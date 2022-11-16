Patna Pirates 33-33 Tamil Thalaivas Highlights, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Narender led Tamil Thalaivas to share spoils with Patna Pirates

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas game.

The scores will read as Patna vs Tamil:

FULL-TIME UPDATE: Patna Pirates draw 31-31 with Tamil Thalaivas

33-33 Narender goes in the last raid of the match and he comes back after touching the white line, it is anti-climatic as the game has ended in the tie!

33-33 Narender initiates an ankle hold on Rohit and Sagar helps him to tackle for a point and restore parity with 45 seconds to go.

33-32 Narender goes in the raid and he takes the point of Sunil with a toe touch.

33-31 Ajinkya Pawar has been tackled and Patna leads with two points.

32-31 Sachin gets Sagar in the raid this time.

31-31 Narender gets Monu’s point to restore parity.

31-30 Rohit in the raid and he puts Patna in the lead once again with the touch point of Sagar.

30-30 Neeraj Kumar surrendered to Pawar and there we go! Tamil has inflicted an all-out on the Pirates right at the crucial moment.

30-27 Rohit Gulia has been tackled in the do-or-die raid and Patna has been left stranded with only one man in the court! This is good stuff from the Thalaivas.

30-26 Ajinkya Pawar is elated as he gets the right corner Manish.

TIME-OUT!

30-25 Monu along with Sunil tackled Narender for a SUPER TACKLE! 2 points for them.

28-25 A bonus for Rohit.

27-25 Narender in the do-or-die raid and he gets Naveen Sharma this time to reduce the gap by 2 points.

27-24 Sachin has been tackled finally by the defence of Tamil in the do-or-die raid.

27-23 A bonus for Rohit Gulia.

26-23 Sunil attempts another ankle hold on Narender and he goes away with his point yet again.

TIME-OUT!

26-22 Sachin gets Himanshu Singh in the raid.

25-22 Excellent mat awareness by young lad Narender who gets the point of Neeraj but he waits at the midline and jumps to touch Mohammadreza Chiyaneh as well! Another multi-point raid for him.

25-20 Ajinkya Pawar attempts a tackle on Sachin who comes in the do-or-die raid and he gave his free point to him.

24-20 Sunil looks for an ankle hold but Narender gets away with his point.

24-19 A bonus for Narender.

24-18 Rohit Gulia gets the point of Mohit who doesn’t look good in defence today.

23-18 Narender in the raid and he claims a touch on Neeraj but the refs didn’t think so, thus Tamil reviews this one. Review successful as Narender got the point of Neeraj with a toe touch.

23-17 Himanshu has been sent in the do-or-die raid for the Thalaivas and succumbed against the defence led Chiyaneh this time.

22-17 Rohit Gulia in the do-or-die raid and he gets a tag on Mohit.

21-17 Narender gets Manish and Monu in a single raid.

21-15 Sachin gets a bonus in the do-or-die raid.

20-15 an easiest of point for Narender in the raid and the right corner Sunil just hops on his legs quite too early.

The 2nd half is underway.

HALF-TIME!

20-14 Himanshu who comes in as a substitute for Mohit, goes in the raid and gets the bonus before getting tackled by Neeraj Kumar who helped the Pirates to INFLICT AN ALL-OUT just before the halftime.

17-13 Sachin gets a tag on Sahil Gulia and Tamil Thalaivas is only left with Mohit on the mat.

16-13 Pawar goes out of bounds in the do-or-die raid and it is a serious concern for the Thalaivas as they are very close of being all-out by the Pitrates.

15-13 A repeat raid for Sachin as he goes back with the point of Abhishek who attempts to dash him very close to the midline.

14-13 Sachin gets Narender along with Sahil Gulia in a single raid.

12-13 Rohit Gulia has been tackled by Sahil Gulia in the do-or-die raid.

12-12 Pawar takes the point of Neeraj in the raid to restore parity.

12-11 Ajinkya Pawar gets the main man in defence and gets Shadloui!

12-10 Ajinkya Pawar gets a bonus.

12-9 Rohit in return gets Tamil Thalaivas’ captain Sagar by a running hand touch.

11-9 Himashu Singh gets a tag on Patna’s captain Neeraj Kumar in the do-or-die raid.

11-8 Sachin comes in the do-or-die raid and he is trying for a point but the defence is clever to stay back but hold on! Himanshu what have you done here? He gave his crucial point to Sachin.

10-8 Narender in the raid and he has been swallowed by the defence of Patna. Mohammadreza Chiyaneh is the man who gets his point.

9-8 Sachin goes in the do-or-die raid and Abhishek attempts a dash on him but he is cheecky and escapes with his point this time.

