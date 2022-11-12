Telugu Titans 30-41 UP Yoddhas Highlights, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Surender fires 13 points to guide Yoddhas into Top 6

Hello and welcome to the highlights from Sportstar’s coverage of the Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas game.

The match begins! Scores will read Titans vs Yoddhas.

Full Time: That is the joint-worst losing streak in PKL by Titans. They have been hapless and without any answer to stop their downward spiral. Surender Gill was yet again at his pristine best with 13 points. Yoddhas go four games without defeat and enter the Top 6 on the points table. The less said about the Titans’ stats on the points table, the better.

30-41: Another point for Titans as Hanumanthu gets a tag on Gurdeep.

29-41: Hanumanthu gets another raid point for the Titans and then they bring down Tomar with a tackle. Two points for the trailing team.

27-41: Mahipal is brought down by the Titans defence by Parvesh.

26-41: A point for Titans Hanumanthu escapes from a tackle.

25-41: Adarsh steps into the opposition half for a raid. But the Yoddhas take no time to get him out.

25-40: Abhishek Singh is sent to the bench with a tackle.

25-39: Another bonus point for Yoddhas.

25-38: Abhishek Singh gets a bonus point on the first raid of the night.

24-38: Another two points for Yoddhas. First a bonus on a raid then Desai is thwarted down to the mat with a clean tackle by Sumit.

24-36: That is the all out for Titans. Vishal collects the bonus but is then brought down.

23-33: Gill with another point for Yoddhas on a raid.

23-32: Adarsh is brought to the mat by the Yoddhas defence. Titans have just two men left on mat.

23-31: A do or die raid for Surender Gill and he is ushered out by Sumit. But the refs deem the raider is safe. A further deliberation goes in favour of Titans. Yoddhas review. The contention is regarding how Gill got his hand past the mid way line. The review is successful and that marks another point for Yoddhas.

23-30: A do or die raid for Titans. But, the Yoddhas pick a super tackle from that play.

23-28: Narwal has a do or die point to score. He huffs back and forth before he is brought down by the Titans defence.

22-28: Sumit gets down Desai and that completes a super tackle for Yoddhas.

22-26: Mahipal firing here! Ankit got a lunge in but he goes under Mahipal. The raider had a bonus point, a touch on Parvesh and a third point as well as he just about held on to the lobby area while crossing the half way line.

22-23: Desai responds and gets the team back to within one point.

21-23: Mahipal completes a successful raid.

21-22: A superb raid by Desai. A one point game as Desai completes a Super 10.

19-22: Vishal and Mohsen combine to bring down Pardeep Narwal. Just three point remain.

18-22: Vinay gets a tag on Gurdeep to cut the deficit by another point.

17-22: A do or die raid from Gill but he is brought down. Titans get another super tackle but Parvesh had stepped out of bounds which gets a point to Yoddhas too.

Half Time: The two super tackles in the dying minutes of the first period have brought some hope to Titans. It has again been on to Desai to get the time firing. On the other end, Gill has been stellar for the Yoddhas. He has a total of nine points which includes a five point raid.

15-21: Two more points off a super tackle by the Titans. Rohit Tomar is the raider sent out.

13-21: Desai’s stay on the mat is short lived as Sumit tackles him and sends him back to the bench.

13-20: A super tackle by the Titans as they finally get to tackle Surender Gill. That also revives Desai, their main man.

11-20: Mohsen is out on a do or die raid and Ashu brings him down with a sweeping tackle.

11-19: Another piont for U.P. Yoddhas. Tomar gets a tag on Vishal and the game is taking an all too familiar course for the Titans.

11-18: Vinay ventures out on a do or die raid and he fails to convert the chance as Sumit brings him down with a double leg hold.

11-17: Rohit Tomar picks up a raid point and the lead is now six points.

11-16: Desai is brought down on a raid.

11-15: Some pull back from Titans. First they get two points off a Desai raid. Then they bring down Narwal to get another point.

8-15: That is it. Vinay is the last man and on a raid. He is brought down and that is the first all out of the game.

7-12: Another point for UP and Titans is on the verge of an all out.

7-11: My goodness! That is a five point raid from Gill. He just brawls past the Titans defender. There were three other players who had gotten a hand on the raider. Gill collects a bonus too.

7-6: Desai with a bonus point.

