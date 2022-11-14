Bengal Warriors 27-43 Puneri Paltan Highlights, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Puneri Paltan back to top spot with 16 point win over Bengal Warriors

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan game.

The first encounter is underway, scores will read as, Bengal vs Puneri:

FULL-TIME UPDATE: Puneri Paltan beat Bengal Warriors 43-27.

27-43 Shubham Shinde tackles Mohit Goyat in the do-or-die raid.

26-43 Maninder has been thumped down in this raid by Gaurav Khatri.

TIME-OUT!

26-42 Maninder gets Sombir this time, and it seems only Maninder can get points against mighty Puneri.

25-42 Maninder gets two points in the raid, and Fazel Atrachali and Abinesh Nadarajan go out.

23-42 Aslam gets his 9th point, and Suyog Gaikar goes out.

23-41 Bonus for Maninder Singh.

22-41 Akash Shinde gets a SUPER RAID, a four-point raid! Balaji D, Surender Nada, Vaibhav Garje and Manoj Gowda goes out altogether.

TIME-OUT!

22-37 Maninder Singh completes his Super 10 with the point of Sanket Sawant.

21-37 Maninder Singh gets Fazel Atrachali’s point.

20-37 Sombir tackles Ajinkya Kapre.

20-36 Surender Nada sends Mohit out with his classic ankle hold.

19-36 Maninder Singh in the raid and gets the point of Aslam Inamdar.

18-36 Mohit Goyat comes back with a multi-point raid and takes Vaibhav Garje and Shubham Shinde.

18-34 Ajinkya Kapre tackled by Gaurav Khatri.

18-33 Shumbham Shinde initiates a tackle of Akash Shinde in the do-or-die raid, and Balaji joins his compatriot to usher him out.

TIME-OUT!

17-33 Maninder gets a third straight point. Sombir is the prey this time.

16-33 Bonus for Maninder Singh.

15-33 Abinesh Nadarajan has been sent out as Maninder Singh touches him in the raid.

14-33 Aslam in the raid and Shubham Shinde surrender, and with this Puneri has inflicted a third all-out on the Warriors.

14-30 Manoj Gowda in the do-or-die raid, and Akash Shinde tackles him.

14-29 Aslam jumps and escapes to touch Balaji in the do-or-die raid.

14-28 Bonus for Manoj Gowda.

13-28 Mohit Goyat in the do-or-die raid and touches Girish for a point.

13-27 Shrikant Jadhav is in the do-or-die raid and has been sent to the benches. Sombir takes him out.

13-26 Aslam, with a brilliant presence of mind, touches Maninder on a pursuit.

13-25 Aslam gets a toe touch on Deepak and initiates the points scoring in the second half.

HALF-TIME!

13-24 Maninder comes in the raid and gets Abhinesh’s tag to send him out and end the first half with a point.

12-24 Sakthivel R surrendered against Mohit as Puneri Paltan inflicts a second all-out just before the end of the first half.

12-21 This is A weird move from Bengal as they did not go for a substitution and sent defender Vaibhav Garje in the do-or-die raid, he takes the bonus but has been ushered off the mat by Aslam.

11-20 Mohit Goyat in the raid and gets two points in the form of Deepak Hooda and Balaji D.

11-18 Maninder in the raid and Fazel tackle him to get his revenge this time.

11-17 Aslam, in the raid and gets the point of Girish Maruti Ernak with the running hand touch. Puneri is making it tough for Bengal once again.

11-16 Fazel in the act as he tackles Shrikant Jadhav.

11-15 Bonus for Akash Shinde.

11-14 Maninder Singh in the clean-up act as he takes both Fazel Atrachali and Sombir to inflict an all-out back on the Paltan to reduce the gap to a mere 3 points.

7-14 Pankaj Mohite got trapped by the defence of Bengal to get out in the do-or-die raid.

6-14 Shrikant in the do-or-die raid and he tags Aslam Inamdar.

5-14 A bonus for Akash, but Balaji D tackles him to send him out of the mat.

4-13 Maninder Singh gets his first point in the game in the name of Sanket Sawant.

3-13 Shrikant Jadhav tackles Mohit this time.

2-13 Akash Shinde gets Sakthivel R this time.

2-12 Shrikant Jadhav in the do-or-die raid, and he picks up the tag of Mohit Goyat.

