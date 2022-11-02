U Mumba 40-37 Telugu Titans Highlights, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Desai’s 18 points in vain as Titans fall short

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the U Mumba vs Telugu Titans game.

The game is underway! The scores will read Mumba - Titans

FULL TIME: That was close but yet so far from Telugu Titans. Perhaps the team should have been a little brave in the dying minutes of the game. Desai just turned back after collecting a bonus, rather than attempting to get more points.

40-37: U Mumba wins the last point of the game and that makes it a sixth win for the team.

39-37: Desai gets a bonus point on a raid. Just two points now but the game will still slip from the team’s hands.

39-36: Telugu gets a tackle in on a Mumba raid. The refs award a point to Titans but also to Mumba for a bonus. The Titans review the call and the decision is upheld.

38-35: A bonus point for Desai on a raid.

38-34: Pranay Rane needed a point on a do-or-die raid and the Titans defence sacks him down.

38-33: Another point for U Mumba as it gets the riader Abhishek out of the mat.

37-33: This time Desai is not able to slip away as U Mumba gets the raider down on the mat.

36-33: Mumba gets a bonus point off a raid but Telugu takes the play as it inflicts an all out. The first one for the night. Three points the difference and three minutes to go.

35-30: Desai gets a raid point. He’s been in top form today.

35-29: Mumba gets two points. Rane first gets a bonus and then fights his way into his half as Ankit tries to hold on to his leg.

33-29: Titans are moving closer! Another point off a raid by Desai as a timeout is called.

33-28: Surjeet gets a tackle in on Ashish, and he thumps the mat in joy. Needed that point.

33-27: Desai continues with his heroics. He is waging a lone battle. He gets a tag on Harendra and Rahul as he makes his way back to his half.

33-25: U Mumba is on a do-or-die raid and the Titans defence slips up and allows Rane to venture back to his half.

32-25: Desai with another point with a bonus.

32-24: Ashish breaks the series of empty raids with a binus point.

31-24: Ashish is able to get a point and send Vishal packing

30-24: Desai gets another point with a tag on a raid and he completes a super 10.

The strategic timeout just got over and just under 10 minutes to go!

30-23: Desai gets two points of the raid. He sends Rahul and Harendra out of action.

30-21: Ashish slips past the Titans defence on a raid and that is Titans team getting all out for the 2nd time.

26-21: There’s a long discussion by the refs and U Mumba gets a point.

25-20: Abhishek Singh is out on a do-or-die raid but the U Mumba defence gets the point with a tackle.

24-20: Parvesh gets in a tackle and that is a super tackle. Four points the difference. Parvesh has a high five on the night.

24-18: Ashish and Harendra get two points for U Mumba to get the hardwork by Desai undone. Back to six points.

22-18: Adarsh was trying to get a leg tag but Harendra sweeps in from the right side to get the tackle.

21-18: Parvesh gets the U Mumba raider down on the mat to cut the lead to just three points.

21-17: Desai is fighting a lone battle. He gets two points off a raid - one by a tag and one by bonus.

21-15: Pranay Rane picks up another raid point

20-15: Siddharth Desai with a point off a raid.

20-14: Pranay Rane sends Surjeet packing as he gets a tag while he sets out on a raid. Six point game here.

19-14: Titans start with a raid but the U Mumba defence is not letting the raider get away.

Half Time: The U Mumba defence has been the more aggressive unit as always. Surinder has been the solid wall that has made it tough for the Titans raiders to get points. Titans seems to be pegging back via Siddharth Desai but the team needs to back him up.

18-14: U Mumba tackles down Adarsh which opens up a four point lead at Half Time.

16-14: Ekrami sets out for a do-or-die raid and the Titans defence gets the raider down. Siddharth Desai with another crunch point.

16-13: U Mumba first gets a raid point but then Siddharth Desai delivers two points of a Titans raid. A huge raid to get the team within reach.

15-11: Surinder pounces on the Titans raider to get the side all out

12-10: Ashish gets another point off a raid for U Mumba!

11-10: Mohsen cuts the deficit to one point with a raid point

11-9: A blunder by Adarsh hands a point to U Mumba as Ashish limbers into his half.

