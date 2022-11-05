Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas Live, Pro Kabaddi 2022: UP leads 25-15 at halftime

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas game.

Scores read Haryana vs UP:

HALF-TIME!

15-25 Pardeep gets Mohit Nandal’s touchpoint in a do-or-die raid.

15-24 A bonus for Meetu as he is trying to reduce the deficit.

14-24 Meetu takes Ashu again for the second time.

12-24 Surender Gill in the raid and he is ruthless today, gets two touchpoint of Amirhossein Bastami and Rakesh Narwal.

12-22 Meetu Sharma takes the touchpoint of Ashu Singh.

11-22 Sumit tackles Rakesh Narwal.

10-21 Bonus for Rohit Tomar.

10-20 Manjeet gets a tag on Pardeep.

9-19 Sumit tackles Meetu and UP is creating problems for Haryana again.

9-18 Pardeep in the raid and Amirhossein Bastami gave away his point.

9-17 A bonus for Meetu but UP gets him to Inflict an ALL-OUT on Haryana.

8-14 UP has dominated the last few raids as they have stranded Haryana with a lone man and got six points in succession.

8-8 Bonus for Surender Gill.

8-7 Rakesh takes two points from the raid, Shubham Kumar, Rohit Tomar goes out.

6-6 Surender Gill takes Nitin Rawal.

5-6 Rakesh Narwal takes Sumit and Nitesh in back to back raids.

4-6 Pardeep takes Jaideep Dahiya this time in the raid.

3-5 Nitesh Kumar tackles Meetu Sharma and Haryna now don’t have its two primary raider in the mat.

3-4 In form Surender takes Manjeet this time in the raid.

3-3 Meetu brings the parity in the scores with a touchpoint of Rohit Tomar.

2-3 Surender Gill in the multi-point raid, takes Manjeet, Mohit Nandal out.

2-1 Nitin Rawal gets his first point after taking over the captaincy from Jogingder Narwal, he tackled Pardeep Narwal.

1-1 Manjeet gets a bonus for him and opens the points account.

0-1 UP got its first point as Ashu tackled Rakesh Narwal.

TOSS UPDATE

Haryana Steelers team won the toss and selected court, UP to raid first..

Interesting point to note that Pardeep Narwal will lead the team in this match as Nitesh won’t be the UP’s captain anymore.

PKL LIVE UPDATE

Tamil Thalaivas beat Telugu Titans 39-31 to take the Southern darby!

9-15 PM, IST, LINEUPS OUT!

HARYANA STEELERS: Manjeet, Mohit Nandal, Jaideep Dahiya, Meetu Sharma, Rakesh Narwal, Amirhossein Bastami, Nitin Rawal

UP YODDHAS: Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Surender Gill, Rohit Tomar, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR

HARYANA STEELERS: Meetu Sharma

UP YODDHAS: Surender Gill

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Matches Played: 6 | Haryana: 3 | UP: 2 | Tied: 1

HARYANA STEELERS FORM

Beat Bengal Warriors 41-33

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 27-22

Lost 31-44 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 36-38 to Dabang Delhi

Lost 32-31 to U Mumba

Lost 38-42 to Gujarat Giants

Beat Telugu Titans 43-24

Drew 27-27 to Puneri Paltan

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 29-27

UP YODDHAS FORM

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 34-32

Lost 23-30 to U Mumba

Lost 42-44 to Dabang Delhi

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 44-37

Lost 45-51 to Gujarat Giants

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 41-24

Lost 29-34 Patna Pirates

Beat Telugu Titans 43-24

Lost 31-40 to Puneri Paltan

PREVIEW

HARYANA STEELERS

Unbeaten in its last three matches, Haryana Steelers will be looking to keep things that way when they face U.P. Yoddhas. The Steelers have one tie, four wins and just as many losses from their nine matches this season. They will be hoping that their main raiders Meetu Sharma and Manjeet are on song against a formidable Yoddhas defensive unit. While Meetu Sharma has scored 75 raid points this season, Manjeet has managed 62 raid points. As far as their defence goes, Jaideep Dahiya has been their top performer with 26 tackle points, while Mohit Nandal and Amirhossein Bastami have contributed 20 and 15 tackle points respectively. All-rounder Nitin Rawal has chipped in with 14 tackle points as well.

UP YODDHAS

U.P. Yoddhas’ inconsistent start to the season continued after a loss to Puneri Paltan last night. They have won four games and lost five so far in Season 9. To get the better of Haryana Steelers, the Yoddhas will need their best raiders this season Surender Gill (94 raid points) and Pardeep Narwal (84 raid points) to be at their best. However, their defence will need to be on top of their game as well. The likes of Ashu Singh (28 tackle points), Sumit (22 tackle points) and Nitesh Kumar (16 tackle points) also have to be in top gear if the Yoddhas are to secure a much-needed win.

SQUADS

HARYANA STEELERS Raiders: Manjeet, Meetu, K. Prapanjan, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou Mahalli, Rakesh Narwal, Vinay, Sushil, Manish Gulia, Lovepreet Singh, Lovepreet Singh Defenders: Jaideep Dahiya, Joginder Singh Narwal, Amirhossein Bastami, Naveen, Sunny, Monu, Harsh, Ankit, Mohit All-Rounders: Nitin Rawal UP YODDHAS Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Nitin Tomar, James Namaba Kamweti, Rathan K, Gulveer Singh, Durgesh Kumar, Anil Kumar, Rohit Tomar, Aman, Mahipal, Rathan K Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Abozar Mohajer Mighani, Shubham Kumar, Babu Murugasan, Jaideep, Sumit, Ashu Singh All-Rounders: Nehal Desai, Nitin Panwar, Gurdeep

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 9:30 PM onwards on Saturday, November 5.