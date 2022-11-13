Tamil Thalaivas 34-40 Bengaluru Bulls Highlights, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Bharat’s Super 10 takes Bulls top of table

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls game.

The scores will read Bulls vs Thalaivas

Follow: Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan, Live

Full Time: That is it for the night! Bulls go top of the top. They overtake Puneri Paltan thanks to some stellar raiding by Bharat. Neeraj Narwal too chipped in with handy six points while Saurabh got a High Five. Narender was as usual on song for Tamil Thalaivas and got a Super 10 but he did not get any support. Tamil has now lost two games and today fails to capitalise on the chance to enter the Top 6.

That was the last raid of the game as the next two go empty! The Southern Derby goes the way of Bengaluru Bulls. The second straight defeat for Tamil Thalaivas.

40-34: Bharat fails to convert a do-or-die raid as Sahil Gulia stops him from jumping over him. That’s a super tackle as well.

40-32: The Bulls lead grows further as they get down Narender.

39-32: This time Himanshu ventures on a raid and Saurabh and More absolutely clatter him down.

38-32: Pawar is up against three defenders and they are able to get him down on the mat. A super tackle and that is two points. Are the Bulls pulling away with this?

Time Out!

36-32: Sachin Narwal is out on raid and he gets the bonus. He follows it up with another point as he gets a tag on Abishek. Another error by the defender.

Time Out!

Oh No! Scrap that last update. The raider has been deemed safe as Aman had gone out of bounds before the tackle. The score is 34-32!

36-31: Himanshu is brought down by the three Bulls defenders on the mat. A super tackle and that is a massive boost for the Bulls.

34-31: A bonus is awarded to Bulls and Tamil Thalaivas reviews. The replay shows a very close call and the decision is upheld.

33-31: Himanshu with another point for the men in yellow.

33-30: Thalaivas finally catch Bharat. A tackle from Abishek.

33-29: Himanshu gets a tag on Saurabh to get the deficit back to four points.

33-28: Another bonus raid point for Bharat. He is so important for the Bulls.

32-28: Bharat is revived from the last point and he straight up gets a bonus point.

31-28: Narender is out for a do-or-die raid and he is tackled to the ground by Aman’s double leg hold.

Time Out! Just under 10 minutes to go in the contest.

30-28: Bharat is brought down his raid and he has to be tackled down by the entire unit. He gets a bonus though.

29-27: The refs give one point to Bulls for a toe touch, but it should have been another one for a bonus. Bulls review. A long video replay for the decision finds that the raider had stepped into the lobby before the touch. The final verdict is one point each.

28-26: Narender with a point for Thalaivas as they try to comeback again.

28-25: And just like that, Thalaivas are all out! It’s been a crazy five minutes of play. Bharat was the raider as he tags the last two players on the Tamil defence.

24-25: Sachin with a bonus point but the Thalaivas are still on danger of getting all out.

24-24: Bharat completes his Super 10 and the scores are level.

23-24: Pawar is brought down from Mayur’s tackle.

22-24: Bulls get another point from Sachin’s raid. Abishek’s error for Thalaivas.

21-24: A bonus point is won by Ajinkya Pawar.

21-23: A do-or-die raid for Himanshu and he is thwarted to the mat by a tackle from Mayur. But he got a bonus point.

20-22: Sachin gets a bonus point for Bulls.

19-22: Bharat is ushered to mat by Sahil. Thalaivas picking up from where they left.

19-21: Narender is brought down by Saurabh but not before he gets a bonus point.

18-20: Bharat starts the second half and Narender of all people gets the tackle.

Half Time: That’s some stellar recovery by the Tamil Thalaivas. The defence has led the recovery. The last raid by Neeraj reduced the Bulls deficit from four-points to just one but the momentum is still with Thalaivas. Nicely set for the second half.

18-19: Bulls too have a do-or-die raid and Neeraj gets two touch points along with a bonus point. What a massive raid. He got tags on Himanshu and Sagar.

15-19: Narender has a do-or-die raid at his hands and he yet again gets a point with a tag on Saurabh.

Just under two minutes remain

15-18: Thalaivas with two more points. First, Narender gets a bonus then the defence gets a tackle on Bharat.

15-16: That’s it! Bulls are out. It is 1-1. The raider fails to get a bonus which means Thalaivas are in the lead.

15-13: Narender gets another raid point and Bulls are just one man now. An all out imminent.

15-12: Bharat is finally brought down. He was on a do-or-die raid but is stopped. Mohit with the tackle.

15-11: Narender is up against four defenders and he uses a dubki to evade a tackle. Just a point though.

15-10: Himanshu gives away a silly point on the very next raid to help Bulls fight mounting pressure.

14-10: Narender steps up for the do-or-die raid and he prices out two points. That should help the Thalaivas get some momentum.

14-8: Thalaivas defence with a point. Himashu stops Neeraj’s raid.

14-7: This time Pawar gets past Saurabh to send him to the bench.

14-6: There is no stopping Bharat. Eighth raid point for the raider.

13-6: Mahender goes for a lunge tackle on Pawar but the raider skips past him to reach home.

13-5: Narender is brought down again by an ankle hold from Saurabh.

