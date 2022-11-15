Telugu Titans 38-49 Bengaluru Bulls Highlights, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Bulls jump top of table after winning by 11 points against Titans

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls game.

The second encounter is underway, scores will read Telugu vs Bengaluru:

FULL-TIME UPDATE: Bengaluru Bulls beat Telugu Titans 49-38 to jump at top of the tables.

38-49 Surjeet Singh tackles Neeraj Narwal to deny the Bulls from touching 50 points in this game as the full-time whistle blows.

37-49 Siddarth Desai takes his 18th point from this match, he gets a tag on Sudhakar Krishan.

36-49 Neeraj Narwal in the raid and he takes Parvesh Bhainswal.

36-48 Adarsh T has been tackled this time in the raid and substitute, Sudhakar Krishant tackles him.

36-47 Adarsh t in the raid and takes Saurabh Nandal.

35-47 Finally something to salvage for the Titans as they tackled Bharat with a three-man defence, a super tackle to its name.

33-47 Neeraj tackles Vinay this time.

33-46 Abhishek Singh in the raid and Aman thumps him down.

33-45 Siddarth Desai has been tackled by Aman.

32-43 Neeraj Narwal takes Vishal Bhardwaj along with a bonus.

TIME-OUT!

32-41 Neeraj Narwal takes Aman along with a bonus and the lead remains at 9 points.

32-38 Abhishek Singh gets Saurabh Nandal in the raid.

31-38 Neeraj Narwal in the raid and he touches Surjeet Singh.

31-37 Desai in the raid and he touches Ran Singh.

30-37 Surjeet tackles the big man1 Bharat.

29-37 Abhishek Singh gets the toe touch of Aman.

28-37 Siddharth Desai has been tackled this time. Neeraj Narwal gets the point.

28-36 Bonus for Bharat.

28-35 Desai gets Mahender Singh in this raid, his 15th point in the game.

27-35 Desai, the lone wolf from the Titans, gets two touchpoints. Aman and Mayur Kadam has to go out on the bench.

25-35 Vikash comes in the raid and he touches Srujeet this time.

TIME-OUT!

25-34 Surjeet has been tackled after allowing him to take a bonus point.

24-31 Bharat takes Parvesh to reduce Titans with only Surjeet in the court.

24-30 Neeraj Narwal has tackled Abhishek Singh in the do-or-die raid.

24-29 15th point for Bharat as he takes Vijay Kumar.

24-28 Mahender Singh dashed Desai out.

24-27 Bharat in the raid and gets two points in the name of Vishal Bhardwaj and Vinay.

24-25 Siddharth Desai gets Aman’s point in the raid.

23-25 Bonus for Bharat.

23-24 Bonus for Desai.

22-24 Bharat in the clean-up act and he takes the two men to inflict an all-out on Telugu.

22-20 Vinay gets a bonus.

21-20 Bharat in the raid, takes Vishal.

21-19 Vikash Kandola in the do-or-die raid in front of the duo of Vishal-Vijay and they did tackle him and it is a Super tackle.

19-19 Monu Goyat in the do-or-die raid and has been tackled by the defence.

HALF-TIME!

19-18 Abhishek Singh in the do-or-die raid, gets a bonus before getting succumbed to the defence of Bengal.

18-17 Vishal Bhardwaj finally does something in the defence as he tackles Bharat and it is a SUPER TACKLE.

16-17 Desai gets a tag on Mahender Singh

15-17 Bharat takes Surjeet Singh

15-15 Siddarth in return gets Mayur Kadam.

14-15 Bharat takes Ankit in the raid.

14-14 Abhishek is in the raid and he has been tackled by Saurabh Nandal.

14-13 Neeraj Narwal goes out of bounds in the raid and a point to the Titans.

13-13 A bonus for Siddharth Desai.

12-13 A below-average defending from the Titans as Bharat gets an easy touch on Surjeet Singh.

12-12 A bonus for Bharat.

12-11 Monu Goyat in the raid and he gets a tag on Mayur Kadam.

11-11 Bharat takes Ankit in return.

11-10 Siddharth Desai takes Saurabh Nandal in the do-or-die raid.

10-10 Telugu making error after error in defence, they gave the touchpoint to Vikash Kandola but hold on! He went out in the lobby so the verdict has been reversed.

9-10 Parvesh Bhainswal made an error and Neeraj Narwal takes full advantage of it by taking his point in the raid.

9-9 Bharat gets a tag on Ankit in the do-or-die raid.

9-8 Abhishek Singh in the do-or-die raid, has been tackled by Aman.

9-7 Abhishek Singh acts up in the defence as well, he tackles Vikash Kandola for a point.

