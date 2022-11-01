Haryana Steelers 29-27 Bengaluru Bulls Highlights, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Haryana vanquishes Bengaluru by 2 points; Meetu, defence perform for Steelers

Welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd fixture of 1st November of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 between Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune on Tuesday.

Scores read Haryana vs Bengaluru:

TIME-OUT!

FULL-TIME UPDATE: HARYANA STEELERS BEAT BENGALURU BULLS 29-27

29-27 Bharat goes in the raid which unfortunately will be the last raid for the Bulls and of the game, he takes the touchpoint of Manjeet to INFLICT AN ALL-OUT to take the score to 29-27 on them but the deficit reamains of two points and that will be the difference between both the teams!

29-23 Manjeet comes in the raid and he is taking all his time here and he knows the calculation and he goes back right on the 29th second!

35 seconds left!

29-23 Bharat on the raid and he takes Bastami very quickly!

29-22 Manjeet, the only player left from the Steelers came in the raid and see what has he done, he has takern the touchpoint fof Mahender Singh. Big blunder for the Bulls in the last seconds of the game. Bastami is back on the mat!

28-22 Bharat takes Monu Hooda and Steelers now only wth Manjeet on the mat!

28-21 Oh no, Saurabh Nandal is furious! The Bulls gave another bonus to Manjeet.

27-21 Bharat takes Nitin Rawal.

27-20 Bonus for Manjeet.

26-20 Oh no, no, no! Bharat failed this time and it will be a SUPER TACKLE as Jaideep Dahiya will get his point.

24-20 Bonus for Meetu Sharma.

23-20 Bharat takes another one, this time Mohit Nandal will go out.

23-19 Bonus point for Meetu Sharma in a do-or-die raid.

23-18 Bharat gets the point, takes the touchpoint of Rakesh Narwal.

Randheer Singh Sehrawat to his boys: Manjeet se duur reh, wo left me hai toh tu right jaa (Avoid Manjeet, if he is on the left side go to the right side)

TIME-OUT!

22-18 Sachin Narwal in the raid and he goes back with a touchpoints of Haryana’s most dependable defenders - Nitin Rawal Amirhossein Bastami

Haryana Steelers have kept Bharat out for 20 minutes out of the 34 minutes!

22-16 Neeraj went for an early double ankle hold on Meetu but the latter is quick enough to jump and hops back to his half with a touchpoint!

21-16 Neeraj takes the hand touchpoint of Amirhossein Bastami and he revived Vikash!

21-15 Neeraj goes for raid and tries for a bonus which he will get it but wait, it has been taken away by the umpires. Bengaluru Bulls REVIEWS this one. REVIEW UNSUCCESSFUL as his left foot was not in the air while the second foot was crossing black line..

TIME-OUT!

21-15 Meetu will take point in the do-or-die raid this time as Aman made an error by throwing him too quickly on him.

20-15 Bharat had literally no chance to escape from the strong doubkle ankle hold of none other than mighty Iranin - Amirhossein Bastami

19-15 Amirhossein Bastami attmepts a left ankle hold on Vikash Kandola and Nitin joines him quicky to dash Vikash who came in a do-or-die raid.

18-15 Sixth failed attempt by Harayan to take a point in the do-or-die raid and this time Rakesh Narwal will go out.

18-14 Amirhossein Bastami tackles Bharat.

17-14 Neeraj Narwal throws himself on Meetu who came in the raid and then Saurabh Nandal with others join him to send Meetu of the court,

17-13 A clean toe touch on Manjeet which will give Bharat a point here.

17-12 Bharat in the raid and gets Jaideep Dahiya for a point.

17-11 Steelers showed brilliant game and with good defending in the first half, they now have been successful to INFLICT AN ALL-OUT on the Bulls.

14-10 The Bulls has been left stranded with a lone man as Meetu takes the touchpoint of Narender Hooda

HALF-TIME:

13-10 A bonus for sachin Narwal to end the first half with a point for the Bulls.

13-9 A multi raid point for Rakesh Narwal in the do-or-die raid as he takes Mahender Singh and Neeraj Narwal out in the bench.

11-9 Vikash in the raid for the Bulls and he has been dashed out by Jaideep Dahiya.

10-9 Meetu Sharma could not repeat what Sachin did for the Bulls in previous raid and he has been sent off thrice today just in do-or-die raids alone!

10-8 A dubki from Narwal, not Pardeep but Sachin Narwal and it will fetch him the crucial point of Amirhossein Bastami.

10-7 Meetu Sharma finally ended this defense domination and takes the touchpoint of Aman.

9-7 Bharat in the do-or-die raid for the Bulls, and Rakesh tries for an ankle hold but it was Nitin Rawa in the act once again to dash the big man1

8-7 Manjeet gets tackled by Saurabh Nandal who came in a do-or-die raid and it seems this slow strategy is failing for both the teams.

