crucial with 21 and 18 tackle points respectively. Nitin Rawal has also played a role in defence with 14 tackle points, while Iranian Amirhossein Bastami has scored nine tackle points.

CATCH UP ON ALL THE ACTIONS OF WEEK 3 OF PKL 9 IN SPORTSTAR'S WEEKLY RECAP STREAM.

Puneri Paltan is fourth in the standings with four wins, two losses and a tie. Aslam Inamdar has been the star raider for them with 68 raid points. Mohit Goyat has played second fiddle in the attack to Inamdar with 44 raid points. Akash Shinde has also looked good in patches and has scored 15 raid points. Fazel Atrachali has been effective not just as a captain but more so as a defender with 16 tackle points. Sombir and Gaurav Khatri have also contributed in defence with 11 and 10 tackle points respectively, while all-rounder Mohammad Nabibakhsh has scored seven tackle points.

Squads HARYANA STEELERS Raiders: Manjeet, Meetu, K. Prapanjan, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou Mahalli, Rakesh Narwal, Vinay, Sushil, Manish Gulia, Lovepreet Singh, Lovepreet Singh Defenders: Jaideep Dahiya, Joginder Singh Narwal, Amirhossein Bastami, Naveen, Sunny, Monu, Harsh, Ankit, Mohit All-Rounders: Nitin Rawal PUNERI PALTAN Raiders: Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Saurabh Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Akash Chaudhary, Badal Taqdir Singh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, D Mahindraprasad, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Gaurav Khatri All-Rounders: Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Govind Gurjar, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav

Where can you watch Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Friday, October 28.