Gujarat Giants 32-33 Haryana Steelers Highlights, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Manpreet settle scores on Ram Meher with a 1-point win over Gujarat

FULL-TIME UPDATE: Haryana Steelers beat Gujarat Giants 32-33!

32-33 Manjeet in the last raid of the match with 2 points lead with him, it is a do-or-die raid, and he has been tackled, but Gujarat lost the game with the barest of margin! A one-point loss for Gujarat Giants.

31-33 Shankar Gadai gets Jaideep Dahiya, and only 20 seconds left in the raid.

30-33 Mahendra Rajput has been brought in as a substitution to take a point but, he too, has been tackled in the dying minutes, and Haryana has one hand on the victory unless some miraculous effort from the Giants.

30-32 Rakesh attempts a dubki to escape against the defence of Haryana. However, he has been blocked by the mountain of defenders.

30-31 Manjeet gets another point with a running hand touch on Ranjit this time.

30-30 Ranjit restore the parity with Jaideep’s touchpoint.

29-30 Mnajeet in the raid, and he tries for the bonus on multiple occasions and ends up getting the point of Manuj.

TIME-OUT!

29-29 Rajput uses his height and gets the point of Amirhossien Bastami to level the score again.

28-29 Bonus for Meetu Sharma.

28-28 Joginder Narwal!!! He tackles Rakesh with his classic hold.

28-27 Nitin Rawal in the raid, and Arkam Shaikh goes ahead to block him for a point.

27-27 Manjeet has been tackled, and Gujarat levels the score once again.

26-27 Mahendra Rajput has been dashed out by Jaideep along with Joginder.

TIME-OUT!

26-26 Manjeet in the raid and takes Manuj to restore parity.

26-25 Vinay, the last man for Haryana gets the bonus before getting tackled by Kapil to get all-out, and the Giants are in the lead for the very first time.

23-24 Rakesh is in the raid and takes two points with him. Nitin Rawal, and Amirhossein Bastami goes out.

21-24 Manuj tackles Meetu Sharma.

20-24 Meetu Sharma in the do-or-die rand and takes Kapil out with a touchpoint.

20-23 Rakesh comes in the do-or-die raid, and Joginder Narwal pounced on him to tackle, hold on! The refs are discussing a few things, Are any of the defenders out of bounds? No, Narwal got his deserved point.

19-22 Manjeet comes in the raid, and Rinku goes off to tackle him.

18-22 Mahendra Ganesh Rajput comes in the raid. He has been tackled by Jaideep Narwal along with Mohit Nandal and then Joginder joins them too. The refs gave the decision in the favour of Haryana and gave a point to Haryana. Gujarat, however, reviews this and the recap shows that Mahendra might have crossed the line. The review was Successful and two points have been awarded to Mahendra Rajput.

16-22 Manjeet uses his height advantage to touch Kapil.

HALF-TIME:

16-21 Super 10 for Manjeet as he takes Ranjit’s touchpoint in the do-or-die raid just before halftime.

16-20 Rakesh in the do-or-die raid and Nitin Rawal comes from the left corner to dash the big man!

16-19 Meetu in the raid, and he goes out of bounds, a point to Gujarat.

15-19 Rakesh gets Joginder Narwal this time.

14-19 Pardeep has been sent yet again in the defence as Meetu gets a tag on him this time.

14-18 Bonus for Ranjit.

13-18 Manjeet takes Rinku Narwal and Manuj out in the single raid.

13-16 Ranjit gets Bastami as the latter makes the mistake of attempting the tackle quite early.

12-16 Bonus for Meetu.

12-15 Manjeet gets the tag of Pardeep yet again.

12-14 Ranjit reduces the lead to two points with the two points of Jaideep Dahiya and Nitin Rawal.

10-14 Manjeet in the do-or-die raid, and gets a tag on Pardeep Kumar in the dying seconds of the raid.

10-13 Rakesh reduces the lead with a two-point raid, and Mohit Nandal and Amirhossein Bastami have to go out.

8-13 Joginder Narwal tackles Chandran Ranjit.

7-12 Meetu sends Vijin back to the benches again.

7-11 Rakesh takes Mohit to take Vijin back in the court.

6-11 Manjeet in return gets Vijin Thangadurai.

6-10 Ranjit gets Amirhossein Bastami this time in the raid.

5-10 Rinku Narwal surrendered against Manjeet, and Haryana inflicted an all-out, quite early on in the game.

4-7 Mahendra Rajput tackled by Amirhossein Bastami.

4-6 Meetu gets Kapil.

