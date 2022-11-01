Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi Live Score, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Dabang Delhi eyes comeback against Puneri Paltan; Naveen, Aslam in focus

Welcome to the live coverage of the 1st fixture of 1st November of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 between Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune on Tuesday.

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:

PUNERI PALTAN: Fazel Atrachali

DABANG DELHI: Ashu Malik

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD:

Matches: 18 | Puneri: 9 | Delhi: 8 | Tie: 1

PUNERI PALTAN FORM:

Puneri Paltan had a bad start in the Pro Kabaddi season 9. They drew Patna Pirates in its opening game and lost the next two games in the absence of its two main Iranian players - Fazel and Nabibaksh. However, things took a u-turn for them as they won the next four before drawing the previous game with Haryana Steelers.

Drew 34-34 with Patna Pirates

Lost 39-41 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 37-47 to Gujarat Giants

Beat U Mumba 30-28

Beat Telugu Titans 26-25

Beat Bengal Warriors 27-25

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 32-24

Drew 27-27 to Haryana Steelers

DABANG DELHI FORM:

Unlike the Paltans, Dabang Delhi started the season with a bang, winning the first five-game in succession only to lose the next four matches on the trot! They have dropped from the top of the points table, and the defence looks like the area of concern for them.

Beat U Mumba 41-27

Beat Gujarat Giants 53-33

Beat UP Yoddhas 44-42

Beat Telugu Titans 46-26

Beat Haryana Steelers 38-36

Lost 33-37 to Patna Pirates

Lost 30-35 to Bengal Warriors

Lost 43-47 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 39-47 to Tamil Thalaivas

Puneri Paltan will be brimming with confidence as they head into the upcoming clash having stayed unbeaten in its last five games with four wins and a tie. They will look to make the most of their momentum and overwhelm a Dabang Delhi K.C. team that’s struggling at the moment. Aslam Inamdar has been their main man in attack with 71 raid points and Mohit Goyat has done well to chip in with 55 raid points. Meanwhile, Fazel Atrachali has galvanised Puneri Paltan’s defence and has scored 18 tackle points in six games. The likes of Sombir with 13 tackle points and Gaurav Khatri with 10 tackle points have also performed well when needed.

After a strong start to the season that saw Dabang Delhi win its first five games, the defending champions have gone on to struggle and currently find themselves in a four-match losing slump. While they are still placed near the top of the standings, Dabang Delhi K.C. will be eager to snap their losing run soon and will need their star performers to step up on Tuesday. Naveen Kumar with 112 raid points has been the team’s talisman, while Ashu Malik and Manjeet have supported him in attack with 57 and 42 raid points respectively. Defensively, Krishan has been really impressive with 24 tackle points alongside Vishal, who has 22 tackle points to his name.

SQUADS PUNERI PALTAN Raiders: Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Saurabh Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Akash Chaudhary, Badal Taqdir Singh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, D Mahindraprasad, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Gaurav Khatri All-Rounders: Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Govind Gurjar, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav DABANG DELHI Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar Defenders: Ravi Kumar, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Vishal, Anil Kumar, Monu, Dipak, Krishan, Vinay Kumar, Vijay, Mohammad Liton Ali, Aakash All-rounders: Vijay, Tejas Patil, Reza Katoulinezhad

Where can you watch Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Tuesday, November 1.