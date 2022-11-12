Bengal Warriors 46-27 Gujarat Giants Highlights, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Maninder, Shrikant shines in Bengal’s 19-point win over Gujarat

Hello and welcome to the highlights from Sportstar’s coverage of the Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi game.

Action has not yet ended for tonigh, follow: Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas, Live

The first encounter is under, scores will read as Bengal vs Gujarat:

FULL-TIME UPDATE: BENGAL WARRIORS BEAT GUJARAT GIANTS 46-27 AND JUMPS ON 6TH POSITION IN THE POINTS TABLE.

46-27 Deepak takes the touchpoint of Rinku Narwal to end the game with a win to his pocket!

45-27 Balaji D tackles Rajput.

44-27 Shrikant completes his Super 10 as well, he takes the point of Kapil.

43-27 Bonus for Rajput.

43-26 Bonus for Shrikant Jadhav.

42-26 Dong Geon Lee who came in as a substitute to avoid an all-out but fails to take the touchpoint, he has been tackled by Sakthivel and with this Bengal increased their lead to 16 points.

39-25 Deepak goes in the raid against a two-man defence and he takes Arkam Shaikh.

38-25 Ranjit has been tackled by Balaji D but Bengal gave a point as one defender goes out too.

37-24 Deepak Hooda in the do-or-die raid and gets two point to increase the lead to 13 points, Rinku Narwal and Manuj goes out.

35-24 Chandran Ranjit in the raid and tries for a point but Sakthivel gives him the point by going out of bounds.

TIme-out!

35-23 Surender Nada with a classical ankle hold, tackles Rakesh this time.

34-23 Surender Nada throws a thigh hold and tackled Rajput this time.

33-23 Shrikant takes a bonus yet again.

32-23 Ranjit gets a bonus in return.

32-22 Shrikant Jadhav gets a bonus.

31-22 Mahendra Rajput gets his second point in two raids, gets Sakthivel R this time.

31-21 Maninder gets a two point raid, a bonus along with Rinku Narwal.

29-21 Mahendra Rajput in the raid and takes a point with a hand touchpoint of Vaibhav Garje.

TIme-out!

29-20 Maninder Singh takes his Super 10 with the touchpoint of Kapil.

28-20 Rakesh goes out of bounds.

27-20 A clean-up act by Maninder who takes both Ranjit and Gadai to inflict an all-out and increase the lead to 7 points.

23-20 A bonus point for Ranjit.

23-19 Maninder Singh takes Arkam Shaikh to leave the Giants with two men on the mat.

22-19 Shrikant gets two points, a bonus alogn with Manuj’s touchpoint.

20-19 Chandran Ranjit is making sure that Gujarat does give a big lead to the Bengal as he takes Vaibhav Garje .

20-18 Maninder Singh seems to get on his grooves, he takes Kapil and Rinku Narwal.

18-18 Ranjit restores the parity once again with a tag on Nada.

18-17 Maninder SIngh in the raid and gets the touchpoint of Sonu.

17-17 Rakesh goes out of bounds in the two-men defence and gave two points away as Bengal gets a freebie super tackle.

15-17 Ajinkya Kapre in the do-or-die raid and Kapil has tackled him.

14-16 Rakesh in the do-or-die raid and he takes the touchpoint of Sakthivel R.

2nd Half is underway.

Half-time!

14-15 Rakesh gets a tag on Jadhav and puts Gujarat in the lead after some time.

14-14 Right corner Manjut gets his third point of the match by an ankle hold on Deepak to restore pairty.

14-13 Maninder Singh in the raid and he has been tackled but one of the defenders is out of bounds too, so a point each for both teams.

13-12 Bonus for Rakesh.

13-11 Chandran Ranjit throws himself on to Shrikant to tackle him for a point.

13-10 Vaibhav Garje tackles Sonu.

12-10 Shrikant gets an easy point of Manuj who mistimes his ankle hold on Jadhav.

11-10 Chandran Ranjit takes Balaji out in the do-or-die raid.

11-9 Deepak takes his first touch point in the name of Rakesh, a good point for Deepak.

10-9 Bonus for Deepak to open his accout.

9-9 Manuj tackles Maninder yet again to restore parity.

9-8 Sonu takes the point of Sakthivel who made an error to pounce early on him.

9-7 Shrikant gets Arkam Shaikh in the raid.

8-7 Defence is steeping up for both the teams, Manuj tackles Maninder who came in the do-or-die raid.

8-6 Sakthivel gets his second point in the defence as he tackles Ranjit.

