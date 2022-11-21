Tamil Thalaivas 25-21 Bengal Warriors Live, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Thalaivas maintain lead; 4 point deficit for Bengal with 10 minutes to go

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors game.

The scores will read as Tamil vs Bengal:

TIME-OUT!

25-21 A bonus for Maninder in the do-or-die raid.

25-20 Ajinkya Pawar in the do-or-die raid and picks up the touchpoint of Satpal.

24-20 Maninder Singh in the raid and he gets a bonus along with the touchpoint of Abhishek.

24-18 Narender in the raid and goes in the lobby but one of the defender also goes out but the refs have given the verdict in the favour of Bengal and considered Narender as out but Tamil reviews this one and there we go. It is a successful one as Tamil snatch a point back as one point being awarded to both teams.

23-17 A bonus for Maninder Singh.

23-16 Deepak Hooda in the do-or-die raid and he has been tackled by Sahil Gulia.

22-16 Ajinkya Pawar in the raid and Nada is the man again to tackle him for a point.

22-15 Narender jumps above a defender to escape but here comes Surender Nada who hold and thumps him down.

22-14 Wow, this is brilliant block by Sagar to hold Deepak from back and tackle him and deny him a point from the do-or-die raid.

21-14 Himanshu Singh in the do-or-die raid and he almost consumes 25 seconds without getting a point and the defence pounces on him to tackle him for a point.

HALFTIME!

21-13 Sagar tackles Manoj Gowda.

19-13 A bonus for Narender.

18-13 M. Abishek tackles Maninder Singh for a point.

17-13 Bonus for Maninder Singh.

17-12 Vaibhaj Garje tackles Himashu Singh who almost did it for Tamil here as his hands were inches close to the midline.

17-11 Manoj Gowda takes the bonus before succumbing to the defence of Tamil. Pawar is the one who gets the point of Manoj in defence and with this Bengal has been send out with an all-out and they will come all-in looking to hunt Tamil down.

14-10 Ajinkya Pawar in the do-or-die raid and he gets rid off Vaibhav Garje and left Bengal stranded with Manoj Gowda in the mat.

13-10 Maninder Singh in the do-or-die raid and he has been tackled by Sagar.

12-10 Ajinkya Pawar in the raid and he gets a tag on Balaji D.

11-10 Manoj Gowda in the raid and he touches Sahil and Tamil has almost lost all of the lead to Bengal here.

11-9 Balaji D with a stupendous hold SUPER TACKLED Narender for two points here.

11-7 Manoj Gowda in the raid and he gets Saga along with a bonus point.

11-5 Narender gets Shubham Shinde in the do-or-die raid.

10-5 Mohit tackles Deepak Hooda who came in the do-or-die raid.

9-5 Ajinkya Pawar in the raid and he gets Surender Nada.

7-5 Abhishek dashes Maninder out for his point.

6-5 Surender Nada tackles the man in form for Tamil, Narender goes out.

6-4 A bonus for Maninder Singh.

6-3 Sahil Gulia tackles Shrikant Jadhav to send him out of the mat.

5-3 Bonus for Narender.

4-3 Shrikant in the raid and he gets a tag on Mohit.

4-2 Narender in the raid and it is a multi- point raid for him as he takes a bonus plus the touchpoint of Shubham Shinde.

2-2 Narender gets the revenge of Sahil and he picks up the dangerous looking Maninder via a toe touch.

1-2 Maninder in the raid and he get the point of Sahil Gulia.

1-1 A bonus for Narender to start the game.

0-1 Maninder in the first raid and Abhishek tries to hold him near the midline and in the process, his right leg goes across the midline, a point to start for Maninder and Bengal.

Toss Update

Tamil Thalaivas team won the toss and selected court, Bengal will raid first.

Players to watch out for

Tamil Thalaivas: Sahil Gulia

Bengal Warriors: Shrikant Jadhav

Lineups Out!

Tamil Thalaivas: M Abhishek, Narender, Sagar, Ajinkya Pawar, Himanshu Singh, Mohit, Sahil Gulia

Bengal Warriors: Shrikant Jadhav, Vaibhav Garje, Maninder Singh, Balaji D, Shubham Singh, Deepak Hooda, Surender Nada

Previous Encounter

Bengal Warriors drew 41-41 with Tamil Thalaivas in the previous encounter on 2nd November.

Watch Maninder Singh’s heroics in the 41-41 tie in the 1st leg of Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas:

Head-to-Head record

Played: 11 | Tamil Thalaivas: 1 | Bengal Warriors: 9 | Tied: 1

Tamil Thalaivas Form

Drew 31-31 vs Gujarat Giants

Lost 22-27 vs Haryana Steelers

Lost 32-39 vs U Mumba

Beat Patna Pirates 33-32

Lost 28-45 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 24-41 to UP Yoddhas

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 38-27

Beat Dabang Delhi 49-39

Tied 41-41 to Bengal Warriors

Beat Telugu Titans 39-31

Beat Puneri Paltan 35-34

Lost 34-35 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 34-40 to Bengaluru Bulls

Draw 33-33 with Patna Pirates

Bengal Warriors Form

Lost 41-33 to Haryana Steelers

Beat Telugu Titans 45-25

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 42-33

Beat Patna Pirates 54-26

Lost 24-39 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 25-27 to Puneri Paltan

Beat Dabang Delhi 35-30

Lost to U Mumba 25-36

Tied 41-41 to Tamil Thalaivas

Beat Gujarat Giants 45-40

Tied 41-41 to U.P. Yoddhas

Beat Gujarat Giants 46-27

Lost 27-43 to Puneri Paltan

Beat Telugu Titans 36-28

PREVIEW

Tamil Thalaivas

Tamil Thalaivas has five wins, six losses and three ties in Season 9. Narender has been the main match-winner in the offence for the Thalaivas with 149 raid points. Ajinkya Pawar and Himanshu Singh have contributed 53 and 31 raid points respectively and will want to do better. In defence, the Thalaivas’ captain Sagar has been the biggest asset for the team with 38 tackle points and he has received support from Sahil Gulia who has scored 34 tackle points. M. Abishek has also chipped in for the Thalaivas with 26 tackle points.

Catch up on all the action from week 6 of PKL 9 in Sportstar’s weekly recap stream. Check out the analysis here:

Bengal Warriors

Meanwhile, Bengal Warriors has seven wins, five losses and two ties so far. Maninder Singh has been leading his troops by example. He has scored 159 raid points in this campaign and has been aided by Shrikant Jadhav and Deepak Hooda who have scored 67 and 42 raid points respectively. As far as their defence is concerned, Girish Maruti Ernak has looked rock solid with 40 tackle points. Shubham Shinde and Vaibhav Garje have helped Ernak in defence with 28 and 24 tackle points respectively.

SQUADS

TAMIL THALAIVAS Raiders: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Sachin, Himanshu Narwal, Himanshu Singh, Narender. Defenders: Sagar, Ankit, M Abhishek, Ashish, Md. Arif Rabbani, Himanshu, Mohit, Sahil Gulia, Arpit Saroha. All-Rounders: Visvanath V, Thanushan Laxmamoha, K Abhimanyu. BENGAL WARRIORS Raiders: Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Akash Pikalmunde, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, R Guhan, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar. Defenders: Girish Ernak, Amit Sheoran, Surender Nada, Parveen Satpal, Shubham Shinde, Soleiman Pahlevani, Sakthivel R, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje. All-Rounders: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Ashish Kumar (Sangwan), Rohit, Balaji D, Vinod Kumar, Manoj Gowda K

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Monday, November 21.