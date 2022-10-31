Gujarat Giants 28-34 Patna Pirates Highlights, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Patna hands Gujarat fourth loss; Sachin shines yet again

Welcome to the live coverage of the 1st fixture of 31st October of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 between Gujarat Giants and Patna Pirates at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune on Monday.

Scores read Gujarat vs Patna:

FULL-TIME UPDATE: PATNA PIRATES DEFEATED GUJARAT GIANTS 34-28

28-34 Sachin, the man again, he is the hero for Pirates and a brilliant do-or-die raid. He closes the match by taking Sourav Gulia’s touchpoint in another do-or-die raid!

28-33 Parteek gets Rohit Gulia this time and he brings the deficit to only five points now! Are we going to witness a comeback here? Looks tough as Patna is due in the raid which will surely be the last one of this game.

TIME-OUT!

27-33 Parteek is trying hard to put up a performance that can bring the Giants back in the game but the time is too low and it seems that Gujarat woke up very late in this match.

25-33 Parteek Dahiya takes the point of Neeraj and can they try to inflict an all-out to Patna in the last few seconds of the game?

24-33 Sachin, the do-or-die man for the Pirates get the points yet another time, he benefits from the mistakes of Gujarat’s defence and takes Rinku Narwal and Sourav Gulia out.

24-30 Parteek Dahiya continued the momentum that Lee brings to the team and he too gets two points and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and Manish. will go out.

22-30 Dong Geon Lee straight away goes in for a raid and he comes back with a bonus and a touchpoints of Sunil

SUBSTITUTION: In : Dong Geon Lee Out : Arkam Shaikh

20-30 Mahendra Rajput gets Neeraj Kumar’s touchpoint and he is the only man who is keeping Gujarat in the match at the moment.

TIME-OUT!

19-30 Sachin gets the touchpoint of Rinku Narwal in a do-or-die raid.

19-29 Manish does the job for Patna in the defence this time, Rakesh falls in the ploy and tackled by the defence.

19-28 Sunil gets the point of Parteek Dahiya in defence.

19-27 Error from Gujarat’s defence is countering the good deeds of Rakesh at the moment, Sachin will go back with the touchpoint of Sourav Gulia

19-26 Rakesh takes another point as Chiyaneh oversteps!

18-26 Rakesh touches Neeraj and he is back in his own half with a point.

17-26 Bonus point to Sachin!

TIME-OUT!

17-25 Chiyaneh! Brute Strength from him, he held the right ankle of Mahendra and the other defenders joins him quite late but he will get the point anyway. Patna’s defence is just not in any mood to stop right now.

17-24 Rinku Narwal gets his first point in the match in the form of Rohit Gulia’s tackle point who came in the do-or-die raid.

16-24 Monu initiates a tackle by a double ankle hold and Chinayeh joins him to tackle Parteek Dahiya, this is some good quality tackle!

16-23 Sourav Gulia shows his strength to Sachin and wrestled him on the mat for a tackle point.

15-23 Mahendra Rajput is performing well for the Giants, he takes Manish’ touchpoint this time.

14-23 Shankar Gadai attempts a solo raid on Rohit Gulia but it’s very late attempt and Gulia escapes with his point.

14-22 Rakesh in the raid for Gujarat and he attempts for a bonus five times but comes empty handed.

14-22 Mahendra Rajpur gets a bonus.

13-22 Monu attempts a sliding toe touch on Arkam Shaikh and he gets him.

2nd half is underway!

HALF-TIME:

13-21 Mahendra Rajput takes the touchpoint of Sachin and with this, there is an end to the first half which saw Patna’s defence roaring and inflicting two All-outs within five minuutes.

12-21 Shankar Gaidai tackles Rohit Gulia and they will have to do these good tackles more often to stay in the game.

11-21 Monu tackles Mahendra Rajput who will have to go back with a bonus point and with this Patna has INFLICTED SECOND ALL-OUT on Gujarat Giants in the first half.

10-18 Rohit Gulia takes out-of-form Rinku Narwal’s touchpoint and Rajpt is the lone man standing for Gujarat.

10-17 Mahendra Rajput takes a bonus point in the do-or-die raid but will that be enough to avoid a second All-OUt for Gujarat as they are left stranded with two guys on the mat.

9-17 Sachin goes in for a do-or-die raid against the four-man defence and he tries hard to touch the right corner, but he takes two points! Baldev Singh and Parteek Dhaiya will go out.

9-15 Parteek Dahiya goes for the raid and he will take the bonus point back with him.

8-15 Rohit Gulia is in for the raid and he touches two defenders, umpires give it but Gujarat REVIEWS this one but the REVIEW IS UNSUCCESSFUL as the video footage was inconclusive to overturn the original verdict.

8-13A SUPER RAID from Parteek Dahiya, and he has changed the momentum here by taking Monu, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and Sunil out of the game.

5-13 Sunil tackles Rakesh and he is strugling to get going tonight.

5-12 Bonus point for Rohit Gulia.

