U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Live Score, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Mumba forces 2nd all-out; leads 30-28 with 10 minutes left

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers game.

The scores will read as Mumba vs Jaipur:

TIME-OUT!

30-28 Bhavani Rajput comes in as a substitute and straight away goes in the do-or-die raid and he has done wonders for the Panthers. How many points does he take under pressure? One? No It is a two point raid as Rinku and Ashish goes out.

30-26 Ankush tackles Pranay Rane.

30-25 Ajith in the raid and Harendra Kumar gave his point by a premature attempt of a tackle.

30-24 Ashish in his grooves right now, gets the touchpoint of Rahul Chaudhari.

29-24 Bonus for Arjun but Kiran Magar tackles him.

28-23 Ankush tackles Jai Bhagwan.

28-22 Ashish in the defence too, tackles Arjun.

27-22 Ashish in the raid and he takes both Ankush, Lucky Sharma to inflict second al-out on Jaipur.

23-22 Bonus for Rahul.

23-21 Jai Bhagwan in the raid and gets V Ajith Kumar, Sahul Kumar.

21-21 Rahul restores the parity with Surinder Singh touchpoint.

21-20 Ashish in the raid and the defence is trying to dash him but one of the defenders crossed the midline and yes, Ashish gets two points in the form of Sunil Kumar and Reza Mirbagheri.

2nd half underway

HALF-TIME:

19-20 Ekrami in the do-or-die raid which will be the last raid of first half, but captain Sunil Kumar tackles him.

19-19 Arjun who came back from bench comes in a do-or-die raid but Kiran Magar gets a tight ankle hold to snatch him.

19-18 Jai Bhagwan in the do-or-die raid and poor intent from him as he is too slow to get the point and eventually gets tackled by Ankush.

18-18 Harendra Kumar is quick to pounce on Ajith and tackles him. Parity restored.

17-18 Ekrami in the raid and gets Sahul Kumar.

16-18 Surinder Singh got his first point, he takes a big man! Arjun goes out.

15-18 Jai Bhagwan takes a bonus but Reza dashed him out.

14-17 Bonus for Arjun.

14-16 A bonus for Rahul but gets tackled by the defence and U Mumba made the comeback by INFLICTING AN ALL-OUT on Jaipur.

11-15 Two points for Ashish this time as Jaipur is only left alone with one guy, Ashish meanwhile gets Ankush, Reza Mirbagheri.

9-15 Jai Bhagwan in the raid and how many he takes? Sunil Kumar and Arjun Deshwal for two points.

7-15 Rinku tackles V Ajith to open the account in defence.

6-15 Mumba’s defence is not at all working today, Mohit, Jai Bhagwan gave their point to Arjun.

6-13 Ekrami in the raid and he bulldozed his way back to his own court taking three points of Ankush, Rahul Chaudhari, and Sahul Kumar for a SUPER RAID.

3-13 V Ajith in the raid and takes the touchpoint of Ashish.

3-12 Jai Bhagwan in the raid and gets tackled by Reza Mirbagheri before taking a bonus for Mumba.

2-11 Bonus for Arjun.

2-10 Arjun takes Rinku in return to maintain an eight point lead.

2-9 Jai Bhagwan in the raid and takes the touchpoint of Sahul Kumar.

1-9 A clean-up act by Arjun as he takes the two defender’s touchpoint to INFLICT AN EARLY ALL-OUT ON U MUMBA.

1-5 Troubles for Mumba as Ashish came in a do-or-die raid but tackled by Ankush.

1-4 Arjun in the raid and got a tag on Harendra Kumar.

1-3 Arjun Deshwal in the raid and its carnage for Jaipur as it is a SUPER RAID, he takes three points in the form of Surinder Singh, Rinku and Jai Bhagwan.

1-0 Ashish in the first raid for Mumba, a quite one for him as he goes back empty-handed.

1-0 Rahul Chaudhari in the first raid, and he has been ushered off the mat.

TOSS UPDATE

U Mumba won the toss, Jaipur to raid first

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR

U MUMBA: Ashish

JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS: Ankush

LINEUPS OUT!

U MUMBA: Ashish, Suriender Singh, Harendra Kumar, Heidarali Ekrami, Jai Bhagwan, Rinku, Mohit

JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS: Arjun Deshwal, Sahul Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari, Ankush, V Ajith Kumar

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Played: 19 | MUMBA: 10 | JAIPUR: 7 | Tied: 2

U MUMBA

Lost 27-41 vs Dabang Delhi

Beat 30-23 UP Yoddhas

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 39-32

Beat 28-30 to Puneri Paltan

Beat 32-31 Haryana Steelers

Lost 32-42 to Bengaluru Bulls

Beat Gujarat Giants 37-29

Beat Bengal Warriors 36-25

Beat Telugu Titans 40-37

Lost 31-34 to Patna Pirates

JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS FORM

Lost to UP Yoddhas 32-34

Beat Patna Pirates 35-30

Beat Haryana Steelers 41-33

Beat Gujarat Giants 25-18

Beat Bengal Warriors 39-24

Beat Telugu Titans 51-27

Lost to 24-32 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 27-38 to Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 31-37 to Bengaluru Bulls

Beat Dabang Delhi 45-40

PREVIEW

U MUMBA

U Mumba has played well as a unit and with six wins and four losses, they are in the top half of the points table. Guman Singh has been the go-to man in the raiding department for U Mumba as he has scored 61 raid points this season. Guman has been supported by the likes of Ashish and Jai Bhagwan who have scored 47 and 39 raid points. Iranian Heidarali Ekrami has also chipped in with 18 raid points. In defence, captain Surinder Singh has led by example with 30 tackle points. He has been complemented by Rinku and Mohit who have scored 25 and 22 points respectively.

CATCH UP ON ALL THE ACTIONS OF WEEK 4 OF PKL 9 IN SPORTSTAR’S WEEKLY RECAP STREAM. CHECK OUT THIS WEEK’S ANALYSIS HERE:

JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS

Jaipur Pink Panthers, on the other hand, head into this game after beating Dabang Delhi K.C. in its last match. It has an identical record when compared to U Mumba with six wins and four losses this season. Arjun Deshwal has taken on the lead raider responsibility for the Panthers and has scored 107 raid points. His teammates Rahul Chaudhari and V Ajith Kumar have managed 32 and 29 raid points respectively. Defensively, skipper Sunil Kumar has led his troops well and has been their best tackler with 34 tackle points. He has been assisted well by Ankush, who has scored 33 tackle points and Sahul Kumar, who has scored 14 tackle points.

SQUADS

U Mumba Raiders: Guman Singh, Ashish, Heidarali Ekrami, Ankush, Kamlesh, Shivam, Pranay Rane, Sachin, Rupesh, Kamlesh, Jai Bhagwan, Defenders: Rinku, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Shivansh Thakur, Prince, Kiran Magar, Rahul, Satywan, Mohit, Satyawan, Rahul Sethpal All-Rounders: Gholamabbas Korouki Jaipur Pink Panthers Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, Ajith V Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari, Bhavani Rajput, Nitin Panwar, Navneet, Devank Defenders: Sunil Kumar, Woosan KO, Sahul Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Ankush, Deepak Singh, Lucky Sharma, Nitin Chandel, Marimuthu Kamaraj All-Rounders: Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Monday, November 7.