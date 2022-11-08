Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas game.

The score will read as Bengal vs UP:

3-9 Shrikant in the raid and takes a bonus before getting tackled and with this the Yoddhas’ has inflicted an all-out on Bengal.

2-6 Pardeep takes the defender with a touchpoint of Balaji D.

2-5 Bonus for Shrikant yet again.

1-5 Rohit Tomar gets a tag on Girish.

1-4 Shrikant Jadhav opens the Bengal account via a bonus.

0-4 Pardeep in the raid and he takes the touchpoint of Shubham Shinde.

0-3 Deepak gets tackled by Shubham Kumar.

0-2 James in the first raid of PKL and he gets a tag via a right running kick on Vaibhav Garje.

0-1 Maninder in the first raid and he gets tackled by left corner Sumit.

TOSS UPDATE

UP Yoddhas won the toss, Bengal to raid first.

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Matches Played: 10 | Bengal: 4 | UP: 3 | Tied: 3

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR

BENGAL WARRIORS: Maninder Singh

UP YODDHAS: Surender Gill

LINEUPS OUT!

BENGAL WARRIORS: Maninder SIngh, Vaibhav Garje, Balaji D, Shrikant Jadhav, Deepak Hooda, Shubham Shinde, Girish Maruti

UP YODDHAS: Pardeep Narwa, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, James Kamweti, Rohit Tomar, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit

BENGAL WARRIORS FORM

Lost 41-33 to Haryana Steelers

Beat Telugu Titans 45-25

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 42-33

Beat Patna Pirates 54-26

Lost 24-39 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 25-27 to Puneri Paltan

Beat Dabang Delhi 35-30

Lost to U Mumba 25-36

Tied 41-41 to Tamil Thalaivas

Beat Gujarat Giants 45-40

UP YODDHAS FORM

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 34-32

Lost 23-30 to U Mumba

Lost 42-44 to Dabang Delhi

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 44-37

Lost 45-51 to Gujarat Giants

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 41-24

Lost 29-34 Patna Pirates

Beat Telugu Titans 43-24

Lost 31-40 to Puneri Paltan

Drew 36-36 with Haryana Steelers

PREVIEW

BENGAL WARRIORS

Bengal Warriors will enter into this game after an impressive win against Gujarat Giants. The Maninder-led side has five wins, four losses and a tie in the competition. Captain Maninder Singh has been the leading raider for the Warriors this season with 103 raid points and he has got good support from Shrikant Jadhav who has scored 46 raid points. All-rounder Deepak Hooda has also played his part in offence with 30 raid points. In the defence category, Girish Maruti Ernak has been the star campaigner for the Warriors with 33 tackle points. Vaibhav Garje and Shubham Shinde have added good value to the side with 23 and 20 tackle points for the Warriors.

UP YODDHAS

On the other hand, U.P. Yoddhas has had a decent season so far with four wins, five losses and a tie to its kitty. Surender Gill is in sublime form and has scored 107 raid points for the Yoddhas and he has been accompanied by the record-breaker Pardeep Narwal who has scored 90 raid points so far this season. As far as defence is concerned, Ashu Singh has taken up the defensive responsibilities exceptionally well and has amassed 30 tackle points. He has been supported by Sumit and Nitesh Kumar’s duo who have scored 25 and 18 tackle points for the Yoddhas and will look to up their game in this upcoming encounter.

BENGAL WARRIORS Raiders: Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Akash Pikalmunde, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, R Guhan, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar. Defenders: Girish Ernak, Amit Sheoran, Surender Nada, Parveen Satpal, Shubham Shinde, Soleiman Pahlevani, Sakthivel R, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje. All-Rounders: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Ashish Kumar (Sangwan), Rohit, Balaji D, Vinod Kumar, Manoj Gowda K UP YODDHAS Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Nitin Tomar, James Namaba Kamweti, Rathan K, Gulveer Singh, Durgesh Kumar, Anil Kumar, Rohit Tomar, Aman, Mahipal, Rathan K Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Abozar Mohajer Mighani, Shubham Kumar, Babu Murugasan, Jaideep, Sumit, Ashu Singh All-Rounders: Nehal Desai, Nitin Panwar, Gurdeep

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Tuesday, November 8.