8-8 Ajinkya Pawar comes in the do-or-die raid and he has been tackled by the defense.

7-8 Sagar tackle Rohit Gulia and Tamil leads once again but by a slender one point.

7-7 Ajinkya Pawar goes in the raid and straight away he goes to Chiyaneh who caught him for a point.

6-7 A bonus for Rohit Gulia.

5-7 Sahil Gulia tackled the big man! Sachin has to go out.

5-6 Quick blows for both the teams, Ajinkya Pawar in the raid and he gets Manish.

5-5 Rohit Gulia in the raid and he touches Mohit to restore parity.

4-5 Narender gets Manish in the raid in reutrn.

4-4 Sachin in the raid and gets a tag on Ajinkya Pawar.

3-4 Bonus for Narender, too.

3-3 Bonus for Rohit Gulia.

2-3 A bonus along with a touchpoint for Narender.

2-1 Rohit Gulia takes Mohit’s touchpoint.

1-1 Ajinkya Pawar gets Shadloui’s touchpoint to open the account for Thalaivas.

1-0 Sachin starts the proceeding with a bonus point.

Toss Update

Patna Pirates team won the toss and selected court

Live Action

Stay here, the live action is about to begin any moment now.

Previous Encounter

Tamil Thalaivas beat Patna Pirates 33-32 in the previous encounter on 17th October.

Players to watch out for

Patna Pirates: Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh

Tamil Thalaivas: Narender

7:30 PM, IST, Lineups Out!

Patna Pirates: Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Manish, Monu, Rohit Gulia, Sunil, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh

Tamil Thalaivas: Narender, Ajinkya Pawar, Sagar, Sahil Gulia, Himanshu, M Abhishek, Mohit

Head-to-Head form

Matches Played: 11 | Patna: 6 | Tamil: 3 | Tied: 2

Patna Pirates Form

Drew 34-34 with Puneri Paltan

Lost 35-30 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 30-21 to Telugu Titans

Lost 26-54 to Bengal Warriors

Lost 33-32 to Tamil Thalaivas

Beat Dabang Delhi 37-33

Drew 31-31 with Bengaluru Bulls

Beat UP Yoddhas 34-29

Beat Gujarat Giants 34-28

Beat U Mumba 34-31

Beat Haryana Steelers 41-32

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-30

Lost 23-36 to U Mumba

Tamil Thalaivas Form

Drew 31-31 vs Gujarat Giants

Lost 22-27 vs Haryana Steelers

Lost 32-39 vs U Mumba

Beat Patna Pirates 33-32

Lost 28-45 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 24-41 to UP Yoddhas

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 38-27

Beat Dabang Delhi 49-39

Tied 41-41 to Bengal Warriors

Beat Telugu Titans 39-31

Beat Puneri Paltan 35-34

Lost 34-35 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 34-40 to Bengaluru Bulls

PREVIEW

Patna Pirates

Patna Pirates will be eager to return to winning ways after a loss in its last outing. The three-time champions have won six, lost five and tied two matches this season. Apart from their defeat last time around, the Pirates are in good form and will be hoping that their raiding duo of Sachin (117 raid points) and Rohit Gulia (85 raid points) can once again shine for them in attack come Wednesday. Defensively, Sunil with 36 tackle points has been their top performer, while Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and Neeraj Kumar have also contributed 33 and 23 tackle points respectively.

Tamil Thalaivas

Tamil Thalaivas also head into this game on the back of a defeat despite enjoying a good Pune leg in Season 9 for the most part. The Thalaivas have five wins, six losses and two ties to their name so far. They will be hoping for another win when they face the Pirates and will need their lead raider Narender, who has scored 134 raid points this season, to fire. That said, Narender will need the likes of Ajinkya Pawar (46 raid points) and Himanshu Singh (29 raid points) to help him in the attack. In defence, skipper Sagar with 37 tackle points has been their best performer, while Sahil Gulia and M. Abishek have bagged 30 and 26 tackle points respectively.

SQUADS

PATNA PIRATES Raiders: Sachin, Sushil Gulia, Vishwas S, Anand Surendra Tomar, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Monu, Rohit, Sukesh Hegde Defenders: Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Manish, Shivam Chaudhari All-Rounders: Rohit Gulia, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Sajin Chandrasekar, Abdul Insamam S, Daniel Omondi TAMIL THALAIVAS Raiders: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Sachin, Himanshu Narwal, Himanshu Singh, Narender. Defenders: Sagar, Ankit, M Abhishek, Ashish, Md. Arif Rabbani, Himanshu, Mohit, Sahil Gulia, Arpit Saroha. All-Rounders: Visvanath V, Thanushan Laxmamoha, K Abhimanyu.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Wednesday, November 16.