1-12 Akash Shinde in the raid, and takes Deepak Hooda for a point to increase the lead to 11 points.

1-11 Maninder Singh has been ushered off, and he has been tackled thrice in his three raids, the second time by Abinesh Nadarajan.

1-10 Girish Maruti Ernak surrendered against Aslam which means Puneri has inflicted an all-out on the Bengal Warriors within the first 5 minutes.

1-7 Abinesh Nadarajantackles Rohit to leave Bengal with one man left on the mat.

1-6 Mohit Goyat takes Sakthivel R, and Deepak Hooda in the do-or-die raid.

1-4 Maninder fails to come back twice safely in two raids as he has been thumped down.

1-3 Deepak opens the account of Bengal as he takes the touchpoint of Sanket Sawant who attempts a tackle on Deepak very close to the midline.

0-3 Shrikant Jadhav goes in the raid, and he goes in the lobby and has to go out as Puneri now leads with 3-0.

0-2 Aslam Inamdar is in the raid, and he quickly comes back with a tag on Balaji.

0-1 Maninder in the first raid, and Abhinesh ushered him off the mat to open an account for the Paltan.

Toss Update

Puneri won the toss, Bengal to raid first.

Players to watch out for

Bengal Warriors: Shrikant Jadhav

Puneri Paltan: Mohit Goyat

Lineups Out!

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Vaibhav Garje, Balaji D, Deepak Hooda, Shrikant Jadhav, Sakthivel R, Girish Ernak

Puneri Paltan: Aslam Inamdar, Sanket Sawant, Abhinesh Nadarajan, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde, Sombir, Fazel Atrachali

Players to watch out for

Matches Played: 17 | Bengal: 8 | Puneri: 8 | Tied: 1

Bengal Warriors Form

Lost 41-33 to Haryana Steelers

Beat Telugu Titans 45-25

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 42-33

Beat Patna Pirates 54-26

Lost 24-39 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 25-27 to Puneri Paltan

Beat Dabang Delhi 35-30

Lost to U Mumba 25-36

Tied 41-41 to Tamil Thalaivas

Beat Gujarat Giants 45-40

Tied 41-41 to U.P. Yoddhas

Beat Gujarat Giants 46-27

Puneri Paltan Form

Drew 34-34 with Patna Pirates

Lost 39-41 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 37-47 to Gujarat Giants

Beat U Mumba 30-28

Beat Telugu Titans 26-25

Beat Bengal Warriors 27-25

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 32-24

Drew 27-27 to Haryana Steelers

Beat Dabang Delhi 43-38

Beat U Mumba 40-31

Lost 34-35 to Tamil Thalaivas

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 35-34

Lost 33-34 to U Mumba

PREVIEW

Bengal Warriors

Bengal Warriors will be confident as they head into this game after a big win in its previous match. The Maninder Singh-led side has six wins, four losses and two ties. Maninder Singh has been the Warriors’ star on the raiding front with 133 raid points. Shrikant Jadhav and Deepak Hooda have also been solid performers in offence with 59 and 40 raid points respectively. Regarding defence, Girish Maruti Ernak has been their top defender with 36 tackle points. Vaibhav Garje and Shubham Shinde have also played their part with 24 and 23 tackle points respectively.

Puneri Paltan

Puneri Paltan, on the other hand, will look to give its fans something to cheer about with a win in their last game of the Pune leg. They have seven wins, four losses and two ties so far. The young duo of Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat have been doing well in Season 9 and have scored 95 and 90 raid points respectively. Akash Shinde has also looked good with his 61 raid points. Fazel Atrachali has led his troops brilliantly with 35 tackle points in defence. He has been complemented by Sombir and Sanket Sawant who have made their presence felt with 23 and 16 tackle points respectively.

SQUADS

Bengal Warriors Raiders: Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Akash Pikalmunde, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, R Guhan, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar. Defenders: Girish Ernak, Amit Sheoran, Surender Nada, Parveen Satpal, Shubham Shinde, Soleiman Pahlevani, Sakthivel R, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje. All-Rounders: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Ashish Kumar (Sangwan), Rohit, Balaji D, Vinod Kumar, Manoj Gowda K Puneri Paltan Raiders: Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Saurabh Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Akash Chaudhary, Badal Taqdir Singh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, D Mahindraprasad, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Gaurav Khatri All-Rounders: Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Govind Gurjar, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Monday, November 14.