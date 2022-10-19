Gujarat Giants 51-45 UP Yoddhas, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Highlights: Gujarat beat Pardeep’s Yoddhas in points galore

Welcome to the live coverage of the 1st fixture of 19th October of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 between Gujarat Giants and UP Yoddhas at the Shree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

FULL-TIME: Gujarat Giants beat UP Yoddhas in a raider-dominated match. Both defensive units crumbled against the fearsome raiding lineup. Chandran Ranjit with 20 points led the proceedings for Gujarat which was later followed by Rakesh’s Super 10. Pardeep looked dangerous as he too had a wonderful 17-point game but Yoddhas defence can only get a mere 3 points in the whole match which made all the difference for UP.

51-45 Pardeep comes in the last raid and he won’t go without a point here. He picks up a bonus and a touchpoint on Arkam Shaikh, which means the deficit will only be six points and Pardeep ensured that UP will take at least a point from this game.

51-43 Chandran Ranjit, the captain leading from the front, takes Sumit in a Do-or-Die raid.

50-43 Pardeep takes 5 points in the last three raids he did for UP, the beast is back now. Will that be enough with the clock running out of time?

50-38 Rakesh takes Sumit this time and Gujarat touches 50 point mark first time in this season.

49-38 Pardeep, the only player from UP on the mat goes in and takes a bonus but could not take a point and the inevitable has come for UP, another ALL-OUT!

46-37 Rakesh is not stopping, takes Rohit Tomar this time and reduced UP to only one player.

45-37 Pardeep goes in deep, takes a bonus along with a touch point on Sourav Gulia.

45-35 Rakesh you beauty, SUPER-RAID by him, he is hurt but will take Gurdeep, Nitesh Kumar and Surender Gill out of the game.

TIME-OUT!

42-35 UP Yoddhas’ defence is not looking consolidated today, Sumit and Ashu Singh have to go as Rakesh got the touch on both of them.

40-35 Surender attempts for another bonus, given this time. But Gujarat will REVIEW this time. REVIEW UNSUCCESSFUL, as Sureder will go back with a point here.

RAM MEHER: Bonus na deo, na dena bonu (Don’t give bonus)

40-34 Surender attempts for another bonus but is not given by the umpire. UP REVIEWS this one. REVIEW UNSUCCESSFUL, as Surender fails this time to convert it for a bonus point.

40-34 Both teams are trading bonuses here, Surinder will take the point.

40-33 Rakesh takes a bonus and avoids giving his point as he came in for a Do-or-Die raid

39-33 Rohit dives in for a point but is caught by none other than the captain himself, Chandran Ranjit.

TIME-OUT!

38-33 SUPER-RAID by the man of the moment from UP, Sureder will take a bonus along with Pardeep Kumar and Shankar Gadai.

38-30 Surender will take a bonus from Gujarat.

38-29 Gujarat has scored 17 points in the last 5 minutes, they are running away in the match.

37-29 Gujarat is on RAMPAGE! They have INFLICTED ANOTHER ALL-OUT on UP.

30-24 A lot has happened in between as Chandran Ranjit takes a Super Raid and the lead is now of 6 points.

27-23 UP is giving this match away from an early lead, Surender Gill can’t escape from Gujarat’s defence.

26-23 Chandran Ranjit touches Surender Gill and now they have INFLICTED an ALL-OUT with clarity. Three points to Gujarat

23-23 Bonus for UP but Gujarat will take the full three points here as they have INFLICTED the first ALL-OUT of the match on Yoddhas. But wait, there is some twist in the game, officials are consulting this one. Bonus and a point given to UP, ALL-OUT is near.

21-21 Rakesh levels the score here for Gujarat with his spectacular jump.

20-21 Rakesh comes in for a raid but Ashu Singh is self out. The point goes to Gujarat.

HALFTIME: 19-21 IN FAVOUR OF UP YODDHAS: It has been all about the raiders as defenders of both units have failed to do anything spectacular in this game. Chandran Ranjit did the heavy lifting for Gujarat and cruised to a super 10 in the first half itself. How Gujarat finishes will depend on Rakesh also finding rhythm. Shankar Gadai and the corner defenders have made some elementary mistakes and must have got an earful from Ram Mehar Singh during the break. Gujarat will need to be tighter to put this game to bed, while UP will hope to up the pace and take any hope and momentum away from Gujarat. .

19-21 Rakesh coming in for a do-or-die raid is helped by some rash decision-making from Sumit.

18-21 Rohit Tomar has a bonus

18-20 Not the cleanest of pickups from Sandeep Kandola but they close it out this time to deny Pardeep a potential super raid and the super star is on the bench.

17-20 It’s like UP defenders squish to mush around Chandran Ranjit. Shubham Kumar gifts Chandran Ranjit a point inches away from the midline

16-20 Surender Gill gifts Chandran Ranjit a point with an unnecessary tackle a little high up in line. That could have been avoided.

15-20 Much better from Gujarat Giants. It looked like they’ve managed to bring down the UP raider but the officials are talking. And it seems like a defender has stepped out and the raider is safe. Oh unfortunate and I typed too soon. Shankar Gadai, the man out.

