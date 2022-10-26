Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba, Live Score, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Scores tied at halftime, Gujarat captain Chandran Ranjit stretchered off after injury

Welcome to the live coverage of the 1st fixture of 26th October of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 between Gujarat Giants and U Mumba at the Shree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Scores read: Gujarat vs U Mumba

24-24 U Mumba is roaring again, Surinder, you beauty!, he pounced on Rakesh and delivered a solo tackle on him and it will be one hell of a SUPER TACKLE.

24-22 Jai Bhagwan takes a quick bonus.

24-21 Rakesh just not giving any breather to U Mumba defence, he goes with two touch points of Rahul Sethpal and Mohit.

21-21 Captain Surinder is leading the pack of U Mumba, display of sheer strength by him on Parteek Dahiya.

21-20 Sandeep Kandola, wow, Ekrami fails to get out from the grips of Sandeep, brilliant defending by Gujarat.

20-20 Parteek levels the score, takes another guy, Guman is the man now.

19-20 Parteek reduced the deficit by touching Mohit and also get a bonus.

17-20 Heidarali Ekrami is on song today, touches Sourav Gulia for a point.

17-19 Surinder tackled Rakesh here and the lead is of two points.

17-18 Rakesh too gets a bonus in return.

16-18 Guman Singh escapes from the ankle hold of right corner Shankar Gadai and he will go back with two points here including a bonus point.

HALF TIME: Nothing separates these two sides in this half of kabaddi today. Gujarat suffered a setback after Chandran Ranjit seemingly injured his shoulder and had to be stretchered off after being tackled. Rakesh, as usual, is doing it all by himself with six points in this half. Heidarali Ekrami has been promising today for U Mumba with five raid points and a super tackle to his name. U Mumba’s two super tackles give it an edge in defense over Gujarat but Gujarat inflicted the one all out we’ve seen in this game so far. Things are neck to neck as it stands and exciting action awaits in the second half. Stay tuned.

16-16 Guman Singh takes out Rinku Narwal while Rakesh gets a bonus to his name. That brings the curtains down on the first half.

15-15 Rakesh picks Harendra Kumar. He seems to think he has the bonus too and will review this point. Officials consult again but Gujarat decides against spending a review for this.

14-15 Heidarali Ekrami takes out Rinku. He was too high up and Ekrami gets a massive touch on the left corner.

14-14 GUJARAT INFLICTS THE ALL OUT. Guman is brought down after getting the bonus to wipe the U Mumba side off the mat. Rinku Narwal seems to have taken a hit from Guman’s knee but he’s up on his feet and reassuring his teammates.

11-13 Parteek Dhaiya takes out Mohit, Rahul Sethpal for two nifty points to Gujarat

9-13 Rakesh is brought down by Mohit and there’s another two points going to U Mumba. He is pushed off the mat here.

9-11 Heidarali Ekrami has been very good but even he can’t manage anything when a dash like this comes from the Gujarat side. Bonus for U Mumba but a solid point for Gujarat

8-10 SUPER TACKLE. Rakesh tries to jump over Heidarali, but nope. His legs are held, he is turned and he is floored. TWO POINTS TO U MUMBA! Heidarali Ekrami the man

8-8 Bonus for Guman Singh

8-7 How about that? Rakesh is so close to the midline and is seemingly brought down by the U Mumba defense. But the point is given to Gujarat because Kiran Magar stepped out of the playing area. So point to Gujarat. That’s a bummer, it was a solid effort from Guman who brought him down.

7-7 Rakesh takes out Shivansh Thakur

6-7 Heidarali Ekrami gets a bonus point

6-6 Anything U Mumba does, Rakesh can do better. He runs into Harendra Kumar when he’s airborne and tumbles away to safety. Very good raiding from the Gujarat main man

5-6 Bonus for Jai Bhagwan

5-5 Surinder Singh decides to gets a hold on Prashant Kumar Rai but he’s gone for it too high up in the mat and it’s simple work for Prashant to get his arm across the midline

4-5 Heidarali Ekrami has his second point with a touch on Sourav Gulia’s shorts. Burst of speed gets him the point

4-4 Guman Singh takes out Arkam Shaikh to keep U Mumba’s score ticking

4-3 Rakesh runs across the mat and takes out Kiran Magar and Rahul Sethpal before he gets his hand across the midline

2-2 Gujarat will not let this stop them as Shankar Gadai gets a massive back hold on Jai Bhagwan

1-3 A bonus for Guman Singh

1-2 Chandran Ranjit has been brought down on the left flank and he is writhing in pain as he’s holding his right shoulder. We can only hope that is not a dislocated shoulder. Chandran Ranjit is being stretchered off.