6-6: The game continues at a frantic pace and Titans gets the score to parity.

5-6: Surender Gill breaks away from the tackle by Surjeet to get UP ahead.

5-5: Desai is not stopping. He gets another raid point and sends Nitesh to the bench.

4-5: Surender Gill gets a two point raid for Yoddhas.

4-3: Desai gets another point.

3-3: Narwal responds swiftly with a tag on Vinay.

3-2: Desai with a running hand touch on Sumit.

2-2: Scores level as Surender Gill lands a foot behind the bonus point line.

2-1: Gill gets the first point for U.P. with a tag on Mohsen.

2-0: Back to back bonus point raids by Siddharth Desai.

1-0: Desai gets the Titans underway with a bonus point.

The previous encounter

The first game between Telugu Titans and the U.P. Yoddhas this season was a one-sided match. The Telugu Titans were thrashed 24-43 by the Yoddhas.

Lineups

Titans: Vinay, Surjeet, Parvesh, Mohsen, Siddharth, Ankit, Vishal

Yoddhas: Narwal, Gurdeep, Ashu, Surender, Rohit, Nitesh, Sumit

Head to Head Record

Played: 11 | Telugu Titans: 2 | U.P. Yoddhas: 7 | Tie: 2

U.P. Yoddhas Form

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 34-32

Lost 23-30 to U Mumba

Lost 42-44 to Dabang Delhi

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 44-37

Lost 45-51 to Gujarat Giants

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 41-24

Lost 29-34 Patna Pirates

Beat Telugu Titans 43-24

Lost 31-40 to Puneri Paltan

Drew 36-36 with Haryana Steelers

Drew 41-41 with Bengal Warriors

Beat Haryana Steelers 40-34

Telugu Titans Form

Lost 34-29 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 25-45 to Bengal Warriors

Beat Patna Pirates 30-21

Lost 26-46 to Dabang Delhi

Lost 25-26 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 27-51 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 24-43 to Haryana Steelers

Lost 19-30 to Gujarat Giants

Lost 24-43 to UP Yoddhas

Lost 37-40 to U Mumba

Lost 31-39 to Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 33-40 to Dabang Delhi

PREVIEW

Telugu Titans

Telugu Titans has endured a difficult season having won just once and suffered 11 losses in Season 9. Siddharth Desai has been the lead raider for the Titans with 81 raid points. There has been a lack of support for Baahubali in offence though as Vinay (34 raid points) and Monu Goyat (31 raid points) haven’t managed to get themselves going on a consistent basis. Defensively, the likes of Vishal Bhardwaj (22 tackle points), Parvesh Bhainswal (19 tackle points) and Surjeet Singh (14 tackle points) will know that they can do much better.

Catch up on all the acttions of week 5 of PKL 9 in Sportstar’s weekly recap stream. Check out this week’s analysis here:

UP Yoddhas

U.P. Yoddhas, on the other hand, will head into this match with a lot of confidence after winning last night. They will once again depend on their raiding duo of Surender Gill (118 raid points) and Pardeep Narwal (109 raid points) to do most of the work in attack although Rohit Tomar (31 raid points) has shown his raiding prowess in the last few games for them. On the defensive front, the trio of Ashu Singh, Sumit and Nitesh Kumar have been their top performers. While Ashu Singh managed 36 tackle points in Season 9, Sumit and Nitesh Kumar have scored 29 and 22 tackle points respectively.

SQUADS

Telugu Titans Raiders: Abhishek Singh, Monu Goyat, Siddharth Sirish Desai, Rajnish, Ankit Beniwal, Vinay. Defenders: Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Vishal Bhardwaj, Adarsh T, Ravinder Pahal, Vijay Kumar, Mohit, Mohit Pahal. Muhammed Shihas S, Palla Ramakrishna, Prince D, Ankit, Nitin. All-Rounders: Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari, K Hanumanthu, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Ravinder. U.P. Yoddhas Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Nitin Tomar, James Namaba Kamweti, Rathan K, Gulveer Singh, Durgesh Kumar, Anil Kumar, Rohit Tomar, Aman, Mahipal, Rathan K Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Abozar Mohajer Mighani, Shubham Kumar, Babu Murugasan, Jaideep, Sumit, Ashu Singh All-Rounders: Nehal Desai, Nitin Panwar, Gurdeep

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Telugu Titans vs U.P. Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Saturday, November 12.