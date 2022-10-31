UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans Live Score, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Pardeep Narwal, Siddharth Desai in focus

Welcome to the live coverage of the 1st fixture of 31st October of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 between UP Yoddhas and Telugu Titans at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune on Monday.

Scores read UP vs Telugu:

2-1 A good team effort to tackle Adarsh T, Gurdeep will get the point.

1-1 Surender Gill brings the score to parity with a bonus.

1-0 Monu Goyat starts with a bonus point.

TOSS UPDATE: U.P. Yoddhas team won the toss, Telugu to raid first.

Pardeep Narwal recently crossed the 1400 raid points. The imperious raider has now set his sights higher:

“In the beginning of my PKL career, I just wanted to get selected in one of the teams. I didn’t know that I would perform so well in the competition. However, I want to keep going and cross 1600 points within this season.”

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 10 | UP: 6 | Telugu: 2 | Tie: 2

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:

UP YODDHAS: Pardeep Narwal

TELUGU TITANS: Siddharth Desai

Seems to be the first start of the season for Abozar Mighani. Another big name in the league who has not had great seasons in the last few editions will turn out, this time, for the UP Yoddhas. The Iranian goes up against his former team today.

8PM IST: LINEUPS

UP Yoddhas: Pardeep Narwal, Abozar Mighani, Ashu Singh, Surender Gill, Gurdeep, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit

Telugu Titans: Abhishek Singh, Nitin, Parvesh Bhainswal, Adarsh T, Monu Goyat, Ankit, Vishal Bhardwaj

TELUGU TITANS RESULTS SO FAR:

Lost 34-29 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 25-45 to Bengal Warriors

Beat Patna Pirates 30-21

Lost 26-46 to Dabang Delhi

Lost 25-26 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 27-51 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 24-43 to Haryana Steelers

Lost 19-30 to Gujarat Giants

UP YODDHAS RESULTS SO FAR:

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 34-32

Lost 23-30 to U Mumba

Lost 42-44 to Dabang Delhi

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 44-37

Lost 45-51 to Gujarat Giants

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 41-24

Lost 29-34 Patna Pirates

U.P. Yoddhas have found consistency hard to come by this season and have three wins and four losses to show for their efforts so far. Their main raiders Surender Gill and Pardeep Narwal have contributed for the Yoddhas with 69 and 68 raid points respectively. However, they wouldn’t mind more support in attack from the rest of their teammates to ease the pressure from their shoulders. On the defensive front, Ashu Singh with 21 tackle points has been their best performer, while the tried and tested duo of Sumit and Nitesh Kumar have chipped in with 18 and 16 tackle points respectively.

Telugu Titans, meanwhile, find themselves at the bottom of the standings with just one win and seven losses from eight games. The Titans have found it difficult to get into any sort of rhythm in Season 9 with both their attack and defence failing to deliver. Siddharth Desai with 36 raid points has been their top attacker, while Vinay with 32 raid points and Monu Goyat with 30 raid points are their next-best attackers. Needless to say, the aforementioned trio need to start firing on all cylinders for the Titans to start winning. Furthermore, their defence needs to step up as well considering Vishal Bhardwaj with 12 tackle points has been their best defender. Surjeet Singh and Vijay Kumar are their next best tacklers with 10 and nine tackle points respectively.

SQUADS UP YODDHAS Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Nitin Tomar, James Namaba Kamweti, Rathan K, Gulveer Singh, Durgesh Kumar, Anil Kumar, Rohit Tomar, Aman, Mahipal, Rathan K Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Abozar Mohajer Mighani, Shubham Kumar, Babu Murugasan, Jaideep, Sumit, Ashu Singh All-Rounders: Nehal Desai, Nitin Panwar, Gurdeep TELUGU TITANS Raiders: Abhishek Singh, Monu Goyat, Siddharth Sirish Desai, Rajnish, Ankit Beniwal, Vinay. Defenders: Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Vishal Bhardwaj, Adarsh T, Ravinder Pahal, Vijay Kumar, Mohit, Mohit Pahal. Muhammed Shihas S, Palla Ramakrishna, Prince D, Ankit, Nitin. All-Rounders: Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari, K Hanumanthu, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Ravinder.

Where can you watch UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Monday, October 31.