U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan Live Score, Pro Kabaddi 2022: U Mumba looks to close in on table toppers Puneri Paltan

UP Yoddhas beat Haryana Steelers 40-34
Puneri Paltan beat U Mumba 30-28
U Mumba: Ashish
Puneri Paltan: Aslam Inamdar
U Mumba: Guman Singh, Rahul Sethpat, Harendra Kumar, Ashish, Shivansh Thakur, Rinku, Mohit
Puneri Paltan: Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Abhishek Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit, Somibir, Fazel Atrachali
Played: 19 | U Mumba: 9 | Puneri Paltan: 8 | Tie: 2
Lost 39-42 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 32-24
Drew 27-27 to Haryana Steelers
PREVIEW
U Mumba
U Mumba has had a reasonable season with six wins and five losses to their name. The trio of Guman Singh, Ashish and Jai Bhagwan have done well for the Mumboys with 61, 55 and 45 raid points respectively. Iranian Heidarali Ekrami has also looked good in phases and has 22 raid points. As far as their defence is concerned, captain Surinder Singh has taken charge for his side with 31 tackle points and he has been helped by Rinku, who has scored 27 tackle points, while Mohit has also played his part with 22 tackle points.
Puneri Paltan
On the other hand, Puneri Paltan has been one of the top teams in the league with seven wins, three losses and two ties. Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat have taken on the responsibility of scoring raid points for Puneri Paltan. Inamdar and Goyat have scored 88 and 80 raid points respectively. With 59 raid points to his name this season, Akash Shinde has also made his presence felt. On the defensive front, Fazel Atrachali has scored 35 tackle points, while Sombir has managed 23 tackle points. Puneri Paltan beat U Mumba in the earlier Maharashtra derby this season and they will be hoping for the same come Friday.
SQUADS
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
The U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Friday, November 11.