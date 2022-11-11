UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers Live Score, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Struggling Steelers look to find form Yoddhas

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers game.

U.P. Yoddhas Form

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 34-32

Lost 23-30 to U Mumba

Lost 42-44 to Dabang Delhi

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 44-37

Lost 45-51 to Gujarat Giants

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 41-24

Lost 29-34 Patna Pirates

Beat Telugu Titans 43-24

Lost 31-40 to Puneri Paltan

Drew 36-36 with Haryana Steelers

Drew 41-41 with Bengal Warriors

Haryana Steelers Form

Beat Bengal Warriors 41-33

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 27-22

Lost 31-44 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 36-38 to Dabang Delhi

Lost 32-31 to U Mumba

Lost 38-42 to Gujarat Giants

Beat Telugu Titans 43-24

Drew 27-27 to Puneri Paltan

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 29-27

Draw 36-36 with UP Yoddhas

Lost 32-41 to Patna Pirates

Lost 33-36 to Bengaluru Bulls

PREVIEW

UP Yodhas

U.P. Yoddhas will look for a win after being winless in its last three matches. Pardeep Narwal and Co. have secured four wins, suffered five losses and played out two ties this season. The Yoddhas’ Surender Gill and Pardeep Narwal have shown consistency while scoring in attack with 107 and 101 raid points respectively. Rohit Tomar looked impressive for his 16 raid points in the Yoddhas’ previous game and he has the potential to score big as well. Defensively, Ashu Singh has been the best performer for the Yoddhas with 32 tackle points. The Yoddhas’ duo of Sumit and Nitesh Kumar have also scored 26 and 19 tackle points respectively.

Catch up on all the action from week 5 of PKL 9 in Sportstar’s weekly recap stream. Check out this week’s analysis here:

Haryana Steelers

Haryana Steelers, meanwhile, has won four, lost six and played out two ties so far in Season 9. Meetu Sharma has been their best raider with 99 raid points and he has been complemented by Manjeet, who has scored 86 raid points. In defence, Jaideep Dahiya has been the leading scorer for the Steelers with 32 tackle points and he has been assisted by Mohit Nandal, who has scored 25 tackle points. All-rounder Nitin Rawal and Amirhossein Bastami have chipped in with 17 and 15 tackle points respectively.

SQUADS

U.P. Yoddhas Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Nitin Tomar, James Namaba Kamweti, Rathan K, Gulveer Singh, Durgesh Kumar, Anil Kumar, Rohit Tomar, Aman, Mahipal, Rathan K Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Abozar Mohajer Mighani, Shubham Kumar, Babu Murugasan, Jaideep, Sumit, Ashu Singh All-Rounders: Nehal Desai, Nitin Panwar, Gurdeep Haryana Steelers Raiders: Manjeet, Meetu, K. Prapanjan, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou Mahalli, Rakesh Narwal, Vinay, Sushil, Manish Gulia, Lovepreet Singh, Lovepreet Singh Defenders: Jaideep Dahiya, Joginder Singh Narwal, Amirhossein Bastami, Naveen, Sunny, Monu, Harsh, Ankit, Mohit All-Rounders: Nitin Rawal

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The U.P. Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Friday, November 11.