3-5 Joginder Narwal pounced on Manjeet to tackle him in the do-or-die raid.

3-4 Rinku Narwal gets a super tackle as Manjeet succumbed against a three-man defence.

1-4 Jaideep gets his revenge on Ranjit with a hold on him to tackle and send him off.

1-3 Manjeet gets Arkam Shaikh this time.

1-2 Manjeet gets two points in his first raid and takes dubki king Pardeep along with Kapil out in the benches.

1-0 Chandran Ranjit starts the proceedings for Gujarat with the point of Jaideep Dahiya.

Toss Update

Haryana Steelers won the toss, and Gujarat Giantsto raid first.

PKL Live Update

Puneri Paltan beat Bengal Warriors 43-27 in the first game of the night.

Players to Watch out for

Gujarat Giants: Chandran Ranjit

Haryana Steelers: Jaideep Dahiya

Lineups Out!

Gujarat Giants: Rakesh, Pardeep Kumar, Chandran Ranjit, Kapil, Manuj, Rinku Narwal, Arkam Shaikh

Haryana Steelers: Manjeet, Mohit Nandal, Meetu Sharma, Jaideep Dahiya, Nitin Rawal, Joginder Narwal, Amirhossein Bastami

Previous Encounter

Gujarat Giants beat Haryana Steelers 42-38 in the previous encounter on October 22nd.

Head-to-Head Raid

Matches Played: 11 | Gujarat: 4 | Haryana: 6 | Tied: 1

Gujarat Giants Form

Drew 31-31 with Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 53-33 to Dabang Delhi

Beat Puneri Paltan 47-37

Lost 18-25 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Beat UP Yoddhas 51-45

Beat Haryana Steelers 42-38

Lost 29-37 to U Mumba

Beat Telugu Titans 30-19

Lost 28-34 to Patna Pirates

Lost 40-45 to Bengal Warriors

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 46-44

Lost 27-46 to Haryana Steelers

Haryana Steelers Form

Beat Bengal Warriors 41-33

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 27-22

Lost 31-44 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 36-38 to Dabang Delhi

Lost 32-31 to U Mumba

Lost 38-42 to Gujarat Giants

Beat Telugu Titans 43-24

Drew 27-27 to Puneri Paltan

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 29-27

Draw 36-36 with UP Yoddhas

Lost 32-41 to Patna Pirates

Lost 33-36 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 34-40 to UP Yoddhas

PREVIEW

Gujarat Giants

Gujarat Giants will look to forget about a defeat in its previous game as they aim to move up the standings. They have secured five wins, suffered six losses and played a tie so far. Rakesh has been on a roll for the Giants with 118 raid points. Parteek Dhaiya and Chandran Ranjit have supported him in attack with 63 and 52 raid points respectively. In defence, Sourav Gulia has been the standout performer for the Giants with 25 tackle points. Arkam Shaikh and Rinku Narwal have also contributed in defence with 17 and 15 tackle points respectively.

Haryana Steelers

Haryana Steelers find themselves in a similar situation to Gujarat Giants. They have four wins, seven losses and two ties and will look to get a move on in the points table. Meetu Sharma and Manjeet have been productive for them this season with 100 and 97 raid points, respectively. The Steelers have also got the likes of K. Prapanjan, Vinay and Rakesh Narwal who are more than capable of having an impact offensively. In defence, Jaideep Dahiya has been a force to reckon with and has 38 tackle points. Mohit Nandal has played the supporting role in defence with 25 tackle points, while Nitin Rawal and Amirhossein Bastami have chipped in with 18 and 16 tackle points respectively.

SQUADS

Gujarat Giants Raiders: Dong Geon Lee, Chandran Ranjit, Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Rohit Kumar, Purna Singh, Sawin, Sonu, Gaurav Chhikara, Parteek Dhaiya, Sohit, Sonu Singh, Mohammad Ghorbani Defenders: Rinku Narwal, Sandeep Kandola, Baldev Singh, Ujjval Singh, Kapil, Sourav Gulia, Manuj, Vijay Thangadurai, All-Rounders: Shankar Gadai, Arkam Shaikh, Rohan Singh, Parteek Dhaiya Haryana Steelers Raiders: Manjeet, Meetu, K. Prapanjan, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou Mahalli, Rakesh Narwal, Vinay, Sushil, Manish Gulia, Lovepreet Singh, Lovepreet Singh Defenders: Jaideep Dahiya, Joginder Singh Narwal, Amirhossein Bastami, Naveen, Sunny, Monu, Harsh, Ankit, Mohit All-Rounders: Nitin Rawal

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Monday, November 14.