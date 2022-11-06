Puneri Paltan15-16 Tamil Thalaivas Live, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Narender, Inamdar with 7 points each at HT

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas game.

The scores will read Thalaivas vs Paltan.

17-15: Ajinkya Pawar opens up a two point lead with a tackle on Aslam Inamdar.

Half Time - It has been blow for blow in the first half. Anything you can do, I can do better. Narender and Inamdar have been the best raiders in the match and have seven points each. Sagar has been solid with his tackles and he sent the Thalaivas with the slender lead at half time.

16-15: Sagar latches on to the leg of Akash Shinde and that is enough to bundle him down.

15-15: Mohit Goyat gets a toe touch on his namesake.

15-14: Sombir is sent to the bench as Narender reaches his half with a stretched out arm.

14-14: Inamdar levels the score yet again. He makes a running kick on Sahil Gulia to get the point.

14-13: Naredner picks up a bonus point.

13-13: Another do or die and Abishek makes an error. Inamdar returns back with a point for Paltan.

13-12: Narender is on a do or die and Fazel is sent out of bounds, deceived by Narender’s pace.

12-12: Puneri Paltan draws level. First, Inamdar tackles Pawar and then follows up with a successful raid.

12-10: Sagar with a brute tackle. He brings down Akash Shinde with a ankle hold.

11-10: Goyat is brought down this time by a Sahil Gulia tackle.

10-10: Narender brought down by Paltan on a raid but he collects a bonus point.

9-9: Aslam yet again levels the score. he gets a tag as well as a bonus point.

9-7: Pawar follows up with a raid point and sends Fazel to the bench.

8-7: Ajinkya Pawar latches on the raider Inamdar. Wins a point for Thalaivas.

7-7: The tug of war continues between the two teams. Sanket brings down Narender.

7-6: Goyat is brought down by Abishek.

6-6: Paltan goes like for like and get a point by preventing a do-or-die raid.

6-5: Thalaivas just about curtail Aslam Inamdar from converting a do-or-die raid.

5-5: Narender is tackled down by Paltan defence and the scores are level.

5-4: Goyat sends Abishek to the bench. Paltan back to within a point.

5-3: Pawar with his first raid of the night and gets a tag on Nabibakhsh.

4-3: Inamdar tags a Thalaivas player to get one point.

4-2: Two points for the Thalaivas as Narender first gets a bonus, followed by a touch on Abinesh.

2-2: Mohit Goyat gets a tag on Sagar to level the score.

2-1: Narender with his second point with a tag on Sombir.

1-1: Aslam Inamdar also starts with bonus point on a raid for Thalaivas.

1-0: A quick first raid by Thalaivas as Narender gets a bonus point.

Players on the mat. The action gets underway.

Ajinkya Pawar’s magical raid on Saturday

Players to watch out for

PUNERI PALTAN: Akash Shinde

TAMIL THALAIVAS: Ajinkya Pawar

Head to Head Record

Matches Played: 6 | Puneri: 2 | Tamil: 2 | Tied: 2

Lineups

Puneri Paltan: Nabibakhsh, Abinesh, Sanket, Aslam, Mohit, Sombir, Fazel

Tamil Thalaivas: Narender, Abishek, Mohit, Himanshu, Ajinkya, Sagar, Sahil

Tamil Thalaivas Form

Drew 31-31 vs Gujarat Giants

Lost 22-27 vs Haryana Steelers

Lost 32-39 vs U Mumba

Beat Patna Pirates 33-32

Lost 28-45 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 24-41 to UP Yoddhas

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 38-27

Beat Dabang Delhi 49-39

Tied 41-41 to Bengal Warriors

Beat Telugu Titans 39-31

Puneri Paltan Form

Drew 34-34 with Patna Pirates

Lost 39-41 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 37-47 to Gujarat Giants

Beat U Mumba 30-28

Beat Telugu Titans 26-25

Beat Bengal Warriors 27-25

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 32-24

Drew 27-27 to Haryana Steelers

Beat Dabang Delhi 43-38

Beat U Mumba 40-31

PREVIEW

PUNERI PALTAN

Puneri Paltan currently looks like the team to beat as they find themselves on top of the standings. They have six wins, two losses and two ties so far, and they will be eager to secure another win against the Thalaivas to stay on top of the points table. Their raiding department looks strong with players like Mohit Goyat (73 raid points) and Aslam Inamdar (71 raid points) shining on the mat. Akash Shinde has also done well by contributing 47 raid points. On the defensive side of things, Fazel Atrachali has been the team’s best tackler with 29 tackle points. He has been supported by Sombir (19 tackle points) and Gaurav Khatri (10 tackle points).

TAMIL THALAIVAS

Tamil Thalaivas, meanwhile, will be confident in its own ability as they are in the midst of a resurgence and are unbeaten in their last four games. They beat the Titans last night to move up to eighth in the standings with four wins, four losses and two ties. Narender has been the Thalaivas’ go-to raider with 102 raid points but he could do with more help from the likes of Ajinkya Pawar (33 raid points) and Himanshu Singh (25 raid points). On the defensive front, Sagar has been a wall for the Thalaivas with 27 tackle points, while Sahil Gulia and M. Abishek have contributed 22 and 18 tackle points respectively.

SQUADS

PUNERI PALTAN Raiders: Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Saurabh Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Akash Chaudhary, Badal Taqdir Singh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, D Mahindraprasad, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Gaurav Khatri All-Rounders: Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Govind Gurjar, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav TAMIL THALAIVAS Raiders: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Sachin, Himanshu Narwal, Himanshu Singh, Narender. Defenders: Sagar, Ankit, M Abhishek, Ashish, Md. Arif Rabbani, Himanshu, Mohit, Sahil Gulia, Arpit Saroha. All-Rounders: Visvanath V, Thanushan Laxmamoha, K Abhimanyu.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Sunday, November 6.