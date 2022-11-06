Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants Live, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Lineups out! Gujarat seeks win against 2nd placed Bengaluru Bulls; Rakesh, Bharat in focus

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants game.
BENGALURU BULLS: Vikash Kandola, Mayur Kadam, Mahendra Rajput, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Aman
GUJARAT GIANTS: Rakesh, Vijin Thangadurai, Arkam Shaikh, Parteek Dahiya, Chandran Ranjit, Manuj, Rinku Narwal
Played: 9 | Bengaluru: 4 | Gujarat: 4 | Tied: 1
Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-31
Lost 27-29 to Haryana Steelers
Drew 31-31 with Tamil Thalaivas
Lost 18-25 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
PREVIEW
BENGALURU BULLS
Bengaluru Bulls has been one of the strongest teams this season with six wins, three losses and a tie. Bharat has been its most trusted player in offence with 112 raid points and he has been supported well by Vikash Kandola, who has scored 65 raid points. Neeraj Narwal and Sachin Narwal have chipped in with 24 and 11 raid points respectively. In defence, Saurabh Nandal has been the main man for the Bulls with 34 tackle points. He has been helped by Aman and skipper Mahender Singh, who have scored 19 and 17 tackle points respectively.
GUJARAT GIANTS
Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, will be eager to bounce back after suffering a defeat last night. They are now second from bottom in the standings having won four, lost five and tied one of their matches so far. To get the better of the Bulls, the Giants will need their lead raider Rakesh (103 raid points) to be on top of his game, while the likes of Parteek Dhaiya (48 raid points) and Chandran Ranjit (41 raid points) also need to contribute. Defensively, Sourav Gulia with 25 tackle points this season has been their best tackler, while Arkam Shaikh and Shankar Gadai have scored 16 and 12 tackle points respectively.
SQUADS
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
The Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Sunday, November 6.