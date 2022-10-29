Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants Live Score, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Telugu Titans looks for 2nd straight win

Welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd fixture of 29th October of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 between Telugu Titans and Gujarat Giants at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune on Saturday.
Matches: 6 | Telugu: 1 | Gujarat: 5 | Tie: 0
Lost 27-51 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Lost 24-43 to Haryana Steelers
Drew 31-31 with Tamil Thalaivas
Lost 18-25 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Rooted at the bottom of the standings with just one win and six losses, it’s safe to say that Telugu Titans need positive results soon if they are to turn around their campaign. The Titans have struggled to produce their best in both attack and defence. Their attacking trio of Siddharth Desai, Vinay and Monu Goyat have managed 35, 32 and 28 raid points respectively. Needless to say, they need to step up in the upcoming games and their defence needs to improve as well. Vishal Bhardwaj with 11 tackle points has been their best defender, while Surjeet Singh has managed 10 tackle points. The likes of Vijay Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal also need to up their defensive game.
CATCH UP ON ALL THE ACTIONS OF WEEK 3 OF PKL 9 IN SPORTSTAR’S WEEKLY RECAP STREAM. CHECK OUT THIS WEEK’S ANALYSIS HERE:
Gujarat Giants, meanwhile, has had an inconsistent campaign so far with three wins, three losses and a tie. The Giants’ Rakesh has set the mat ablaze this season with the quality performances that’s seen him score 90 raid points already. While he’s been supported by Chandran Ranjit (35 raid points) and Parteek Dhaiya (20 raid points), most of the attacking onus rests on Rakesh’s shoulders. As far as the defence goes, Sourav Gulia has been their top performer with 18 tackle points. Arkam Shaikh and Shankar Gadai have been their next-best defensive performers with 13 and nine tackle points respectively.
Where can you watch Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants PKL 9?
Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Saturday, October 29.