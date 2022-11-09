Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan Live Score, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Thalaivas looks to continue winning run against table-toppers Puneri

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan game.

PREVIEW

Tamil Thalaivas

Tamil Thalaivas’ resurgence after a slow start to the season has been nothing short of breathtaking. The Thalaivas are unbeaten in Pune with four wins and a tie in their last five matches in the league. Their last win, in fact, came against Puneri Paltan when they edged to a 35-34 win. They will aim to continue their fine form and hope that Narender, who has been the team’s go-to raider with 115 raid points, can deliver on the mat. Raiders Ajinkya Pawar (37 raid points) and Himanshu Singh (26 raid points) will also have a role to play. In defence, skipper Sagar has been their top performer with 32 tackle points. He has been supported by Sahil Gulia (24 tackle points) and M. Abishek (20 tackle points).

Puneri Paltan

Puneri Paltan, on the other hand, will want to set the record straight after a narrow loss to the Thalaivas in its last match. Currently sitting at the top of the standings, Puneri Paltan has won six games, suffered three losses and played out two ties. They will back themselves to beat Tamil Thalaivas for the second time of asking this season, especially with raiders Aslam Inamdar (84 raid points) and Mohit Goyat (78 raid points) looking in fine form, while Akash Shinde also chipped in with 49 raid points. On the defensive front, Fazel Atrachali has been their top tackler with 30 tackle points. Sombir, Sanket Sawant and Gaurav Khatri have contributed 21, 12 and 10 tackle points respectively.

SQUADS

PUNERI PALTAN Raiders: Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Saurabh Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Akash Chaudhary, Badal Taqdir Singh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, D Mahindraprasad, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Gaurav Khatri All-Rounders: Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Govind Gurjar, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav TAMIL THALAIVAS Raiders: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Sachin, Himanshu Narwal, Himanshu Singh, Narender. Defenders: Sagar, Ankit, M Abhishek, Ashish, Md. Arif Rabbani, Himanshu, Mohit, Sahil Gulia, Arpit Saroha. All-Rounders: Visvanath V, Thanushan Laxmamoha, K Abhimanyu.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Wednesday, November 9.