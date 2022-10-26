Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors, Live Score, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Naveen Kumar vs Maninder Singh in PKL 7 final replay

Welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd fixture of 26th October of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 between Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors at the Shree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

8:05PM IST - LINEUPS

Dabang Delhi: Naveen Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Vishal, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Krishan, Vijay Kumar

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Vaibhav Garje, Balaji D, Deepak Hooda, Shrikant Jadhav, Shubham Shinde, Girish Maruti Ernak

Dabang Delhi K.C. have been on a roll except their last game in which they looked a bit off colour. With five wins and a loss they are positioned at the top place on the points table. The team’s leader, Naveen Kumar has been unstoppable with six consecutive Super 10s this season and is the leading raider of the campaign with 81 raid points. The Naveen Express has been complimented well by Manjeet and Ashu Malik who have scored 35 and 26 points respectively. In defence, Krishan has been the top man for Dabang Delhi K.C. who has scored 21 tackle points and has been aided by Vishal and Ravi Kumar who have scored 15 and 14 tackle points.

Bengal Warriors, on the other hand, have secured three wins and three losses to their tally and are placed at the eighth place on the points table. Maninder Singh is consistent as ever in the offence for Bengal Warriors with 49 raid points and has been supported by Shrikant Jadhav who has scored 31 raid points. The all-rounder, Manoj Gowda has been doing a decent job in raiding and has scored 18 raid points. Girish Maruti Ernak has been one of the best defenders of the campaign with 24 tackle points. Shubham Shinde and Vaibhav Garje have chipped in with 13 and 12 tackle points for the Warriors.

DABANG DELHI RESULTS SO FAR

Beat U Mumba 41-27

Beat Gujarat Giants 53-33

Beat UP Yoddhas 44-42

Beat Telugu Titans 46-26

Beat Haryana Steelers 38-36

Lost 33-37 to Patna Pirates

BENGAL WARRIORS RESULTS SO FAR:

Lost 41-33 to Haryana Steelers

Beat Telugu Titans 45-25

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 42-33

Beat Patna Pirates 54-26

Lost 24-39 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 25-27 to Puneri Paltan

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 13 | Delhi: 7 | Bengal: 7 | Tie: 3

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:

Dabang Delhi: Ashu Malik

Bengal Warriors: Shrikant Jadhav

