Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi Live Score, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Tamil Thalaivas Leads 32-11 at Halftime; Inflicts three all-out in first half

Welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd fixture of 30th October of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 between Tamil Thalaivas and Dabang Delhi at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune on Sunday.

Scores read Tamil vs Delhi:

26-8 This is crazy! Narender

23-8 The pace of this game is too much to keep track of, Dabang Delhi takes two points in the last two raids while Thalaivas managed only one.

22-6 Narender takes a bonus.

21-6 Manjeet takes a point as Abhishek will go out for giving away his point to him.

21-5 Oh boy, oh boy, Tamil looks totally a different team today, they have INFLICTED ANOTHER ALL-OUT on Delhi within the matter of few minutes.

18-4 Dabang what are you doing? Naveen fails to take a point and he gave his tackle point to Abhishek

17-4 Narender is unstoppable today, takes Ashu Kumar.

16-4 Naveen Kuamr takes the touchpoint of M Abhishek in a do-or-die raid.

16-3 Narender takes Krishan, Ravi Kumar and Vijay Kumar in his last two raids.

12-3 Himanshu takes Manjeet out as soon as he came in the mat.

11-3 Manjeet is the only player left for Delhi, he comes in for a raid and Sahil Gulia tackled him as Thalaivas has INFLICTED an ALL-OUT of Dabang Delhi very early in the game.

8-2 Ajinkya Pawar comes in a do-or-die raid and it is a brilliant escape from him as he takes two points with him, Krishan and Vijay Kumar will go out.

6-2 A freebie by Thalaivas to Dabang as M Abhishek threw himself on Manjeet and he escapes in a quick flash with his point.

6-1 Narender attempts a reverse back kick, a scorpion to be precise, Dabang Delhi has tackled him and it will be a SUPER TACKLE! Hold on, a defender might have gone out of the line and yes umpires think so but Dabang Delhi REVIEWS this. REVIEW UNSUCCESSFUL, Ravi Kumar went out of the line and Narender gets a point in a do-or-die raid.

5-1 Sahil Gulia has tamed the beast, Naveen will go back to the bench.

4-1 M. Abishek tackled Ashu Malik and this is morale boosting effort from Thalaivas!

3-1 Narender in the raid, SUPER-RAID to start with. Take a bow young man! Three points for him. A bonus and Krishan along with Vishal will go out.

0-1 aveen comes and goes with an easy touchpoint of opposition captain Sagar. Easy business for Naveen right from the start.

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 6 | Tamil: 0 | Delhi: 5 | Tie: 1

TAMIL THALAIVAS RESULTS SO FAR

Drew 31-31 vs Gujarat Giants

Lost 22-27 vs Haryana Steelers

Lost 32-39 vs U Mumba

Beat Patna Pirates 33-32

Lost 28-45 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 24-41 to UP Yoddhas

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 38-27

DABANG DELHI RESULTS SO FAR

Beat U Mumba 41-27

Beat Gujarat Giants 53-33

Beat UP Yoddhas 44-42

Beat Telugu Titans 46-26

Beat Haryana Steelers 38-36

Lost 33-37 to Patna Pirates

Lost 30-35 to Bengal Warriors

Lost 43-47 to Bengaluru Bulls

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:

Tamil Thalaivas: Narender

Dabang Delhi: Naveen Kumar

Tamil Thalaivas will be feeling confident after beginning the Pune leg with a win. The Thalaivas currently find themselves 11th in the Pro Kabaddi Season 9 standings and need to string together back-to-back wins to climb up the points table. Young Narender has been the team’s main raider and has 61 raid points to show for his efforts. However, he’ll need more support from the rest of his teammates in attack if the Thalaivas want to start winning consistently. On the defensive front, Sahil Gulia with 19 tackle points has been their top tackler, while skipper Sagar and M. Abishek have also chipped in with 16 and 12 tackle points respectively.

CATCH UP ON ALL THE ACTIONS OF WEEK 3 OF PKL 9 IN SPORTSTAR’S WEEKLY RECAP STREAM. CHECK OUT THIS WEEK’S ANALYSIS HERE:

Meanwhile, Dabang Delhi K.C. will be reeling after three consecutive losses knocked them off the top spot in the standings. They will be eager to get out of this slump against the Thalaivas and history is very much on their side as the defending champions are yet to lose a game in vivo PKL against their opponents on Sunday. They boast the likes of Naveen Kumar (107 raid points), Ashu Malik (43 raid points) and Manjeet (38 raid points) in a solid attack, while their defence features players like Krishan (24 tackle points), Vishal (21 tackle points) and Ravi Kumar (15 tackle points).

Squads TAMIL THALAIVAS Raiders: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Sachin, Himanshu Narwal, Himanshu Singh, Narender. Defenders: Sagar, Ankit, M Abhishek, Ashish, Md. Arif Rabbani, Himanshu, Mohit, Sahil Gulia, Arpit Saroha. All-Rounders: Visvanath V, Thanushan Laxmamoha, K Abhimanyu. DABANG DELHI Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar Defenders: Ravi Kumar, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Vishal, Anil Kumar, Monu, Dipak, Krishan, Vinay Kumar, Vijay, Mohammad Liton Ali, Aakash All-rounders: Vijay, Tejas Patil, Reza Katoulinezhad

Where can you watch Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Sunday, October 30.