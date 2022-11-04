Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Live, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Jaipur leads 40-25 with 10 minutes remaining

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers game.

The game is underway. The scores will read Delhi vs Jaipur:

43-28 Sahul and Rahul gets Manjeet in a do-or-die raid with a combination tackle.

42-28 Bonus for Arjun.

41-28 Sandeep Dhull looks very weak in the Delhi’s defence, Arjun gets him easily.

40-28 Abhishek KS has been the only weak spot in the Panther’s defence today and Naveen gets him this time.

40-27 Manjeet and Sandeep Dhull dashed Rahul out of the mat.

40-26 Ashu Malik gets the touchpoint of V Ajith Kumar

TIME-OUT!

40-25 Arjun is cruising against the weak defecne of Delhi, Krishan will go out.

39-25 Naveen goes to the bench as Ankush gets him.

38-25 Arjun in the raid and gets Sandeep Dhull.

37-25 Manjeet in the raid and he takes the touchpoint of Sunil Kumar.

37-24 Rahul Chaudhari gets Ashu Malik and this will be this 1000th raid point in PKL HISTORY! He became only the third player to achieve this feat.

36-24 Naveen lured Sahul Kumar on him and get his point.

36-23 A bonus in return for Arjun.

35-23 An easy bonus given to Naveen Kumar

35-22 Bonus for Ashu Malik but he gets tackled by the defence and with this the Panthers has INFLICTED THIRD ALL-OUT to Delhi.

32-21 Krishan Dhull on the right corner gives his touchpoint to Arjun and with this Ashu is left alone in the mat.

31-21 Ashu Malik gets a bonus.

31-20 Arjun in the do-or-die raid and he touches right cover, Ravi Kuamar but his right foot looks out of bound and he gets the point. Dabang takes the review but it will be an unsuccessful one.

30-20 Manjeet comes in at do-or-die raid and gets a bonus but he tries for a touchpoint and V Ajith Kumar was quick enough to tackle him. Well done, young man!

29-19 Rahul Chaudhari gets the first point in the second half as well, gets the touchpoint of Sandeep Dhull.

HALF-TIME:

28-19 Naveen gets in the lobby, freebie to Dabang.

27-19 V Ajith Kuma takes Vishal.

26-19 Ashu is enjoying the moment as he takes two men out, Abhishek KS, Ankush.

26-17 Arjun gets in the loby without touching any raider and he gave a freebie to Delhi.

26-16 Naveen fails yet again in the raid and Sunil Kumar gets him this time.

25-16 Arjun is in no mood to stop right now, he gets the touchpoint of Ravi Kumar.

24-16 Ashu Malik, the lone man on the mat for Dabang, in the raid and Sunil Kumar gets him, and with this they have INFLICTED SECOND ALL-OUT on the Dabang Delhi in the first half.

21-15 Arjun gets Ravi Kumar in a do-or-die raid.

20-15 Naveen fails to get a point in a do-or-die raid and Abhishek KS has tackled him for a point.

19-15 Ashu Malik gets Rahul Chaudhari and it is SUPER TACKLE, second one for the Dabang.

19-13 Ashu Malik gets a bonus point in a do-or-die raid.

19-12 V Ajith Kumar comes in the raid and goes with the touchpoint of Manjeet and Vishal.

17-12 Arjun Deshwal in the raid against three men defence and Super tackle is on, can they pull it off? YES they can Vishal thumps Arjun down in the mat for two points.

16-10 Ashu Malik in the raid and this is a SUPER RAID for him as he gets Ankush, and Sunil Kumar along with a bonus point!

16-7 Arjun Deshwal in the raid and get the runing hand touch of Krishan.

15-7 Bonus for Ashu Malik.

15-5 Rahul Chaudhari gets Ravi Kumar for a point and they are maintaining the 10 point lead at the moment.

14-5 Bonus for Naveen Kumar.

14-3 Arjun Deshwal takes the touchpoint of Vijay Kumar.

13-3 Manjeet in the raid for Delhi and Ankush tackles him to send him away.

12-3 V Ajith Kumar in the raid, and takes Vishal this time and defence has lost the plot here.

11-3 Bonus for Arjun.

