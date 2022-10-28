Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas Live Score, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Yoddhas looks to continue winning run; Pardeep for UP, Rohit Gulia for Patna in focus

Welcome to the live coverage of the 3rd fixture of 28th October of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 between Patna Pirates and UP Yoddhas at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune on Friday.

Scores read Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas:

23-23 Neeraj tackles Surender Gil.

22-23 With Pardeep Narwal’s masterclass, UP is in the driver’s seat they are dictating the terms here, they have INFLICTED AN ALL-OUT on Patna!

21-20 HOLY MOLY! what is going on, THIS IS CLASSIC PARDEEP NARWAL’S MASTERCLASS!! He has opened the floodgates, how many points did he get? 1?2?3? No, he gets FIVE points in a single raid, this is a huge one, definitely a turning point in this game. SUPER RAID FOR PARDEEP!

21-15 Pardeep Narwal gets Monu and he has taken his revenge on him.

21-14 Rohit Gulia gets a bonus and Nitesh Kumar in a Do-or-Die raid.

19-14 Pardeep Narwal finally gets a point after a long halt, he gets a bonus and a touchpoint on Sunil.

19-12 Pardeep gets a bonus.

19-11 Patna Pirates has finally INFLICTED AN ALL-OUT on UP Yoddhas. Durgesh was an easy prey for the Patna’s defence.

16-11 This is good stuff from Sachin, Gurdeep has to go out as UP is left stranded with a lone man.

15-11 Patna is dominating this game, tactically they are dictating UP to play their slow, do-or-die raids game. Mohammadreza Chiyaneh tackled Surender Gill who came in for a Do-or-Die raid.

14-11 Sachin is back on the raid and he jumps above the pack of defenders and he is claiming two points which the umpire seems to have no problem giving, two points given to Patna. UP Yoddhas differs from this decision, they REVIEWED the verdict and REVIEW SUCCESSFUL, a very good review for UP as they snatch a point back, one point to Patna as the final verdict.

2nd half is underway.

HALF-TIME:A tidy effort from the Patna Pirates’ defence which saw some really brilliant tackles of Pardeep, Surender and Rohit Tomar. UP on the other hand looked to do the chasing work today as Patna has built some pressure on him. Riding on a couple of multi-point raid and super tackle, UP somehow managed to crawl back in the game.

13-11 Surender Gill attempts a bonus and he will get it for sure.

13-10 Monu, WOW, what have you eaten tonigh? He tackled Rohit Tomar and his looking very dangerous today.

12-10 Sachin comes in for a do-or-die raid, a schoolboy mistake from Ashu Singh as he attempts a premature ankle hold on Sachin and he is quick enough to shrugg him off!

11-10 Finally Surender Gill got the point, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh will failed this time to stop him from getting his point.

11-9 Nitesh Kumar tackled Rohit Gulia.

11-8 Monu shocked Pardeep who attempts a hand touch on him, that is brilliant from Monu, a good tackle point for Patna.

10-8 Rohit Gulia takes Sumit back for a tradeoff point in a Do-or-Die raid.

9-8 Surender Gill comes in for a do-or-die raid and goes back with a running hand touchpoint of Sunil.

9-7 Rohit Gulia comes back with the point of another Rohit, Rohit Tomar has to go out and Gulia also gets a bonus.

7-7 Rohit Tomar came and he wreaked havoc in Patna’s half, he will go back with the touchpoint of Neeraj Kumar and Manish in a do-or-die raid.

7-5 A SUPER-TACKLE from UP, and they have reduced the deficit by half, Sachin has to go back to bench.

7-3 This is good from Patna, they have tamed the beast, Pardeep yet again, a collective effort from the defence will make sure to keep pardeep out of the mat.

6-3 Surender Gill is yet to find his form, he will fail against the defence of Patna again, Monu will get his point.

5-3 Sachin gets Durgesh and first point for him in this match.

4-3 UP is not far behind, Sumit tackles Rohit gulia and the lead is of one point for Pirates.

4-2 A neat tackle by the defence of Patna, they will get the man himself, Pardeep Narwal will have to go.

3-2 A super raid for Pardeep Narwal, he gets a bonus, and Manish went beyond the touch line, hang on, the umpire revised their decision, two points to UP, one bonus and Manish’s point, so no touch point for Narwal this time.

3-0 Another bonus for Rohit and he is smart enough to delay the do-or-die raid.

2-0 Lanky Suredner Gill goes in from the right side of the mat but he has been ushered out of the mat by Neeraj Kumar, a very good point for Patna here.

1-0 FIrst point for Patna, Rohit gets a bonus this time for Patna.

0-0 Sachin starts the proceeding for Patna. He attempts thrice for a bonus against a high-line of defence, could not get one.

Lineups out!

UP YODDHAS: Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Gurdeep, Surender Singh, Durgesh Kumar, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit

PATNA PIRATES: Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Manish, Rohit Gulia, Monu, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chinayeh

Player to watch out for UP Yoddhas

Pardeep Narwal

Player to watch out for Patna Pirates:

Rohit Gulia

Head to Head Record

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 11 | Patna: 6 | UP Yoddhas: 4 | Tie: 1

UP Yoddhas

UP Yoddhas is in the ninth position in the points table, with three wins and as many losses to its name. They looked on and off at regular intervals. UP is coming with a win over Thalaivas and will look to continue their winning run.

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 34-32

Lost 23-30 to U Mumba

Lost 42-44 to Dabang Delhi

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 44-37

Lost 45-51 to Gujarat Giants

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 41-24

Patna Pirates

Patna had a horrendous start in the tournament, where they went five matches without a win. However, they looked much more solid in the last two games, earning 8 points from those matches.

Drew 34-34 with Puneri Paltan

Lost 35-30 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 30-21 to Telugu Titans

Lost 26-54 to Bengal Warriors

Lost 33-32 to Tamil Thalaivas

Beat Dabang Delhi 37-33

Drew 31-31 with Bengaluru Bulls

Three-time champions Patna Pirates has struggled to get going and have one win, four losses and two ties to its name. Rohit Gulia and Sachin have been their leading scorers in the offence for the Pirates with 55 raid points each but they have lacked support from other raiders in the team, which is something the former champions need to address soon. On the defensive front, Sunil and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh have scored 19 and 14 tackle points respectively, while Neeraj Kumar has chipped in with nine tackle points.

UP Yoddhas has three wins and three losses and is currently placed in the ninth spot on the points table. Surender Gill has risen to the challenge for the Yoddhas and has scored 65 raid points while Pardeep Narwal has supported him with 56 raid points. In defence, Ashu Singh has been their top defender with 20 tackle points, while the established defensive duo of Sumit and Nitesh Kumar have scored 17 and 13 tackle points respectively.

Squads PATNA PIRATES Raiders: Sachin, Sushil Gulia, Vishwas S, Anand Surendra Tomar, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Monu, Rohit, Sukesh Hegde Defenders: Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Manish, Shivam Chaudhari All-Rounders: Rohit Gulia, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Sajin Chandrasekar, Abdul Insamam S, Daniel Omondi Odhiambo, Sagar Kumar UP YODDHAS Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Nitin Tomar, James Namaba Kamweti, Rathan K, Gulveer Singh, Durgesh Kumar, Anil Kumar, Rohit Tomar, Aman, Mahipal, Rathan K Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Abozar Mohajer Mighani, Shubham Kumar, Babu Murugasan, Jaideep, Sumit, Ashu Singh All-Rounders: Nehal Desai, Nitin Panwar, Gurdeep

Where can you watch Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 9:30 PM onwards on Friday, October 28.