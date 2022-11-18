Bengal Warriors 36-28 Telugu Titans Highlights, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Maninder’s Super 12 helps Warriors run away with second half

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the Bengal Warriors game.

Full Time: The Warriors pull away in the second half and that allows them an entry back into the Top 6. The team stays in hunt for the Playoffs thanks to yet another Super 10 by Maninder. Telugu Titans fall to their 14th loss of the season. They were in the hunt in the first half but fell behind and couldn’t maintain the momentum.

The second game is underway, scores will read as Bengal vs Telugu:

36-28: Maninder has a do or die raid but he is brought down in the last play of the game.

36-27: Another point for Titans as Abhishek Singh beats a double leg hold tackle and return back.

36-26: A bonus point is collected by Abhishek Singh.

36-25: Titans get two points as Abhishek crawls back while being pulled back. Warriors review but that is unsuccessful.

36-23: Deepak Hooda ventures into the opponent territory for a do-or-die raid and he picks up a tag on Parvesh.

Warriors now might be resorting to the do-or-die raid strategy.

35-23: A 12 point lead now as Desai is thwarted to the mat by a tackle from Shinde.

34-23: Maninder gets a point with a running touch on VInay.

33-23: Desai sets out on a raid and he gets a point - a bonus.

Time Out!

33-22: Bengal inflicts another all out on Titans. Parvesh committed to the tackle but Maninder is able to get past the defence.

29-22: A bonus and a touch point for Titans.

29-20: Another point for Warriors by Maninder.

28-20: Two point raid by by Shrikant and that extends their lead to eight points.

26-20: A do or die raid for Mohsen and he is brought down by Ashish after he collects the bonus

Back after the time out.

Time Out!

25-19: A do-or-die raid for Deepak Hooda and he is caught too slow by the defence. Ankit scores the tackle point.

25-18: Desai is picked up by Girish and guided out of the mat.

24-18: Another bonus for Titans. Desai keeping the team in the hunt.

24-17: Maninder with another point with a toe touch on Parvesh.

23-17: Desai picks up the bonus point.

23-16: Bengal Warriors collect another point as Maninder gets a running hand touch on his raid.

22-16: Desai is ushered out on a do-or-die raid but the Titans are convinced that Desai made it back. They review and the replays are in favour of Telugu Titans. The refs are asked to overturn their decision.

22-15: do or die raid for for Bengal. Shrikant is the raider and is brought down by Mohsen.

22-14: Bengal are running away with the points. Desai is brought down on a raid by Girish Ernak.

21-14: Bengal gets another point with a tag on Mohsen.

20-14: Adarsh picks up the bonus point but is to able to get a touch point. Bengal get the tackle in and Telugu Titans are all out.

17-13: Maninder is able to evade the tackle and return with two points.

15-13: Abhishek runs straight into the defence as he tries a dubki.

The Second half is under way.

HALF-TIME!

14-13 Deepak Hooda in the do-or-die raid and he gets the point of Parvesh Bhainswal.

13-13 Abhishek takes the touchpoint of Shubham Shinde to restore parity.

13-12 Parveen Satpal tackles Siddharth Desai.

12-12 Desai gets a tag on Girish to level the scores.

12-11 Ankit and Vishal were involved in the failed attempt to tackle Jadhav but he escapes back with two points to put Bengal in the lead, once again!

10-11 Mohsen in the do-or-die and he has been tackled by Shrikant Jadhav who caught him via a double thigh hold.

9-11 Maninder has been tackled by the defence of Telugu as all seven men were in the tussle to contain mighty Mani.

9-10 Abhishek Singh in the raid and he touches Vaibhav Garje.

9-9 Parvesh tackles Deepak Hooda to restore parity.

9-8 Siddharth Desai goes out of bounds in the do-or-die raid to let Bengal lead once again.

8-8 Maninder Singh in the do-or-die raid and he gets a bonus plus the point of Vishal Bhardwaj.

6-8 Parvesh Bhainswal picked the point of Shrikant Jadhav who came in the do-or-die raid.

6-7 Girish finally gets the point, and he tackles Abhishek Singh.

5-7 Desai touches Vaibhav Garje in the do-or-die raid to double the lead.

5-6 Parvesh Bhainswal tackles Deepak Hooda to put Telugu in the lead once again.

5-5 Deepak Hooda gets Vishal Bhardwaj.

4-5 Maninder gets the point of Mohsen Maghsoudlou yet again.