10-3 Naveen Kumar goes out as Jaipur has INFLICTED the ALL-OUT on Delhi within the first five minutes!

7-2 Arjun Deshwal in the raid, and it will be a SUPER RAID from him! He dashed Ravi Kumar and touched Ashu Malik and Manjeet.

4-2 Bonus for Naveen.

4-1 This is sheer power from Rahul! He takes two defenders with him, Vishal and Vijay Kumar giveshis point.

2-1 Arjun exploiting the defence of Delhi, Krishan Dhull has to see the bench.

1-1 Naveen too gets a point in his first raid, Sahul Kumar goes out.

0-1 A good start for the showman! Rahul continued to take points in his first raids, Vijay Kumar goes out early.

TOSS UPDATE!

Dabang Delhi won the toss, Jaipur to raid first.

8:10 PM, IST, LINEUPS OUT!

DABANG DELHI: Naveen Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Vishal, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Krishan, Vijay Kumar

JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS: Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar, Abhishek KS, V Ajith, Rahul Chaudhari, Sahul Kumar, Ankush

Jaipur following Delhi

Like Dabang Delhi, Jaipur also has a slump with three losses back-to-back after winning five matches in the bounce.

Change in fortunes for Dabang Delhi

Dabang started the season with a bang, as they won the first five games on the trot only to lose the next five in succession.

PLAYERS TO LOOK OUT FOR:

DABANG DELHI: Ashu Malik

JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS: Sunil Kumar

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Matches: 18 | Dabang Delhi: 7 | Jaipur Pink Panthers: 9 | Tie: 2

DABANG DELHI FORM

Beat U Mumba 41-27

Beat Gujarat Giants 53-33

Beat UP Yoddhas 44-42

Beat Telugu Titans 46-26

Beat Haryana Steelers 38-36

Lost 33-37 to Patna Pirates

Lost 30-35 to Bengal Warriors

Lost 43-47 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 39-47 to Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 38-43 to Puneri Paltan

JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS FORM

Lost to UP Yoddhas 32-34

Beat Patna Pirates 35-30

Beat Haryana Steelers 41-33

Beat Gujarat Giants 25-18

Beat Bengal Warriors 39-24

Beat Telugu Titans 51-27

Lost to 24-32 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 27-38 to Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 31-37 to Bengaluru Bulls

SQUADS

Dabang Delhi Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar Defenders: Ravi Kumar, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Vishal, Anil Kumar, Monu, Dipak, Krishan, Vinay Kumar, Vijay, Mohammad Liton Ali, Aakash All-rounders: Vijay, Tejas Patil, Reza Katoulinezhad Jaipur Pink Panthers Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, Ajith V Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari, Bhavani Rajput, Nitin Panwar, Navneet, Devank Defenders: Sunil Kumar, Woosan KO, Sahul Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Ankush, Deepak Singh, Lucky Sharma, Nitin Chandel, Marimuthu Kamaraj All-Rounders: Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade

PREVIEW

Dabang Delhi

After a great start to the season that saw them win its first five games, Dabang Delhi has gone on to endure a poor run of results that’s seen them suffer five successive losses. The defending champions will be desperate to snap their losing run and will need their defence to back up the attack having failed to do so in the last couple of games. Naveen Kumar has been the team’s talisman with 126 raid points this season, while Ashu Malik and Manjeet have supported him in attack with 65 and 47 raid points respectively. As far as their defence goes, Krishan and Vishal have been the team’s top defenders with 25 and 22 tackle points respectively, while Ravi Kumar has also contributed 18 tackle points.

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Similar to Dabang Delhi, Jaipur Pink Panthers also find itself in the middle of a slump after a good start to its campaign. The Panthers have won five times while losing four games and three of those defeats have come in their last three outings. They will head into Friday’s contest with the aim of winning and will need their lead raider Arjun Deshwal to be at his best. Deshwal has scored 91 raid points this season and he’s been aided in an attack by the likes of Rahul Chaudhari (26 raid points) and V Ajith Kumar (25 raid points), both of whom will want to produce more for their team. In defence, skipper Sunil Kumar has led by example with 31 tackle points and he’s had good support in the form of Ankush (29 tackle points) and Sahul Kumar (14 tackle points).

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Friday, November 4.