Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls Live Score, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Lineups Out! Bharat for Bulls, Arjun for Panthers in focus

Welcome to the live coverage of the 1st fixture of 30th October of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune on Sunday.
Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Bhavani Rajput, V Ajith, Nitin Chandel, Ankush
Bengaluru Bulls: Vikash Kandola, Mayur Kadam, Bharat, Mahender Singh, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Aman
Matches: 15 | Jaipur: 7 | Bengaluru: 7 | Tie: 1
Bengaluru Bulls started the season with two wins in the first two games but fell short in the next two games, squaring it with two wins and two losses in the first four games. Bulls changed the approach and turned the momentum on his side from then and won three and drew one in the next four games before coming for this match.
After losing to UP Yoddhas in the league opener, Jaipur immediately turned things around and won five straight games until dropping the previous two contests to Puneri and Tamil Thalaivas, respectively.
Lost to 24-32 to Puneri Paltan
The Panthers will be eager to get their season back on track after suffering back-to-back losses. They have won five matches and lost thrice in the ongoing campaign and need to return to winning ways soon. For that to happen, they will want their star raider Arjun Deshwal, who has scored 81 raid points this season, to be at his best. Deshwal though will need more help in attack from the likes of Rahul Chaudhari (26 raid points), V Ajith Kumar (22 raid points) and Bhavani Rajput (20 raid points). Defensively, Ankush (27 tackle points), Sunil Kumar (26 tackle points) and Sahul Kumar (14 tackle points) has been their most effective tacklers.
Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, will be feeling confident after a thrilling win against Dabang Delhi K.C. last night. Bharat, who scored 20 points for the Bulls against Dabang Delhi K.C. and has a total of 92 raid points this season, will be their main man in attack, while Vikash Kandola (56 raid points) will look to support him as the Season 6 champions aim to continue their fine form. As far as their defence goes, the Bulls will rely on their trusted trio comprising Saurabh Nandal, Aman and Mahender Singh. While Saurabh Nandal has scored 28 tackle points so far, Aman and Mahender Singh have managed 16 and 15 tackle points respectively.
Where can you watch Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL 9?
Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Sunday, October 30.