10-9: Mohsen gets a raid successful and that cuts the deficit to just one point.

10-7: A three point lead for U Mumba as Ekrami lands another successful raid.

9-7: Surinder Singh brings down the Titans riader to put Mumba two points ahead.

8-7: Ashish gets a point off a raid.

7-7: U Mumba gets the parity with a tackle on Abhishek Singh.

6-7: Titans take the lead for the first time as Parvesh tackles Jai Bhagwan

6-6: Scores level

6-5: A super tackle for Titans on Ekrami’s raid! U Mumba also sneaks in a point for a Titans defender stepping out of bounds.

5-3: Titans get a point Ashish made a blunder. He attempts a lunge at Vijay Kumar who is able to get a touch on to his half.

5-2: Ekrami follows up the point he earned with an empty raid

5-2: Titans too have a do or die point claim and their raider - Adarsh T - fails to deliver.

4-2: A do-or-die raid for UY Mumba and Ekrami gets a tag on a Titans defender off a leg kick.

3-2: A couple of empty raids leave the scorers untroubled.

3-2: Surinder brings down the Titans raider to get the U Mumba team ahead.

2-2: Ashish with a point of a raid!

2-1: Titans win two points as two U Mumba players stepped out of bounds! They manage to Siddharth though.

0-0: Ashish starts with an empty raid for U Mumba! Just taking a sense of the defence.

U Mumba too makes its way into the middle! Not a long way from their own city, Pune is nearly a home for the U Mumba side.

Telugu Titans is walking out onto the mat! The crowd lets out a huge roar in support!

Points table as it stands

U Mumba is currently at No. 6 on the points table, while Telugu Titans is reeling at the last spot.

Players to watch out for!

U MUMBA: Heidarali Ekrami

TELUGU TITANS: Mohit Pahal

Lineups

U Mumba: Ashish, Surinder, Harendera, Ekrami, Rinku, Jai Bhagwan, Mohit

Telugu Titans: Abhishek, Surjeet, Parvesh, Adarsh, Siddharth, Vijay Kumar, Vishal

Head to Head Record

Played: 14 | U Mumba: 8 | Telugu Titans: 4 | Tie: 2

Telugu Titans Form Guide

Lost 34-29 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 25-45 to Bengal Warriors

Beat Patna Pirates 30-21

Lost 26-46 to Dabang Delhi

Lost 25-26 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 27-51 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 24-43 to Haryana Steelers

Lost 19-30 to Gujarat Giants

Lost 24-43 to UP Yoddhas

U Mumba Form Guide

Lost 27-41 vs Dabang Delhi

Beat 30-23 UP Yoddhas

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 39-32

Beat 28-30 to Puneri Paltan

Beat 32-31 Haryana Steelers

Lost 32-42 to Bengaluru Bulls

Beat Gujarat Giants 37-29

Beat Bengal Warriors 36-25

PREVIEW

U Mumba have five wins and three losses to their kitty and are coming into this match after registering back-to-back wins and will be looking to make it three wins in a row. Guman Singh has been a top raider for U Mumba with 61 raid points. The energetic raider has been aided by Jai Bhagwan and Ashish who have scored 32 and 31 raid points respectively. In the defence section, captain Surinder Singh is leading the side by example as he has scored 25 tackle points and has been supported by his deputy Rinku who has scored 22 tackle points. The left corner Mohit has also played his part with vital 16 tackle points.

Telugu Titans, on the other hand, will desperately look to bounce back after their six-match winless run. The Hyderabad-based franchise have secured one win and have eight losses against their name. Siddharth Desai has been the best raider for the Titans with 36 raid points but he will look to improve with more successful raids on the mat. Vinay and Monu Goyat are not far behind Desai as they have 32 and 31 raid points to their credit. Telugu Titans defence has got some big names in their squad and they have a huge job on their hands. Vishal Bhardwaj has managed to score 12 tackle points in nine matches while Surjeet Singh and Parvesh Bhainswal are next on the list with 10 tackle points each.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The U Mumba vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Wednesday, November 2.