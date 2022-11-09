Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers Live Score, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Vikash & co. eyeing revenge against Meetu-Manjeet’s Haryana

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers game.

13-7 Manjeet in the raid and takes two points with a flying jump on Saurabh Nandal and Neeraj Narwa.

13-5 Bharat takes the captain this time, Nitin Rawal goes out.

12-5 Aman tackles Prapanjan.

11-5 Bharat in the raid and gets a tag on Amirhossein Bastami.

10-5 K Prapanjan gets bonus too.

10-4 Neeraj Narwal gets the boonus.

9-4 Nitin Rawal had no choice but to put everything he has, he has been tackled by Aman and with this, the Bulls INFLCIED AN ALL-OUT.

6-3 Vikash goes quickly in the raid and touches Vinay to left Haryana with one man on the mat.

5-3 Vinay gets the bonus in the do-or-die raid.

5-2 Neeraj Narwal in the do-or-die raid and rakes two point in the raid by escaping through the chain of Jai-Mo!

3-2 Prapanjan in the raid and he picks up the bonus before being ushered of by Saurabh Nandal.

2-1 Neeraj Narwal gets rid of Bastami with a running hand touch.

1-1 Mahender dashed Manjeet and socred the first point for the BUlls.

0-1 Bharat iin the first raid for the Bulls, and Manjeet initiates an ankle hold to tackle Bharat for first point.

Toss Update

Haryana Steelers won the toss, Bulls to raid first.

Players to watch out for

Bengaluru Bulls: Bharat

Haryana Steelers: Manjeet

7:10 PM, IST, Lineups Out!

Bengaluru Bulls: Vikash Kanolda, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Aman

Haryana Steelers: Manjeet, Jaideep Dahiya, Mohit Nandal, Vinay, K Prapanjan, Amirhossien Bastami, Nitin Rawal,

Head-to-Head record

Matches Played: 7 | Bengaluru: 4 | Haryana: 3 | Tied: 0

Bengaluru Bulls Form

Beat Telugu Titans 34-29

Beat Puneri Paltan 41-39

Lost 33-42 to Bengal Warriors

Lost 37-44 to UP Yoddhas

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 45-28

Beat U Mumba 42-32

Drew 31-31 with Patna Pirates

Beat Dabang Delhi 47-43

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-31

Lost 27-29 to Haryana Steelers

Lost 44-46 to Gujarat Giants

Haryana Steelers Form

Beat Bengal Warriors 41-33

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 27-22

Lost 31-44 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 36-38 to Dabang Delhi

Lost 32-31 to U Mumba

Lost 38-42 to Gujarat Giants

Beat Telugu Titans 43-24

Drew 27-27 to Puneri Paltan

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 29-27

Draw 36-36 with UP Yoddhas

Lost 32-41 to Patna Pirates

PREVIEW

Bengaluru Bulls

After successive losses in their last two outings, Bengaluru Bulls will be eager to return to winning ways. The Bulls have won six, lost four and tied one match so far, and they will be keen to get the better of the Steelers after losing to them earlier this season. To beat Haryana Steelers, they will need their main raiders Bharat (125 raid points) and Vikash Kandola (74 raid points) to be on top of their game. Defensively, Saurabh Nandal (36 tackle points), Aman (20 tackle points) and Mahender Singh (19 tackle points) will be hoping to dominate the Steelers’ raiders.

Haryana Steelers

Haryana Steelers, meanwhile, will also be looking to bounce back after suffering a loss in its previous game. They have won four, lost five and tied twice this season but they can take confidence from their win against the Bulls earlier in the campaign. Meetu Sharma and Manjeet will be leading the attack for the Steelers against the Bulls. While Meetu Sharma has managed 89 raid points this season, Manjeet has scored 79 raid points. Defensively, Jaideep Dahiya with 31 tackle points has been the team’s go-to tackler, while Mohit Nandal has backed him up with 24 tackle points. All-rounder Nitin Rawal and Amirhossein Bastami have chipped in with 16 and 15 tackle points respectively.

SQUADS

BENGALURU BULLS Raiders: Vikash Kandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, More G B, Harmanjit Singh, Nageshor Tharu, Lal Mohar Yadav, Harmanjeet Singh, Defenders: Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Rajnesh, Yash Hooda, Naik, Rohit Kumar., Sudhakar Krishant All-Rounders: Rahul Khatik, Sachin Narwal, Rajesh Narwal, Narender Hooda HARYANA STEELERS Raiders: Manjeet, Meetu, K. Prapanjan, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou Mahalli, Rakesh Narwal, Vinay, Sushil, Manish Gulia, Lovepreet Singh, Lovepreet Singh Defenders: Jaideep Dahiya, Joginder Singh Narwal, Amirhossein Bastami, Naveen, Sunny, Monu, Harsh, Ankit, Mohit All-Rounders: Nitin Rawal

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Wednesday, November 9.