Welcome to the live coverage of the 3rd fixture of 29th October of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 between Bengal Warriors and U Mumba at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune on Saturday.

Scores read Mumba vs Bengal:

16-12 Ashish has risen for U Mumba, he has opened the floodgate for U Mumba, and he takes the point of Girish Maruti Ernak, Balaji D, Ajinkya Kapre and Shubham Shinde!!! A FOUR POINT SUPER RAID FOR HIM!

12-12 U Mumba is dealing in SUPER TACKLES, the third one for them till now and with this, they have managed to level the score once again!

10-12 Ashish snatches a point backl, Vaibhav Garje fails this time.

9-12 Heidarali Ekrami attempts an ankle hold on Maninder Singh buthe is too strong to escape from him.

9-11 Guman fails yet again in a do-or-die raid.

9-10 Shrikant looks good today, he is quick and agile and with this he takes Harendra Kumar’s touch point!

9-9 Poor dashcattempt from Deepak on Jai Bhagwan who will take his point along with a bonus on a Do-or-die raid.

7-9 Shrikant Jadhav comes in for a Do-or-Die raid as he has shrugged Mohit for a point.

7-8 Balaji dashed the raider but one of the Bengal’s defender is also out of the mat line, one point each given to both teams.

6-7 Maninder Singh gets tackled second time in second raid and this time Mohit will get his point.

5-7 U Mumba is staying in the game with their SUPER TACKLES, they have successfully finished another super tackle, this time on Deepak Hooda

3-7 Heidarali Ekrami fails to take a point and Balaji will get his tackle point.

3-6 SUPER-TACKLE by Surinder Singh on Maninder Singh, a captain taking a captain out!

1-6 Shrikant takes back-to-back point in raid and defence.

1-4 Jai Bhagwan touches Girish and he opens the proceedings for U Mumba.

0-4 Maninder touches Mohit and the Bengal has taken a good four point early on in the match.

0-3 Guman Singh looks agitated in a do-or-die raid, he fails to get the point and Balaji was quick enough to pounce on him and tackle him.

0-2 Rinku attempts a solo raid on Maninder and for him, it is just a walk in the park, he just turns and goes back with his point.

0-1 Deepak Neewan Hooda opens up with a bonus point for Bengal.

9:35 PM, IST LINEUPS OUT!

BENGAL WARRIORS: Maninder Singh, Vaibhav Garje, Balaji D, Deepak Hooda, Shrikant Jadhav, Shubham Shinde, Girish Maruti

U MUMBA: Guman Singh, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Heidarali Ekrami, Jai Bhagwan, Rinku, Mohit

PLAYER TO WATCH OUT FOR BENGAL WARRIORS

Vaibhav Garje

PLAYER TO WATCH OUT FOR U MUMBA

Heidarali Ekrami

Head to Head record

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 16 | Bengal: 4 | Mumba: 11 | Tie: 1

Bengal Warriors Form

Lost 41-33 to Haryana Steelers

Beat Telugu Titans 45-25

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 42-33

Beat Patna Pirates 54-26

Lost 24-39 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 25-27 to Puneri Paltan

Beat Dabang Delhi 35-30

U Mumba Form

U Mumba sits in the seventh position in the points table with 21 points in seven matches. They have won four and lost three games before coming to this match.

Lost 27-41 vs Dabang Delhi

Won 30-23 UP Yoddhas

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 39-32

Lost 28-30 to Puneri Paltan

Won 32-31 Haryana Steelers

Lost 32-42 to Bengaluru Bulls

Beat Gujarat Giants 37-29

Bengal Warriors will be feeling confident heading into the upcoming contest having gotten the better of defending champions Dabang Delhi K.C. in their last match. They have won four games and lost three, making them another team in search of consistency this season. The Warriors’ captain Maninder Singh has led from the front with 58 raid points and he’s been well supported by Shrikant Jadhav, who has scored 32 raid points so far. On the defensive side of things, Girish Maruti Ernak has dominated opposition raiders and has 29 tackle points, while Vaibhav Garje and Shubham Shinde have chipped in with 18 and 16 tackle points respectively.

Similar to the Warriors, U Mumba has registered four wins and suffered three defeats this season. They won their last game and will be eager to carry forward that momentum. The Season 2 champions have relied heavily in attack on Guman Singh, who has scored 60 raid points. However, he can do with some more support from the likes of raiders Jai Bhagwan and Ashish, who have managed 27 and 23 raid points respectively. Skipper Surinder Singh has led their defence by example with 21 tackle points. That said, he would want more help from players like Rinku (14 tackle points) and Mohit (nine tackle points).

Squads BENGAL WARRIORS Raiders: Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Akash Pikalmunde, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, R Guhan, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar. Defenders: Girish Ernak, Amit Sheoran, Surender Nada, Parveen Satpal, Shubham Shinde, Soleiman Pahlevani, Sakthivel R, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje. All-Rounders: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Ashish Kumar (Sangwan), Rohit, Balaji D, Vinod Kumar, Manoj Gowda K U MUMBA Raiders: Guman Singh, Ashish, Heidarali Ekrami, Ankush, Kamlesh, Shivam, Pranay Rane, Sachin, Rupesh, Kamlesh, Jai Bhagwan, Defenders: Rinku, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Shivansh Thakur, Prince, Kiran Magar, Rahul, Satywan, Mohit, Satyawan, Rahul Sethpal All-Rounders: Gholamabbas Korouki

Where can you watch Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 9:30 PM onwards on Saturday, October 29.