1-1 Heidarali Ekrami gets going instantly too, with a touch on Arkam Shaikh

1-0 Rakesh gets going right away, getting a proper kick on the right corner. Kiran Magar the man who has to head to the bench.

U Mumba team won the toss and selected court

7:15PM IST: LINEUPS

Gujarat Giants: Rakesh, Sourav Gulia, Arkam Shaikh, Chandran Ranjit, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Shankar Gadai, Rinku Narwal

U Mumba: Guman Singh, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Heidarali Ekrami, Jai Bhagwan, Rahul Sethpal, Kiran Magar

Gujarat Giants are positioned at the fifth place with three wins, two losses and a tie. Rakesh has been the second-best raider in the vivo Pro Kabaddi league so far with 78 raid points. He has got support from his captain Chandran Ranjit who has scored 35 raid points. Apart from these two raiders, Gujarat Giants have Parteek Dhaiya and Mahendra Rajput who have scored 15 and 11 raid points respectively and would be keen on adding more value to the side. In the defence, Sourav Gulia has taken the charge for Gujarat Giants with 18 tackle points. Arkam Shaikh and Shankar Gadai have been handy for Gujarat Giants with 12 and eight tackle points and will be vital in defence.

U Mumba, on the other hand, have three wins and three losses and find themselves at ninth place on the points table. Guman Singh has been a quality raider for U Mumba with 48 raid points. Jai Bhagwan and Ashish have also been playing their part with 25 and 23 raid points respectively. U Mumba’s raiding trio will look to put on a splendid show for the team in the upcoming fixture. As far as defence is concerned, captain Surinder Singh is leading the team by example with 18 tackle points and has been assisted well by Rinku who has scored 14 tackle points. Mohit and Harendra Kumar have added 7 tackle points apiece and will be looking to add more to their kitty in the upcoming clash.

GUJARAT GIANTS RESULTS SO FAR:

Drew 31-31 with Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 53-33 to Dabang Delhi

Beat Puneri Paltan 47-37

Lost 18-25 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Beat UP Yoddhas 51-45

Beat Haryana Steelers 42-38

U MUMBA RESULTS SO FAR:

Lost 27-41 vs Dabang Delhi

Won 30-23 UP Yoddhas

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 39-32

Lost 28-30 to Puneri Paltan

Won 32-31 Haryana Steelers

Lost 32-42 to Bengaluru Bulls

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 10 | Gujarat: 6 | U Mumba: 3 | Tie: 1

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:

Gujarat Giants: Rakesh

U Mumba: Jai Bhagwan

Squads GUJARAT GIANTS Raiders: Dong Geon Lee, Chandran Ranjit, Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Rohit Kumar, Purna Singh, Sawin, Sonu, Gaurav Chhikara, Parteek Dhaiya, Sohit, Sonu Singh, Mohammad Ghorbani Defenders: Rinku Narwal, Sandeep Kandola, Baldev Singh, Ujjval Singh, Kapil, Sourav Gulia, Manuj, Vijay Thangadurai, All-Rounders: Shankar Gadai, Arkam Shaikh, Rohan Singh, Parteek Dhaiya U MUMBA Raiders: Guman Singh, Ashish, Heidarali Ekrami, Ankush, Kamlesh, Shivam, Pranay Rane, Sachin, Rupesh, Kamlesh, Jai Bhagwan, Defenders: Rinku, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Shivansh Thakur, Prince, Kiran Magar, Rahul, Satywan, Mohit, Satyawan, Rahul Sethpal All-Rounders: Gholamabbas Korouki

Where can you watch Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Wednesday, October 26.