8-7 Abhishek Singh in the raid touches Mayur Kadam.

7-7 A bonus for Bharat in return.

7-6 A bonus for Desai.

6-6 Vikash Kandola in the raid and touches Vishal Bhardwaj.

6-5 Surjeet tackles and dashed Neeraj Narwal.

5-4 Bonus for Desai.

4-4 Bharat takes the point of Monu Goyat to restore parity.

4-3 A super raid from Desai, he takes two men: Saurabh Nandal and Mahender Singh and a bonus in this raid,

1-3 Neeraj Narwal gets two points in the raid. He takes a bonus along with the touchpoint of Abhishek Singh.

1-1 Siddharth Desai opens the account for Telugu as well in his first raid, he takes Aman.

0-1 Vikash Kandola got off the mark with the touchpoint of Parvesh Bhainswal in the very first raid.

Toss Update

Telugu Ttains won the toss, Bengaluru Bulls will raid first.

PKL Live Update

Jaipur Pink Panthers beat U Mumba 32-22 in the first game.

Previous Encounter

Bengaluru Bulls beat Telugu Titans 34-29 in the previous encounter on 7th October.

Players to watch out for

Telugu Titans: Siddharth Desai

Bengaluru Bulls: Bharat

9:15 PM, IST, Lineups Out!

Telugu Titans: Siddharth Desai, Abhishek Singh, Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Monu, Ankit, Vishal Bhardwaj

Bengaluru Bulls: Bharat, Vikash Kandola, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Aman, Mahender Singh, Mayur Kadam

Head-to-Head Form

Matches Played: 20 | Telugu: 3 | Bengaluru: 13 | Tied: 4

Telugu Titans Form

Lost 34-29 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 25-45 to Bengal Warriors

Beat Patna Pirates 30-21

Lost 26-46 to Dabang Delhi

Lost 25-26 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 27-51 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 24-43 to Haryana Steelers

Lost 19-30 to Gujarat Giants

Lost 24-43 to UP Yoddhas

Lost 37-40 to U Mumba

Lost 31-39 to Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 33-40 to Dabang Delhi

Lost 31-40 to UP Yoddhas

Bengaluru Bulls Form

Beat Telugu Titans 34-29

Beat Puneri Paltan 41-39

Lost 33-42 to Bengal Warriors

Lost 37-44 to UP Yoddhas

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 45-28

Beat U Mumba 42-32

Drew 31-31 with Patna Pirates

Beat Dabang Delhi 47-43

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-31

Lost 27-29 to Haryana Steelers

Lost 44-46 to Gujarat Giants

Beat Haryana Steelers 36-33

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 40-34

PREVIEW

Telugu Titans

Telugu Titans have struggled to add wins to its tally and will be aiming for its second win of the campaign. They are placed at the bottom of the points table with a win and 12 losses so far. With 92 raid points, Siddharth Desai has been the pick of the raiders for the Titans. Vinay and Monu Goyat have contributed with 36 and 31 raid points. As far as the defence is concerned, Vishal Bhardwaj and Parvesh Bhainswal have chipped in with 24 tackle points each. Ankit and Surjeet Singh have amassed 15 and 14 tackle points for the Titans and would look to add good value to the side.

Bengaluru Bulls

Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, will be making its way into this game after a convincing win. They have been one of the strong teams in the competition with eight wins, four losses and a tie. Bharat has shown his brilliance with 143 raid points and has been assisted by Vikash Kandola who has scored 76 raid points. Neeraj Narwal has also played his part with 44 raid points. In defence, Saurabh Nandal is leading the charge for the Bulls with 44 tackle points. Aman and Mahender Singh have been helping hands for Nandal with 25 and 24 tackle points.

SQUADS

TELUGU TITANS Raiders: Abhishek Singh, Monu Goyat, Siddharth Sirish Desai, Rajnish, Ankit Beniwal, Vinay. Defenders: Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Vishal Bhardwaj, Adarsh T, Ravinder Pahal, Vijay Kumar, Mohit, Mohit Pahal. Muhammed Shihas S, Palla Ramakrishna, Prince D, Ankit, Nitin. All-Rounders: Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari, K Hanumanthu, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Ravinder. BENGALURU BULLS Raiders: Vikash Kandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, More G B, Harmanjit Singh, Nageshor Tharu, Lal Mohar Yadav, Harmanjeet Singh, Defenders: Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Rajnesh, Yash Hooda, Naik, Rohit Kumar., Sudhakar Krishant All-Rounders: Rahul Khatik, Sachin Narwal, Rajesh Narwal, Narender Hooda

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Tuesday, November 15.