Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants Live, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Lineups out! Gujarat seeks win against 2nd placed Bengaluru Bulls; Rakesh, Bharat in focus

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants game.

7:10 PM, IST, LINEUPS OUT!

BENGALURU BULLS: Vikash Kandola, Mayur Kadam, Mahendra Rajput, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Aman

GUJARAT GIANTS: Rakesh, Vijin Thangadurai, Arkam Shaikh, Parteek Dahiya, Chandran Ranjit, Manuj, Rinku Narwal

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Played: 9 | Bengaluru: 4 | Gujarat: 4 | Tied: 1

BENGALURU BULLS FORM

Beat Telugu Titans 34-29

Beat Puneri Paltan 41-39

Lost 33-42 to Bengal Warriors

Lost 37-44 to UP Yoddhas

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 45-28

Beat U Mumba 42-32

Drew 31-31 with Patna Pirates

Beat Dabang Delhi 47-43

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-31

Lost 27-29 to Haryana Steelers

GUJARAT GIANTS FORM

Drew 31-31 with Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 53-33 to Dabang Delhi

Beat Puneri Paltan 47-37

Lost 18-25 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Beat UP Yoddhas 51-45

Beat Haryana Steelers 42-38

Lost 29-37 to U Mumba

Beat Telugu Titans 30-19

Lost 28-34 to Patna Pirates

Lost 40-45 to Bengal Warrios

PREVIEW

BENGALURU BULLS

Bengaluru Bulls has been one of the strongest teams this season with six wins, three losses and a tie. Bharat has been its most trusted player in offence with 112 raid points and he has been supported well by Vikash Kandola, who has scored 65 raid points. Neeraj Narwal and Sachin Narwal have chipped in with 24 and 11 raid points respectively. In defence, Saurabh Nandal has been the main man for the Bulls with 34 tackle points. He has been helped by Aman and skipper Mahender Singh, who have scored 19 and 17 tackle points respectively.

GUJARAT GIANTS

Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, will be eager to bounce back after suffering a defeat last night. They are now second from bottom in the standings having won four, lost five and tied one of their matches so far. To get the better of the Bulls, the Giants will need their lead raider Rakesh (103 raid points) to be on top of his game, while the likes of Parteek Dhaiya (48 raid points) and Chandran Ranjit (41 raid points) also need to contribute. Defensively, Sourav Gulia with 25 tackle points this season has been their best tackler, while Arkam Shaikh and Shankar Gadai have scored 16 and 12 tackle points respectively.

CATCH UP ON ALL THE ACTIONS OF WEEK 4 OF PKL 9 IN SPORTSTAR’S WEEKLY RECAP STREAM. CHECK OUT THIS WEEK’S ANALYSIS HERE:

SQUADS

BENGALURU BULLS Raiders: Vikash Kandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, More G B, Harmanjit Singh, Nageshor Tharu, Lal Mohar Yadav, Harmanjeet Singh, Defenders: Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Rajnesh, Yash Hooda, Naik, Rohit Kumar., Sudhakar Krishant All-Rounders: Rahul Khatik, Sachin Narwal, Rajesh Narwal, Narender Hooda GUJARAT GIANTS Raiders: Dong Geon Lee, Chandran Ranjit, Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Rohit Kumar, Purna Singh, Sawin, Sonu, Gaurav Chhikara, Parteek Dhaiya, Sohit, Sonu Singh, Mohammad Ghorbani Defenders: Rinku Narwal, Sandeep Kandola, Baldev Singh, Ujjval Singh, Kapil, Sourav Gulia, Manuj, Vijay Thangadurai, All-Rounders: Shankar Gadai, Arkam Shaikh, Rohan Singh, Parteek Dhaiya

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Sunday, November 6.