Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas game.
The score will read as Bengal vs UP:
3-9 Shrikant in the raid and takes a bonus before getting tackled and with this the Yoddhas’ has inflicted an all-out on Bengal.
2-6 Pardeep takes the defender with a touchpoint of Balaji D.
2-5 Bonus for Shrikant yet again.
1-5 Rohit Tomar gets a tag on Girish.
1-4 Shrikant Jadhav opens the Bengal account via a bonus.
0-4 Pardeep in the raid and he takes the touchpoint of Shubham Shinde.
0-3 Deepak gets tackled by Shubham Kumar.
0-2 James in the first raid of PKL and he gets a tag via a right running kick on Vaibhav Garje.
0-1 Maninder in the first raid and he gets tackled by left corner Sumit.
UP Yoddhas won the toss, Bengal to raid first.
Matches Played: 10 | Bengal: 4 | UP: 3 | Tied: 3
BENGAL WARRIORS: Maninder Singh
UP YODDHAS: Surender Gill
BENGAL WARRIORS: Maninder SIngh, Vaibhav Garje, Balaji D, Shrikant Jadhav, Deepak Hooda, Shubham Shinde, Girish Maruti
UP YODDHAS: Pardeep Narwa, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, James Kamweti, Rohit Tomar, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit
Lost 41-33 to Haryana Steelers
Lost 24-39 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 34-32
Drew 36-36 with Haryana Steelers
PREVIEW
BENGAL WARRIORS
Bengal Warriors will enter into this game after an impressive win against Gujarat Giants. The Maninder-led side has five wins, four losses and a tie in the competition. Captain Maninder Singh has been the leading raider for the Warriors this season with 103 raid points and he has got good support from Shrikant Jadhav who has scored 46 raid points. All-rounder Deepak Hooda has also played his part in offence with 30 raid points. In the defence category, Girish Maruti Ernak has been the star campaigner for the Warriors with 33 tackle points. Vaibhav Garje and Shubham Shinde have added good value to the side with 23 and 20 tackle points for the Warriors.
CATCH UP ON ALL THE ACTIONS OF WEEK 4 OF PKL 9 IN SPORTSTAR’S WEEKLY RECAP STREAM. CHECK OUT THIS WEEK’S ANALYSIS HERE:
UP YODDHAS
On the other hand, U.P. Yoddhas has had a decent season so far with four wins, five losses and a tie to its kitty. Surender Gill is in sublime form and has scored 107 raid points for the Yoddhas and he has been accompanied by the record-breaker Pardeep Narwal who has scored 90 raid points so far this season. As far as defence is concerned, Ashu Singh has taken up the defensive responsibilities exceptionally well and has amassed 30 tackle points. He has been supported by Sumit and Nitesh Kumar’s duo who have scored 25 and 18 tackle points for the Yoddhas and will look to up their game in this upcoming encounter.
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
The Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Tuesday, November 8.