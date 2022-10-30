Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls Live Score, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Lineups Out! Bharat for Bulls, Arjun for Panthers in focus

Welcome to the live coverage of the 1st fixture of 30th October of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune on Sunday.

7:15 PM, IST: LINEUPS OUT!

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Bhavani Rajput, V Ajith, Nitin Chandel, Ankush

Bengaluru Bulls: Vikash Kandola, Mayur Kadam, Bharat, Mahender Singh, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Aman

PLAYER TO WATCH OUT FOR

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Bhavani Rajput

Bengaluru Bulls: Vikash Kandola

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Matches: 15 | Jaipur: 7 | Bengaluru: 7 | Tie: 1

BENGALURU BULLS FORM

Bengaluru Bulls started the season with two wins in the first two games but fell short in the next two games, squaring it with two wins and two losses in the first four games. Bulls changed the approach and turned the momentum on his side from then and won three and drew one in the next four games before coming for this match.

Beat Telugu Titans 34-29

Beat Puneri Paltan 41-39

Lost 33-42 to Bengal Warriors

Lost 37-44 to UP Yoddhas

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 45-28

Beat U Mumba 42-32

Drew 31-31 with Patna Pirates

Beat Dabang Delhi 47-43

JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS FORM

After losing to UP Yoddhas in the league opener, Jaipur immediately turned things around and won five straight games until dropping the previous two contests to Puneri and Tamil Thalaivas, respectively.

Lost to UP Yoddhas 32-34

Beat Patna Pirates 35-30

Beat Haryana Steelers 41-33

Beat Gujarat Giants 25-18

Beat Bengal Warriors 39-24

Beat Telugu Titans 51-27

Lost to 24-32 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 27-38 to Tamil Thalaivas

The Panthers will be eager to get their season back on track after suffering back-to-back losses. They have won five matches and lost thrice in the ongoing campaign and need to return to winning ways soon. For that to happen, they will want their star raider Arjun Deshwal, who has scored 81 raid points this season, to be at his best. Deshwal though will need more help in attack from the likes of Rahul Chaudhari (26 raid points), V Ajith Kumar (22 raid points) and Bhavani Rajput (20 raid points). Defensively, Ankush (27 tackle points), Sunil Kumar (26 tackle points) and Sahul Kumar (14 tackle points) has been their most effective tacklers.

Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, will be feeling confident after a thrilling win against Dabang Delhi K.C. last night. Bharat, who scored 20 points for the Bulls against Dabang Delhi K.C. and has a total of 92 raid points this season, will be their main man in attack, while Vikash Kandola (56 raid points) will look to support him as the Season 6 champions aim to continue their fine form. As far as their defence goes, the Bulls will rely on their trusted trio comprising Saurabh Nandal, Aman and Mahender Singh. While Saurabh Nandal has scored 28 tackle points so far, Aman and Mahender Singh have managed 16 and 15 tackle points respectively.

Squads JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, Ajith V Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari, Bhavani Rajput, Nitin Panwar, Navneet, Devank Defenders: Sunil Kumar, Woosan KO, Sahul Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Ankush, Deepak Singh, Lucky Sharma, Nitin Chandel, Marimuthu Kamaraj All-Rounders: Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade BENGALURU BULLS Raiders: Vikash Kandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, More G B, Harmanjit Singh, Nageshor Tharu, Lal Mohar Yadav, Harmanjeet Singh, Defenders: Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Rajnesh, Yash Hooda, Naik, Rohit Kumar., Sudhakar Krishant All-Rounders: Rahul Khatik, Sachin Narwal, Rajesh Narwal, Narender Hooda

Where can you watch Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Sunday, October 30.