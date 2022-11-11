Patna Pirates 20-15 Jaipur Pink Panthers Live Score, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Patna inflicts an all-out; leads with 7 points at halftime against Arjun & co.

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers game.

The third game is underway, the scores will read as Patna vs Jaipur:

20-15 Sachin in the do-or-die raid and he succumbed against the Panthers’ defence.

20-14 Arjun gets Chiyaneh again! In the similar manner with the reverse kick.

HALF-TIME!

20-13 Arjun takes the bonus.

20-12 Sachin in the raid and he gets two big fish in the net, Sachin was dashed but he somehow manages to touch the midline and Sunil Kumar and Abhishek KS has to go out in the bench.

18-12 Monu in the act again as he tackles Bhavani Rajput to deny him his first point of the game.

17-12 Rohit Gulia in the raid and he gets a tag on Ankush.

15-12 Mohammadreza Chiyaneh tackles Ajith after giving him the opportunity to take the bonus and with this, Patna has inflicted an all-out on Jaipur in the first half!

12-11 Sachin in the raid and he takes Sahul to reduce Jaipur with only one man in the mat.

11-11 Mohammadreza Chiyaneh gets his second point, as he tackles Rahul Chaudhari.

10-11 Rohit Gulia in the do-or-die raid and Ankush, you are true beauty! He tackles Rohit for his second SUPER TACKLE!

10-9 Bhavani Rajput comes in as the substitute for Ajith and straight away goes in the do-or-die raid but fails to come out with the point as he has been tackled by Sunil.

9-9 Sachin in the do-or-die raid in front of two-men defence, only to get tackled by Ankush who takes a SUPER TACKLE!

9-7 Mohammadreza Chiyaneh gets the revenge on Arjun, he tackles him in the return raid of Arjun!

8-7 Sachin in the raid and he takes two men this time, Sunil Kumar and Abhishek KS has to go out.

6-7 Bonus for Arjun

6-6 Rohit Gulia takes Rahul Chaudhari’s touchpoint in the do-or-die raid.

6-5 Arjun takes Chiyanhe with a reverse kick right on his face! A point to remember for both Arjun and Chiyaneh!

5-5 Arjun Deshwal gets the bonus to score the level.

5-4 Rohit takes V Ajith Kumar’s touchpoint.

4-4 Arjun in the raid and he takes captain Neeraj Kumar out with a toe touch.

4-3 Rohit Gulia takes Sahul out with a left kick to take his point in the do-or-die raid.

3-3 V Ajith Kumar in the do-or-die raid and he has been tackled by the four-men defence of Patna. Monu gets the point with a thigh hold.

2-3 Sachin fails in the raid as Sunil tackles him for a crucial point.

2-2 Arjun in the raid anwithin a flash he restores the parity with a tow point raid. Takes Sunil, Manish out of the mat.

2-0 Rohit Gulia makes it two points for Patna with the touchpoint of Abhishek KS.

1-0 Sachin in the first raid and he starts with a running hand touch on Rahul Chaudhari.

Toss Update

Jaipur Pink Panthers won the toss, Patna Pirates to raid first.

PKL live update

UP Yoddhas beat Haryana Steelers 40-34 in the first match; While U Mumba beat Puneri Paltan 34-33 in the second game

Previous result

Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Patna Pirates 35-30

Players to watch out for

Patna Pirates: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Jaipur Pink Panther: Bhavani Rajput

9:15 PM, IST, Lineups Out!

Patna Pirates: Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Manish, Rohit Gulia, Monu, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Jaipur Pink Panther: Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar, Abhishek KS, Rahul Chaudhari, Sahul Kumar, V Ajith Kumar, Ankush

Head-to-Head Record

Matches Played: 17 | Patna: 9 | Jaipur: 8 | Tied: 0

Patna Pirates Form

Drew 34-34 with Puneri Paltan

Lost 35-30 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 30-21 to Telugu Titans

Lost 26-54 to Bengal Warriors

Lost 33-32 to Tamil Thalaivas

Beat Dabang Delhi 37-33

Drew 31-31 with Bengaluru Bulls

Beat UP Yoddhas 34-29

Beat Gujarat Giants 34-28

Beat U Mumba 34-31

Beat Haryana Steelers 41-32

Jaipur Pink Panthers Form

Lost to UP Yoddhas 32-34

Beat Patna Pirates 35-30

Beat Haryana Steelers 41-33

Beat Gujarat Giants 25-18

Beat Bengal Warriors 39-24

Beat Telugu Titans 51-27

Lost to 24-32 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 27-38 to Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 31-37 to Bengaluru Bulls

Beat Dabang Delhi 45-40

Beat U Mumba 42-39

PREVIEW

Patna Pirates

Patna Pirates is currently in the bottom half of the points table with five wins, four losses and two ties. Sachin has been the in-form raider for the Pirates with 104 raid points. All-rounder Rohit Gulia has been their next-best raider with 69 raid points, while the rest of the players have chipped in for the team in attack but will need to do more moving forward. Defensively speaking, Sunil has delivered for the Pirates with 31 tackle points and he has been aided by Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, who has 26 tackle points. Skipper Neeraj Kumar has also contributed 19 tackle points for the Pirates.

Jaipur Pink Panthers

On the other hand, Jaipur Pink Panthers is placed in the third spot on the points table with seven wins and four losses. Arjun Deshwal has been the team’s lead raider with 122 raid points, while Rahul Chaudhari, V Ajith Kumar and Bhavani Rajput have contributed 35, 31 and 27 raid points respectively. As far as their defence goes, Ankush has shown great maturity and scored 38 tackle points. Their captain Sunil Kumar has also registered 35 tackle points, while Sahul Kumar has scored 14 tackle points.

SQUADS

PATNA PIRATES Raiders: Sachin, Sushil Gulia, Vishwas S, Anand Surendra Tomar, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Monu, Rohit, Sukesh Hegde Defenders: Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Manish, Shivam Chaudhari All-Rounders: Rohit Gulia, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Sajin Chandrasekar, Abdul Insamam S, Daniel Omondi Odhiambo, Sagar Kumar JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, Ajith V Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari, Bhavani Rajput, Nitin Panwar, Navneet, Devank Defenders: Sunil Kumar, Woosan KO, Sahul Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Ankush, Deepak Singh, Lucky Sharma, Nitin Chandel, Marimuthu Kamaraj All-Rounders: Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 9:30 PM onwards on Friday, November 11.