Both the teams are playing slow, on the do-or-die raids!

8-6 Neeraj gets a bonus point in a do-or-die raid but also get tackled by Nitin Rawal.

7-5 Meetu Sharma fails yet again in the do-or-die raid as he couldn’t escape from the good defence of the Bulls.

7-4 Amirhossein Bastami takes his revenge and ushered Vikash in return who too came in a do-or-die raid.

6-4 Aman ushered Meetu Sharma of the mat and didn’t let him take any point in do-or-die raid.

6-3 Amirhossein Bastami shows his power this time and Bharat can’t get anyhere from his hold.

5-3 Saurabh Nandal in return tackled Manjeet and thump him down.

5-2 Jaideep Dahiya tackles Neeraj Narwal for a point.

4-2 Meetu takes an easy touchpoint of Mayur Kadam.

3-2 Bharat gets the revenge with a tow point raid too, he takes Mohit Nandal and Nitin Rawal in return for Vikash and Saurabh.

3-0 Meetu flies above the chain of Saurabh Nandal and Vikash Kandola to get both of their points.

1-0 Neeraj Narwal goes to the lobby as it will be the first point for Haryana.

Vikash Kandola goes up against his former franchise, Haryana Steelers. Can he and the Bulls walk away with bragging rights against an unsteady Steelers side? Wait to find out.

8pm IST: LINEUPS

Haryana Steelers: Manjeet, Mohit Nandal, Jaideep Dahiya, Meetu Sharma, Rakesh Narwal, Amirhossein Bastami, Nitin Rawal

Bengaluru Bulls: Vikash Kandola, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Aman

HARYANA STEELERS RESULTS SO FAR:

Beat Bengal Warriors 41-33

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 27-22

Lost 31-44 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 36-38 to Dabang Delhi

Lost 32-31 to U Mumba

Lost 38-42 to Gujarat Giants

Beat Telugu Titans 43-24

Drew 27-27 to Puneri Paltan

BENGALURU BULLS RESULTS SO FAR:

Beat Telugu Titans 34-29

Beat Puneri Paltan 41-39

Lost 33-42 to Bengal Warriors

Lost 37-44 to UP Yoddhas

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 45-28

Beat U Mumba 42-32

Drew 31-31 with Patna Pirates

Beat Dabang Delhi 47-43

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-31

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 6 | Haryna: 2 | Bengaluru: 4 | Tie: 0

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:

HARYANA STEELERS: Meetu Sharma

BENGALURU BULLS: Vikash Kandola

After being involved in a tie in their last match, Haryana Steelers will want to claim maximum points against Bengaluru Bulls. The Steelers have won thrice, lost four times and played out a tie so far, making it imperative for them to start winning more consistently. The likes of Meetu Sharma (66 raid points) and Manjeet (59 raid points) have been their best attackers this season but they need more help to release the pressure from their shoulders and push back opposition defences. On the defensive front, Jaideep Dahiya and Mohit Nandal have been their best tacklers with 22 and 19 tackle points respectively. All-rounder Nitin Rawal (14 tackle points) and Iranian Amirhossein Bastami (10 tackle points) have also contributed defensively.

Table-toppers Bengaluru Bulls will fancy its chances of winning against Haryana Steelers as they aim to extend their five-match unbeaten streak. The Bulls have been involved in some thrilling matches of late and have held their nerve to register some hard-fought victories. They will expect to win again come Tuesday and will bank on the likes of Bharat and Vikash Kandola to get their attack up and running in the match. While Bharat has scored 102 raid points this season, Kandola has managed 64 raid points and Neeraj Narwal with 22 raid points has been their next-best attacker. On the defensive side of things, their trusted trio of Saurabh Nandal (31 tackle points), Aman (18 tackle points) and Mahender Singh (15 tackle points) have been the standout performers.

SQUADS HARYANA STEELERS Raiders: Manjeet, Meetu, K. Prapanjan, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou Mahalli, Rakesh Narwal, Vinay, Sushil, Manish Gulia, Lovepreet Singh, Lovepreet Singh Defenders: Jaideep Dahiya, Joginder Singh Narwal, Amirhossein Bastami, Naveen, Sunny, Monu, Harsh, Ankit, Mohit All-Rounders: Nitin Rawal BENGALURU BULLS Raiders: Vikash Kandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, More G B, Harmanjit Singh, Nageshor Tharu, Lal Mohar Yadav, Harmanjeet Singh, Defenders: Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Rajnesh, Yash Hooda, Naik, Rohit Kumar., Sudhakar Krishant All-Rounders: Rahul Khatik, Sachin Narwal, Rajesh Narwal, Narender Hooda

Where can you watch Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Tuesday, November 1.