5-10 A bonus point for Parteek but he gets tackled and Patna has INFLICTED AN ALL-OUT to Gujarat, early on in the game

4-7 Sachin goes in front of two man defence and he touches Arkam Shaikh, leaving Gujarat with only Parteek Dahiya.

4-6 Bonus for Mahendra Rajput.

3-6 Rohit Gulia gets another point, Baldev Singh will go to the bench this time.

3-5 Rohit Gulia attemts a running hand touch on Rinku and he will have to go out.

3-4 Mahendra Rajput touches Sunil, at least it looks like and the umpire gives the point to Rajput. On court decision has gone in the favour of Gujarat and Patna Reviewed it, REVIEW UNSUCCESSFUL as there was nothing conclusive in the video recap to overturn this decision.

2-4 Sachin bring the point of Shankar Gadai in a do-or-die raid.

2-3 Bonus for Gujarat, Mahendra Rajput takes it.

1-3 Bonus for Rakesh who came in a do-or-die raid but he has been dashed out by Neeraj Kumar, wait, the bonus point is taken away after some consulation.

1-2 Sachin touches Sourav Gulia this time.

1-1 Sachin starts the proceedings for Patna, he goes in and touches Parteek Dhaiya for a point.

1-0 Rakesh opens the account for Gujarat with a bonus.

TOSS UPDATE!

Patna won the toss, Gujarat to raid first

LINEUPS OUT!

GUJARAT GIANTS: Rakesh, Sourav Gulia, Akram Shaikh, Parteek Dahiya, Mahendra Rajput, Shankar Gadai, Rinku Narwal

PATNA PIRATES: Sachin, Neeraj, Manish, Rohit Gulia, Monu, Sunil, Mohammedreza Chinayeh

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:

Gujarat Giants: Sourav Gulia

Patna Pirates: Sachin

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Matches: 15 | Gujarat: 7 | Patna: 7 | Tie: 1

GUJARAT GIANTS FORM

Gujarat Giants sits on the sixth position in the points table. In the games thus far, the Giants have won four, lost three, and tied one. They will be eager to pull together a run of victories as they attempt to occupy the top four of the standings.

Drew 31-31 with Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 53-33 to Dabang Delhi

Beat Puneri Paltan 47-37

Lost 18-25 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Beat UP Yoddhas 51-45

Beat Haryana Steelers 42-38

Lost 29-37 to U Mumba

Beat Telugu Titans 30-19

PATNA PIRATES FORM

Patna Pirates continued its search for the first win of the season until the sixth game. After drawing the first match against Puneri, they went on a slump and lost four consecutive games. So far this season, the three-time champions have two victories, four losses, and two ties. The three-time champs haven’t exactly had the greatest of times. However, with 13 points in the last three games, Patna Patna would be very confident in its ability to take down Gujarat.

Drew 34-34 with Puneri Paltan

Lost 35-30 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 30-21 to Telugu Titans

Lost 26-54 to Bengal Warriors

Lost 33-32 to Tamil Thalaivas

Beat Dabang Delhi 37-33

Drew 31-31 with Bengaluru Bulls

Beat UP Yoddhas 34-29

After winning the last game, Gujarat Giants will be keen to build on its winning momentum. The Giants have won four, lost three and tied one of their games so far and they will be keen to put together a string of victories as they look to occupy the top half of the standings. A lot will depend on Rakesh - their main man in attack - in the upcoming clash as he looks to add to his 96 raid points this season. The likes of Chandran Ranjit (35 raid points) and Parteek Dhaiya (26 raid points) are expected to support Rakesh in attack. Defensively, Sourav Gulia and Arkam Shaikh have been their best tacklers with 24 and 14 tackle points respectively.

Like Gujarat Giants, Patna Pirates will enter this contest on the back of a win. The three-time champions haven’t had the best of seasons yet with two wins, four losses and two ties so far. They need to start winning more consistently if they want to go beyond the league phase and will hope that both their defence and offence start working in unison soon. Sachin (66 raid points) and Rohit Gulia (62 raid points) have been their biggest attacking threats but they need more support from the rest of their teammates. On the defensive side of things, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and Neeraj Kumar have all made their presence felt with 20, 16 and 12 tackle points respectively.

SQUADS GUJARAT GIANTS Raiders: Dong Geon Lee, Chandran Ranjit, Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Rohit Kumar, Purna Singh, Sawin, Sonu, Gaurav Chhikara, Parteek Dhaiya, Sohit, Sonu Singh, Mohammad Ghorbani Defenders: Rinku Narwal, Sandeep Kandola, Baldev Singh, Ujjval Singh, Kapil, Sourav Gulia, Manuj, Vijay Thangadurai, All-Rounders: Shankar Gadai, Arkam Shaikh, Rohan Singh, Parteek Dhaiya Raiders: Sachin, Sushil Gulia, Vishwas S, Anand Surendra Tomar, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Monu, Rohit, Sukesh Hegde Defenders: Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Manish, Shivam Chaudhari All-Rounders: Rohit Gulia, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Sajin Chandrasekar, Abdul Insamam S, Daniel Omondi Odhiambo, Sagar Kumar

Where can you watch Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Monday, October 31.