15-19 Pardeep Narwal picks up a point in the form of Arkam Shaikh

15-18 Gujarat has a point after Surender Gill walks into the lobby.

14-18 What can Rakesh do now? Nothing as Ashu Singh snuffs him out close to the midline

14-17 UP Yoddhas have a bonus point courtesy Pardeep Narwal

14-16 Gujarat’s Rakesh gets the bonus but Sumit has inflicted the all out. Finally. UP took some time in closing this out

13-13 Surender Gill takes out Arkam Shaikh. Chandran Ranjit gets a bonus point. Surender Gill is tired of Chandran Ranjit stealing the spotlight and gets him.

11-11 Chandran Ranjit pays back in kind. He literally strolls from the left corner to the midline and gets two easy points in the process - Nitesh Kumar, Shubham Kumar

9-11 Pardeep Narwal takes care of Sandeep Kandola

9-10 Chandran Ranjit takes Sumit and a bonus

7-10 SUPER RAID FROM PARDEEP NARWAL. Three points. Again, Gujarat doesn’t commit mid mat. And Parteek Dhaiya, Sourav Gulia, Shankar Gadai are the men Gujarat loses. Shankar Gadai, the man who let the hand go and cross the midline

7-7 Chandran Ranjit gets a bonus while Pardeep takes out Arkam Shaikh

6-6 Pardeep Narwal evens scores after Gujarat loses steam mid tackle. Sandeep Kandola, Rakesh the men he gets with that successful struggle to reach the midline

6-4 You have to commit. Shubham can’t put everything in that tackle attempt and Rakesh gets back with a point

5-4 Chandran Ranjit draws an error from Nitesh on the right. He draws a slippery anklehold

4-4 Chandran Ranjit gets a bonus point for Gujarat while Surender gets one for UP

2-3 Surender Gill takes out Sourav Gulia with a scrambly jump that gets him to safety. He is so quick.

3-2 Oh this is smart from Chandran Ranjit. Shubham Kumar, in trying to tackle CR, ends uip going past the midline

1-2 Surender Gill gets a bonus point for UP Yoddhas

1-1 Pardeep Narwal begins for UP and is shown the intent of this team straight up as he is pushed out of the mat. However, it seems Arkam Shaikh is out as well. So we’re even nevertheless.

Toss update: Gujarat won the toss and UP will raid first

7:10PM IST : LINEUPS

Gujarat Giants: Rakesh, Sourav Gulia, Arkam Shaikh, Chandran Ranjit, Parteek Dhaiya, Shankar Gadai, Sandeep Kandola

UP Yoddhas: Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Surender Gill, Rohit Tomar, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit

Gujarat Giants will be keen to bounce back after suffering a loss in their last match. They have won one, lost two and tied one game so far heading into the clash against U.P. Yoddhas. From the raiding point of view, Rakesh will be the Giants’ main man in offence having already accumulated 44 raid points, while Parteek Dhaiya with 15 raid points has been their next best raider. In defence, Sourav Gulia, Arkam Shaikh and Shankar Gadai have been the Giants’ best performers with 10, eight and seven tackle points respectively.

U.P. Yoddhas, on the other hand, will be entering the contest with lots of confidence after a win in their last match. The Yoddhas have won twice and lost two matches so far with their star raiders Surender Gill and Pardeep Narwal showing glimpses of what they are capable of. While Gill has scored 47 raid points this season, Pardeep has managed 33 in four games. On the defensive front, Ashu Singh has been their best defender with 13 tackle points, while the established defensive duo of Nitesh Kumar and Sumit have accounted for 10 and eight tackle points respectively.

GUJARAT GIANTS RESULTS SO FAR:

Drew 31-31 with Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 53-33 to Dabang Delhi

Beat Puneri Paltan 47-37

Lost 18-25 to Jaipur Pink Panthers:

UP YODDHAS RESULT SO FAR:

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 34-32

Lost 23-30 to U Mumba

Lost 42-44 to Dabang Delhi

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 44-37

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 7 | Gujarat Giants: 4 | UP Yoddhas: 1 | Tie: 2

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:

Gujarat Giants: Rakesh

UP Yoddhas: Pardeep Narwal

Squads GUJARAT GIANTS Raiders: Dong Geon Lee, Chandran Ranjit, Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Rohit Kumar, Purna Singh, Sawin, Sonu, Gaurav Chhikara, Parteek Dhaiya, Sohit, Sonu Singh, Mohammad Ghorbani Defenders: Rinku Narwal, Sandeep Kandola, Baldev Singh, Ujjval Singh, Kapil, Sourav Gulia, Manuj, Vijay Thangadurai, All-Rounders: Shankar Gadai, Arkam Shaikh, Rohan Singh, Parteek Dhaiya UP YODDHAS Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Nitin Tomar, James Namaba Kamweti, Rathan K, Gulveer Singh, Durgesh Kumar, Anil Kumar, Rohit Tomar, Aman, Mahipal, Rathan K Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Abozar Mohajer Mighani, Shubham Kumar, Babu Murugasan, Jaideep, Sumit, Ashu Singh All-Rounders: Nehal Desai, Nitin Panwar, Gurdeep

Where can you watch Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Wednesday, October 19.