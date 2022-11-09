Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers Live Score, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Vikash & co. eyeing revenge against Meetu-Manjeet’s Haryana

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers game.
The scores will read as Bengaluru vs Haryana:
13-7 Manjeet in the raid and takes two points with a flying jump on Saurabh Nandal and Neeraj Narwa.
13-5 Bharat takes the captain this time, Nitin Rawal goes out.
12-5 Aman tackles Prapanjan.
11-5 Bharat in the raid and gets a tag on Amirhossein Bastami.
10-5 K Prapanjan gets bonus too.
10-4 Neeraj Narwal gets the boonus.
9-4 Nitin Rawal had no choice but to put everything he has, he has been tackled by Aman and with this, the Bulls INFLCIED AN ALL-OUT.
6-3 Vikash goes quickly in the raid and touches Vinay to left Haryana with one man on the mat.
5-3 Vinay gets the bonus in the do-or-die raid.
5-2 Neeraj Narwal in the do-or-die raid and rakes two point in the raid by escaping through the chain of Jai-Mo!
3-2 Prapanjan in the raid and he picks up the bonus before being ushered of by Saurabh Nandal.
2-1 Neeraj Narwal gets rid of Bastami with a running hand touch.
1-1 Mahender dashed Manjeet and socred the first point for the BUlls.
0-1 Bharat iin the first raid for the Bulls, and Manjeet initiates an ankle hold to tackle Bharat for first point.
Haryana Steelers won the toss, Bulls to raid first.
Bengaluru Bulls: Bharat
Haryana Steelers: Manjeet
Bengaluru Bulls: Vikash Kanolda, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Aman
Haryana Steelers: Manjeet, Jaideep Dahiya, Mohit Nandal, Vinay, K Prapanjan, Amirhossien Bastami, Nitin Rawal,
Matches Played: 7 | Bengaluru: 4 | Haryana: 3 | Tied: 0
Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-31
Lost 27-29 to Haryana Steelers
Lost 31-44 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
PREVIEW
Bengaluru Bulls
After successive losses in their last two outings, Bengaluru Bulls will be eager to return to winning ways. The Bulls have won six, lost four and tied one match so far, and they will be keen to get the better of the Steelers after losing to them earlier this season. To beat Haryana Steelers, they will need their main raiders Bharat (125 raid points) and Vikash Kandola (74 raid points) to be on top of their game. Defensively, Saurabh Nandal (36 tackle points), Aman (20 tackle points) and Mahender Singh (19 tackle points) will be hoping to dominate the Steelers’ raiders.
CATCH UP ON ALL THE ACTIONS OF WEEK 4 OF PKL 9 IN SPORTSTAR’S WEEKLY RECAP STREAM. CHECK OUT THIS WEEK’S ANALYSIS HERE:
Haryana Steelers
Haryana Steelers, meanwhile, will also be looking to bounce back after suffering a loss in its previous game. They have won four, lost five and tied twice this season but they can take confidence from their win against the Bulls earlier in the campaign. Meetu Sharma and Manjeet will be leading the attack for the Steelers against the Bulls. While Meetu Sharma has managed 89 raid points this season, Manjeet has scored 79 raid points. Defensively, Jaideep Dahiya with 31 tackle points has been the team’s go-to tackler, while Mohit Nandal has backed him up with 24 tackle points. All-rounder Nitin Rawal and Amirhossein Bastami have chipped in with 16 and 15 tackle points respectively.
SQUADS
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
The Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Wednesday, November 9.