12-5: Tamil defence continues to leak points as Bharat gets in another successful raid.

11-5: Pawar pulls a point for Thalaivas on a do-or-die raid.

11-4: Bharat gets a running hand touch on Mohit to win a point for Bulls.

10-4: Thalaivas defence finally gets a tackle in as they bring down Neeraj.

10-3: A bnous point off the raid by Bharat.

9-3: That is it! Thalaivas all out! Sachin was the man on raid and he just collects a bonus.

6-2: Two points for Bulls. The first tag was won by the raider Bharat but the second tag was gifted by the Tamil team. Thalaivas staring at an all out.

4-2: Ajinkya Pawar almost makes it back but he dragged back by Saurabh.

3-2: Bulls take the lead as they bring down Narender with an ankle hold.

2-2: Bharat gets the Bulls off the mark with a tag on Sahil and Himanshu.

0-2: Another point for Thalaivas as Vikash is tackled down on the first raid.

0-1: Thalaivas start the game with the first raid. Narender is the man who steps up and straight away gets a point.

The players are making their way on the centre. The match to begin shortly.

U Mumba wins

U Mumba, riding on the brilliance of Guman Singh, has beaten Patna Pirates 45-33. This ends Patna’s five-game unbeaten run in the competition.

Bengaluru Bulls 45-28 Tamil Thalaivas

The last meeting between these teams earlier this season was dominated by Bengaluru Bulls as Vikash Khandola and Bharat dominated a hapless Thalaivas side. Today’s match should be much closer given the resurgence in the Tamil camp.

Here’s how the two teams lineup today

Thalaivas: Narender, Abishek, Mohit, Himanshu, Ajinkya, Sagar, Sahil

Bulls: Vikash, Mayur, Mahender, Bharat, Neeraj, Saurabh, Aman

U Mumba leading

In the first game of the day, U Mumba is leading Patna Pirates by a score of 24-18 with 10 minutes left to play.

Key Players

Tamil Thalaivas: Sagar

Bengaluru Bulls: Neeraj Narwal

Head to Head Record

Played: 11 | Tamil: 2 | Bengaluru: 9 | Tied: 0

Bengaluru Bulls Form

Beat Telugu Titans 34-29

Beat Puneri Paltan 41-39

Lost 33-42 to Bengal Warriors

Lost 37-44 to UP Yoddhas

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 45-28

Beat U Mumba 42-32

Drew 31-31 with Patna Pirates

Beat Dabang Delhi 47-43

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-31

Lost 27-29 to Haryana Steelers

Lost 44-46 to Gujarat Giants

Beat Haryana Steelers 36-33

Tamil Thalaivas Form

Drew 31-31 vs Gujarat Giants

Lost 22-27 vs Haryana Steelers

Lost 32-39 vs U Mumba

Beat Patna Pirates 33-32

Lost 28-45 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 24-41 to UP Yoddhas

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 38-27

Beat Dabang Delhi 49-39

Tied 41-41 to Bengal Warriors

Beat Telugu Titans 39-31

Beat Puneri Paltan 35-34

Lost 34-35 to Puneri Paltan

PREVIEW

Tamil Thalaivas

Despite a narrow defeat in its last outing, Tamil Thalaivas will believe in itself and has been in good form of late. They have five wins, five losses and two ties so far, and you can rest assured that they will be keen to avenge their defeat to the Bulls from earlier in the campaign. To beat the Bulls, they will need their lead raider Narender (125 raid points) to fire on all cylinders, while Ajinkya Pawar (42 raid points) and Himanshu Singh (26 raid points) will need to support him. As far as their defence goes, Sagar has been their best tackler with 36 tackle points. Sahil Gulia and M. Abishek have also played their part in defence with 27 and 25 tackle points respectively.

Catch up on all the acttions of week 5 of PKL 9 in Sportstar’s weekly recap stream. Check out this week’s analysis here:

Bengaluru Bulls

Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, are near the summit of the standings with seven wins, four losses and a tie in Season 9. They will be hoping that Bharat can continue demonstrating his fine attacking form this season as he looks to add to his 129 raid points. Bharat will be hoping for support in the attack from Viskah Kandola (76 raid points) and Neeraj Narwal (40 raid points). In defence, Saurabh Nandal has been on top of his game and has accounted for 39 tackle points. He has been aided in defence by Mahender Singh (24 tackle points) and Aman (23 tackle points).

SQUADS

TAMIL THALAIVAS Raiders: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Sachin, Himanshu Narwal, Himanshu Singh, Narender. Defenders: Sagar, Ankit, M Abhishek, Ashish, Md. Arif Rabbani, Himanshu, Mohit, Sahil Gulia, Arpit Saroha. All-Rounders: Visvanath V, Thanushan Laxmamoha, K Abhimanyu. BENGALURU BULLS Raiders: Vikash Kandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, More G B, Harmanjit Singh, Nageshor Tharu, Lal Mohar Yadav, Harmanjeet Singh, Defenders: Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Rajnesh, Yash Hooda, Naik, Rohit Kumar., Sudhakar Krishant All-Rounders: Rahul Khatik, Sachin Narwal, Rajesh Narwal, Narender Hooda

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Sunday, November 13.