3-5 A bonus for Abhishek Singh.

3-4 Shrikant Jadhav gets Siddharth Desai’s touchpoint.

1-4 Abhishek Singh gets Girish Maruti Ernak.

1-3 Maninder Singh in the do-or-die raid and gets the point of Mohsen.

0-3 Desai in the raid and Garje attempts to dash him but he touches the midline and he gets two points from Girish and Vaibhav.

0-1 Desai starts the proceedings for Telugu as he gets the bonus on the first attempt.

Toss Update

Telugu Titans won the toss, Bengal to raid first.

Previous Encounter

Bengal Warriors beat Telugu Titans 45-25 in the previous encounter on 9th October.

Players to watch out for

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh

Telugu Titans: Siddharth Desai

Lineups out

Bengal Warriors: Maninder, Vaibhav, Parveen, Deepak, Shrikant, Shubham, Shirish

Telugu Titans: Abhishek, Prince, Parvesh, Mohsen, Siddharth, Ankit, Vishal

Head to Head

Matches Played: 19 | Bengal: 11 | Telugu: 3 | Tied: 5

Telugu Titans Form

Lost 34-29 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 25-45 to Bengal Warriors

Beat Patna Pirates 30-21

Lost 26-46 to Dabang Delhi

Lost 25-26 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 27-51 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 24-43 to Haryana Steelers

Lost 19-30 to Gujarat Giants

Lost 24-43 to UP Yoddhas

Lost 37-40 to U Mumba

Lost 31-39 to Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 33-40 to Dabang Delhi

Lost 31-40 to UP Yoddhas

Lost 38-49 to Bengaluru Bulls

Bengal Warriors Form

Lost 41-33 to Haryana Steelers

Beat Telugu Titans 45-25

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 42-33

Beat Patna Pirates 54-26

Lost 24-39 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 25-27 to Puneri Paltan

Beat Dabang Delhi 35-30

Lost to U Mumba 25-36

Tied 41-41 to Tamil Thalaivas

Beat Gujarat Giants 45-40

Tied 41-41 to U.P. Yoddhas

Beat Gujarat Giants 46-27

Lost 27-43 to Puneri Paltan

PREVIEW

Bengal Warriors

Bengal Warriors has secured six wins, suffered five losses and played out two ties so far. Maninder Singh has been the biggest strength for the Warriors with 147 raid points. The Warriors skipper has got support from Shrikant Jadhav who has amassed 61 raid points. Experienced all-rounder Deepak Hooda has been handy in the offence as well with 41 raid points. As far as the defence is concerned, Girish Maruti Ernak has been an impactful defender for the Warriors with 37 tackle points. Ernak has been aided in defence by Shubham Shinde and Vaibhav Garje who have scored 25 and 24 tackle points respectively.

Catch up on all the acttions of week 6 of PKL 9 in Sportstar’s weekly recap stream. Check out this week’s analysis here:

Telugu Titans

Meanwhile, Telugu Titans has managed one win and suffered 13 losses in the campaign so far and will look for a change in fortunes in front of their fans in Hyderabad. Siddharth Desai has been the most reliable raider for the Titans with 110 raid points. Vinay has chipped in with 37 raid points, while Monu Goyat has scored 32 raid points for them. Their defence looks strong on paper with some well-known defenders in the Titans’ lineup but they haven’t lived up to expectations. Vishal Bhardwaj (28 tackle points), Parvesh Bhainswal (25 tackle points) and Surjeet Singh (17 tackle points) will all look to do better.

SQUADS

BENGAL WARRIORS Raiders: Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Akash Pikalmunde, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, R Guhan, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar. Defenders: Girish Ernak, Amit Sheoran, Surender Nada, Parveen Satpal, Shubham Shinde, Soleiman Pahlevani, Sakthivel R, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje. All-Rounders: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Ashish Kumar (Sangwan), Rohit, Balaji D, Vinod Kumar, Manoj Gowda K TELUGU TITANS Raiders: Abhishek Singh, Monu Goyat, Siddharth Sirish Desai, Rajnish, Ankit Beniwal, Vinay. Defenders: Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Vishal Bhardwaj, Adarsh T, Ravinder Pahal, Vijay Kumar, Mohit, Mohit Pahal. Muhammed Shihas S, Palla Ramakrishna, Prince D, Ankit, Nitin. All-Rounders: Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari, K Hanumanthu, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Ravinder.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Friday, November 18.