Patna Pirates vs U Mumba Live, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Lineups out; U Mumba aims to top of table

The Patna Pirates team is unbeaten in four games. A win tonight will take the team to the fifth place on the points table.
U Mumba’s defence has been in red-hot form in the tournament. The man responsible for the defensive display has been Surinder Singh. The defender has collected 26 tackle points so far - the fifth highest in the league.
Patna Pirates: Sachin, Neeraj, Manish, Anuj, Monu, Sunil, Chiyaneh
U Mumba: Ashish, Surinder, Harendra, Ekrami, Jai Bhagwan, Rinku, Mohit
Played: 16 | Patna Pirates: 6 | U Mumba: 9 | Tie: 1
Lost 35-30 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Drew 31-31 with Bengaluru Bulls
PREVIEW
Patna Pirates
After a slow start to the season, Patna Pirates have come into its own of late and are currently on a four-match unbeaten streak. They’ve won three, lost four and tied two games so far, giving them 23 points after nine matches. They will be confident about getting another win against U Mumba and will hope that their main raiders Sachin and Rohit Gulia can add to their 79 and 69 raid points respectively this season. On the defensive front, Sunil has been the Pirates’ best defender with 22 tackle points, while Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and Neeraj Kumar have managed 17 and 14 tackle points respectively.
U Mumba
U Mumba is also in good form with six wins and three losses putting it third in the Season 9 standings. Guman Singh has been the Season 2 champions’ lead raider and has scored 61 raid points for them at this stage. He has been supported in attack by the likes of Ashish and Jai Bhagwan, who have managed 42 and 32 raid points respectively so far. Defensively, skipper Surinder Singh has led by example for U Mumba with 29 tackle points, while Rinku (22 tackle points) and Mohit (20 tackle points) have been their next-best defenders.
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
The Patna Pirates vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Friday, November 4.
