Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi Live Score, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Bengaluru leads by 9 points in halftime; Delhi under pressure

Welcome to the live coverage of the 1st fixture of 29th October of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 between Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune on Saturday.

Scorers read Bengaluru vs Delhi:

28-22 Poor from Vikash, he gave his point to the defenders of Delhi and left his team with only one guy!

28-21 Naveen will get Aman’s touchpoint and the Bulls are now only with two men.

28-20 A bonus for Vikash Kandola who comes in and got the point in a do-or-die raid.

27-20 Naveen is so quick on the mat, he lured the right corner and Mayur Kadam fell for it, and with this Naveen completed his 8th consecutive SUPER !)!

27-19 Ashu Malik will get point this time, Saurabh Nandal will go out.

HALF-TIME!

27-18 Naveen takes the touch point of Bharat and he has traded the points.

27-17 Bharat takes Vijay Kumar’s hand touch point.

26-17 Ashu Malik comes in for a Do-or-Die raid and he will surely get a point going back, Mahender Singh will be the man to go out.

26-16 Vishal attempts an ankle hold to Vikash Kandola and he could not escape from his strong hold.

26-15 A bonus point for Naveen.

26-14 Neeraj Narwal on song, Dabang is in serious trouble, Vijay Kumar and Krishan will go out.

24-14 Naveen Kumar will have his bonus but the Bulls have INFLICTED the second All-OUT in the first half itself, they have opened the floodgates.

21-13 Bharat takes the touchpoint of Sandeep Dhull and Delhi are now lone man stading.

20-13 Bonus for Naveen again.

20-12 Bharat is unstoppable here, he gets another point in the form of Ashu Malik.

19-12 Bonus for Naveen

19-11 Oh my god, what just happened? Bharat wreaked havoc on Delhi! A SUPER RAID for him as Vishal, Vijay Kumar, Manjeet and Krishan will go out. A huge raid for Bharat, FOUR POINT RAID!

15-11 Ashu Malik will get the point for Delhi this time, he touches Aman.

15-10 Vikash Kandola gets a bonus.

14-10 Naveen fails again and will give away his point Mayur Kadam

13-10 Neeraj takes a quick bonus.

12-9 All-OUT has been INFLICTED on Dabang Delhi!

9-7 Vikash is the man in form for Bulls here, this time Manjeet has to go out.

8-7 Points are being easily traded here, Ashu will take the point of Neeraj Narwal

8-6 Vikash increases the lead, takes the touchpoint of Ravi Kumar.

7-6 Bonus for Ashu Malik

6-6 Bharat takes vishal’s point, the Bulls are back in the game.

5-6 Aman tamed the beast, Naveen has to go out in the bench!

4-6 Vikash Kandola goes in for a raid and comes back with a point, wait, a point for both of them.

3-5 Manjeet fails to take a point and Saurabh Nandal will tackle him.

2-5 Vikash Kandola will take the good looking Vishal from Delhi’s defence.

1-5 Delhi is denting Bulls early on, Vishal tackled Bharat and send him off the mat.

1-4 SUPER RAID from none other than Naveen. He gets a bonus and two additional touchpoints of Neeraj Narwal and Aman.

1-1 Neeraj is tentative on his first raid, he will take Krishan’s point.

0-1 The first point for Naveen and Delhi, Aman will go to bench.

Toss Update

Dabang Delhi won the toss, Bengaluru Bulls to raid first.

7:20 PM IST, Lineups Out!

Dabang Delh: Naveen Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Vishal, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Krishan, Vijay Kumar

Bengaluru Bulls: Vikash kandola, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Aman

Player to watch out for Bengaluru Bulls

Bharat

Player to watch out for Dabang Delhi

Ashu Malik

Head-to-Head Record

Matches: 17 | Bengaluru: 6 | Delhi: 9 | Tie: 2

Bengaluru Bulls Form

Bengaluru Bulls is sitting in the fourth position in the points table with four wins and three losses. They are coming in this match with two wins and a draw to its name in the last three matches.

Beat Telugu Titans 34-29

Beat Puneri Paltan 41-39

Lost 33-42 to Bengal Warriors

Lost 37-44 to UP Yoddhas

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 45-28

Beat U Mumba 42-32

Drew 31-31 with Patna Pirates

Dabang Delhi Form

Dabang Delhi started the season with five wins on the trot in the first five matches. However, they could not continue its winning streak from thereon, losing the next two games to Patna Pirates and Tamil Thalaivas before this match.

Beat U Mumba 41-27

Beat Gujarat Giants 53-33

Beat UP Yoddhas 44-42

Beat Telugu Titans 46-26

Beat Haryana Steelers 38-36

Lost 33-37 to Patna Pirates

Lost 30-35 to Bengal Warriors

Bengaluru Bulls is currently on a three-game unbeaten streak and has 24 points from seven games. The player who has had the biggest impact on them this season is Bharat, who has scored 72 raid points. He has been their biggest attacking threat while Vikash Kandola with 52 raid points has been a support raider for the team. In defence, the trio of Saurabh Nandal, Aman and Mahender Singh have been their main performers. While Nandal has scored 22 tackle points, Aman and Mahender have managed 15 and 14 tackle points respectively.

Dabang Delhi, on the other hand, will be eager to return to winning ways. After winning its first five games of the season, they have suffered back-to-back losses and will be keen to get its campaign back on track soon. Talisman Naveen Kumar, who has scored 91 raid points already, will be their main attacking threat alongside Manjeet and Ashu Malik, who has scored 38 and 28 raid points respectively. Defensively, Krishan has been the team’s best defender with 23 tackle points. Vishal and Ravi Kumar have also chipped in with 18 and 15 tackle points respectively, while Vijay Kumar has managed 11 tackle points so far.

Squads BENGALURU BULLS Raiders: Vikash Kandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, More G B, Harmanjit Singh, Nageshor Tharu, Lal Mohar Yadav, Harmanjeet Singh, Defenders: Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Rajnesh, Yash Hooda, Naik, Rohit Kumar., Sudhakar Krishant All-Rounders: Rahul Khatik, Sachin Narwal, Rajesh Narwal, Narender Hooda DABANG DELHI Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar Defenders: Ravi Kumar, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Vishal, Anil Kumar, Monu, Dipak, Krishan, Vinay Kumar, Vijay, Mohammad Liton Ali, Aakash All-rounders: Vijay, Tejas Patil, Reza Katoulinezhad

Where can you watch Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Saturday, October 29.