7-6 Rakesh has been tackled by Sakthivel .

6-6 Chandran Ranjit in the raid and he gets Balaji D with the running hand touch.

6-5 Shrikant puts Bengal in the lead and take two points of Arkam Shaikh and Kapil.

4-5 Kapil tackles the big man, Maninder!

4-4 Rakesh gets his second points in the name of Balaji D.

4-3 Sonu sends Vaibhav Garje out in the bench with a tag.

4-2 Maninder gets another point, a bonus this time.

3-2 Maninder in the raid and gets Manuj’s touch.

2-2 Rakesh in return gets a tag on Shrikant for a point.

2-1 Shrikant gets a tag on Rinku Narwal.

1-1 Chandran Ranjit makes it one all with a running hand touch of Surender Nada.

1-0 Bengal gets the first point of the night with the bonus, Maninder is the one who takes it.

Toss Update

Gujarat Giants won the toss, Bengal to raid first

Players to watch out for

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh

Gujarat Giants: Rakesh

Previous Result

Bengal Warriors beat Gujarat Giants 45-40

7:15 PM, IST, Lineups Out!

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Vaibhav Garje, Balaji D, Deepak Hooda, Shrikant Jadhav, Sakhtivel R, Surender Nada

Gujarat Giants: Rakesh, Kapil, Sonu, Arkam Shaikh, Chandran Ranjit, Manuj, Rinku Narwal

Head-To-Head Record

Played: 8 | Gujarat Giants: 3 | Bengal Warriors: 3 | Tie: 2

Bengal Warriors Form

Lost 41-33 to Haryana Steelers

Beat Telugu Titans 45-25

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 42-33

Beat Patna Pirates 54-26

Lost 24-39 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 25-27 to Puneri Paltan

Beat Dabang Delhi 35-30

Lost to U Mumba 25-36

Tied 41-41 to Tamil Thalaivas

Beat Gujarat Giants 45-40

Tied 41-41 to U.P. Yoddhas

Gujarat Giants Form

Drew 31-31 with Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 53-33 to Dabang Delhi

Beat Puneri Paltan 47-37

Lost 18-25 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Beat UP Yoddhas 51-45

Beat Haryana Steelers 42-38

Lost 29-37 to U Mumba

Beat Telugu Titans 30-19

Lost 28-34 to Patna Pirates

Lost 40-45 to Bengal Warriors

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 46-44

PREVIEW

Bengal Warriors

Bengal Warriors head into this game after a tie against U.P. Yoddhas. They have five wins, four losses and two ties to their name this season. Captain Maninder Singh has been the biggest asset for the Warriors with 121 raid points. Shrikant Jadhav and Deepak Hooda have played the supporting role in the attack with 49 and 34 raid points respectively. Furthermore, Girish Maruti Ernak has been the standout performer for Bengal Warriors in defence with 36 tackle points and he has been backed by Shubham Shinde and Vaibhav Garje, both of whom have scored 23 tackle points each.

Catch up on all the acttions of week 5 of PKL 9 in Sportstar’s weekly recap stream. Check out this week’s analysis here:

Gujarat Giants

Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, have five wins, five losses and a tie under their belt. Rakesh has been a match-winner for the Giants with 113 raid points. He has been assisted by all-rounder Parteek Dhaiya and captain Chandran Ranjit who have scored 63 and 44 raid points respectively. In defence, Sourav Gulia has been their most effective defender with 25 tackle points. All-rounder Arkam Shaikh has chipped in with 17 tackle points, while Rinku Narwal has scored 15 tackle points.

SQUADS

Bengal Warriors Raiders: Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Akash Pikalmunde, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, R Guhan, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar. Defenders: Girish Ernak, Amit Sheoran, Surender Nada, Parveen Satpal, Shubham Shinde, Soleiman Pahlevani, Sakthivel R, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje. All-Rounders: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Ashish Kumar (Sangwan), Rohit, Balaji D, Vinod Kumar, Manoj Gowda K Gujarat Giants Raiders: Dong Geon Lee, Chandran Ranjit, Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Rohit Kumar, Purna Singh, Sawin, Sonu, Gaurav Chhikara, Parteek Dhaiya, Sohit, Sonu Singh, Mohammad Ghorbani Defenders: Rinku Narwal, Sandeep Kandola, Baldev Singh, Ujjval Singh, Kapil, Sourav Gulia, Manuj, Vijay Thangadurai, All-Rounders: Shankar Gadai, Arkam Shaikh, Rohan Singh, Parteek Dhaiya

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar app from 7:30 PM onwards on Saturday, November 12